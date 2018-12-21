Among 16 analysts covering Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Splunk had 17 analyst reports since July 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Maxim Group given on Friday, August 24. On Friday, August 24 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. Evercore downgraded the shares of SPLK in report on Tuesday, July 10 to “In-Line” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, November 30 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, August 24. JP Morgan maintained Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) rating on Friday, August 24. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $115 target. Credit Suisse maintained Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) on Friday, August 24 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was downgraded by Bernstein to “Market Perform” on Tuesday, November 6. On Friday, August 24 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 24. See Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) latest ratings:

30/11/2018 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $133 New Target: $132 Maintain

26/11/2018 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy New Target: $138.0000 Maintain

06/11/2018 Broker: Bernstein Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform New Target: $110 Downgrade

04/10/2018 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $120 New Target: $132 Maintain

07/09/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $127 New Target: $136 Maintain

24/08/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $125 New Target: $130 Maintain

24/08/2018 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $130 New Target: $140 Maintain

24/08/2018 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $108 New Target: $115 Maintain

24/08/2018 Broker: Robert W. Baird Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $120 New Target: $127 Maintain

24/08/2018 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $135 New Target: $145 Maintain

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc decreased Cummins Inc (CMI) stake by 62.41% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc sold 2,500 shares as Cummins Inc (CMI)’s stock declined 4.30%. The Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc holds 1,506 shares with $220,000 value, down from 4,006 last quarter. Cummins Inc now has $20.88B valuation. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $130.45. About 799,909 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has declined 19.50% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Rev $5.6B; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – MARCH QTR INCOME FROM OPS 12.06 BLN RUPEES VS 12.39 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Adj EPS $2.43; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES, EST. 1.71B; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – CO IS POSITIVE ON MEDIUM TO LONG TERM OUTLOOK FOR DOMESTIC SALES AS UNDERLYING DEMAND CONDITIONS REMAIN POSITIVE; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Posts $187M Pretax Charge in 1Q for Expected Costs of Campaign; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cummins Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMI); 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q OTHER INCOME 664M RUPEES; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Now Sees 2018 Revenue Up 10%-14%; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – CUMMINS TERMINAL ASSETS INCLUDE EAST AND WEST TERMINALS CONSISTING OF TWO TRUCK LOADING FACILITIES WITH NINE LOADING BAYS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.07, from 1.35 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold Splunk Inc. shares while 141 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 125.54 million shares or 0.80% less from 126.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Management Limited Com accumulated 171 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.04% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Ftb Advsrs stated it has 297 shares. Weiss Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 113,800 shares. Gru One Trading Limited Partnership accumulated 0% or 4,593 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt accumulated 0% or 96 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 0.12% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Nordea Inv Mngmt reported 0.03% stake. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0.01% or 46,400 shares. Cypress Mngmt Limited Liability Company (Wy) owns 0.01% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 100 shares. Commonwealth National Bank Of owns 312 shares. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 973,165 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Regions Corp holds 2,625 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Axa reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Moreover, Advisory Services Network Limited has 0.08% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Splunk Inc. provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $13.64 billion. The companyÂ’s products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, and analyze data regardless of format or source. It currently has negative earnings. It offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud service.

Since September 10, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 14 insider sales for $19.32 million activity. Another trade for 8,750 shares valued at $912,100 was made by SULLIVAN GODFREY on Monday, December 10. Carges Mark T sold $458,810 worth of stock. Tully Timothy also sold $2.40M worth of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) shares. $379,620 worth of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) was sold by St. Ledger Susan. Another trade for 3,480 shares valued at $372,151 was sold by Morgan Scott. Shares for $2.94 million were sold by Merritt Douglas on Tuesday, September 11. On Monday, December 10 the insider STEIN LEONARD R sold $593,839.

The stock decreased 4.40% or $4.25 during the last trading session, reaching $92.3. About 1.15M shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 34.57% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.57% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 09/04/2018 – Splunk: Aggregate Purchase Price for Transaction Approximately $350 Million; 06/03/2018 – Splunk Named in the Leaders Category of the IDC MarketScape Asia/Pacific Big Data and Analytics Platform 2017 Vendor Analysis; 09/04/2018 – SPLUNK CLOSES PURCHASE OF PHANTOM; 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Loss $118.5M; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Raises 2019 View To Rev $1.645B; 12/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Splunk and Workday; 10/04/2018 – Splunk Brings Industrial IoT Data to Life with Splunk Industrial Asset Intelligence; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE ABOUT $1.645 BLN

Among 10 analysts covering Cummins (NYSE:CMI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Cummins had 16 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. PiperJaffray upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Thursday, October 4 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, September 10 by Stifel Nicolaus. Credit Suisse maintained Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) rating on Wednesday, August 1. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $171 target. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of CMI in report on Wednesday, October 10 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) earned “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, August 1. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, July 10 report. Wells Fargo maintained Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) rating on Wednesday, October 31. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $145 target. JP Morgan upgraded the shares of CMI in report on Wednesday, October 31 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was upgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Neutral” on Wednesday, October 31. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Wednesday, October 31.

Since October 2, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 insider sales for $6.30 million activity. $2.20 million worth of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) was sold by ROSE MARYA M. $111,321 worth of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) shares were sold by HERMAN ALEXIS M. $670,618 worth of stock was sold by Ward Pat on Tuesday, October 2. $76,788 worth of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) shares were sold by Smith Mark Andrew. On Thursday, November 15 ChangDiaz Franklin R sold $87,974 worth of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) or 595 shares. 5,307 shares were sold by Cook Jill E, worth $796,050. Shares for $117,533 were sold by Satterthwaite Tony on Monday, November 5.

