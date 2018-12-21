Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased Marriott Intl Inc New Cl A (MAR) stake by 42.08% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board sold 282,021 shares as Marriott Intl Inc New Cl A (MAR)’s stock declined 13.21%. The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 388,250 shares with $51.26M value, down from 670,271 last quarter. Marriott Intl Inc New Cl A now has $35.33 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $103.56. About 1.77M shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has declined 13.33% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 15/05/2018 – Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 16/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Publication of REOLYSIN® Abstract for the ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting; 08/03/2018 – Marriott’s Dividend Trade-Off — Barrons.com; 20/03/2018 – lnterval International Affiliates Marriott Vacation Club’s First Resort in Indonesia; 19/03/2018 – PRISA Group and Peachtree Hotel Group Announce Grand Opening of 175-Room AC Hotel by Marriott Tampa/Airport – Westshore; 16/03/2018 – Marriott International CEO Arne Sorenson 2017 Total Pay $13.3M Vs. $12.3M Prior Year; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT CONCLUDES FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CALL; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms the CTL Rating of Times Square Hotel Trust; 10/04/2018 – Flyertalk: Rumors Abound Ahead of Marriott Rewards Event; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT CEO ARNE SORENSON SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL

Among 7 analysts covering Dave \u0026 Buster’s Enter (NASDAQ:PLAY), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Dave \u0026 Buster’s Enter had 12 analyst reports since August 24, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) earned “Buy” rating by Maxim Group on Friday, December 7. The stock of Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, December 12 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Monday, September 17. As per Wednesday, August 29, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The company was maintained on Monday, September 17 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Wednesday, December 12. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Monday, September 17. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $59 target in Wednesday, December 12 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, September 17 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Friday, August 24. See Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) latest ratings:

12/12/2018 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $69 New Target: $59 Maintain

12/12/2018 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $70 New Target: $62 Maintain

12/12/2018 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $70 New Target: $60 Maintain

07/12/2018 Broker: Maxim Group Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $71 New Target: $76 Maintain

25/10/2018 Broker: Loop Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $70 Initiates Coverage On

19/10/2018 Broker: Gordon Haskett Rating: Buy New Target: $70 Initiates Coverage On

17/09/2018 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $64 New Target: $69 Maintain

17/09/2018 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $65 New Target: $70 Maintain

17/09/2018 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $64 New Target: $70 Maintain

17/09/2018 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $65 New Target: $72 Maintain

Among 9 analysts covering Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Marriott International had 12 analyst reports since July 24, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Tuesday, August 14. As per Wednesday, December 12, the company rating was downgraded by Citigroup. The stock of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, August 8 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Hold” rating by Argus Research given on Tuesday, November 20. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, November 8. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Monday, November 12. As per Thursday, November 8, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. Goldman Sachs upgraded Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) on Tuesday, November 27 to “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley downgraded the shares of MAR in report on Tuesday, July 24 to “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, August 8.

More notable recent Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “MAR Stock Drops on News of Marriott Data Breach – Nasdaq” on November 30, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will High Input Costs Mar General Mills’ (GIS) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on December 14, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Consumer Sector Update for 11/30/2018: MAR,CULP,ELY – Nasdaq” on November 30, 2018. More interesting news about Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Market Trends Toward New Normal in Marriott International, Duke Energy, ImmunoGen, Newell Brands, Vail Resorts, and Fiserv â€” Emerging Consolidated Expectations, Analyst Ratings – Nasdaq” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Apogee (APOG) Q3 Earnings & Sales Miss Estimates, Shares Drop – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 21, 2018.

Analysts await Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, up 25.00% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.12 per share. MAR’s profit will be $477.58M for 18.49 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.70 actual earnings per share reported by Marriott International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.65% negative EPS growth.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased Zayo Group Hldgs Inc Com (NYSE:ZAYO) stake by 1.83M shares to 9.70M valued at $336.82M in 2018Q3. It also upped Lincoln Elec Hldgs Inc Com (NASDAQ:LECO) stake by 197,625 shares and now owns 224,325 shares. Iac Interactivecorp Com (NASDAQ:IACI) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.30, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 63 investors sold MAR shares while 260 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 209.52 million shares or 1.19% more from 207.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Voloridge Limited Company invested 1.11% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). B Riley Wealth Mngmt reported 0.06% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Tennessee-based Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Tn has invested 0.11% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). 6,332 were accumulated by Bancshares Pictet & Cie (Asia). Renaissance Invest Ltd Llc owns 36,627 shares or 1.86% of their US portfolio. Adelante Mngmt invested in 1.78% or 239,262 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Limited, United Kingdom-based fund reported 3,035 shares. Atria Investments Limited Com reported 0.01% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Yhb Invest Advsrs holds 0.67% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 33,799 shares. 511,133 were reported by Rhumbline Advisers. Kentucky Retirement has 18,548 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Bessemer Group has invested 0% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Advisory Net Ltd Liability Corp owns 464 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc accumulated 275 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 26,511 shares.

Dave & BusterÂ’s Entertainment, Inc. owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families in North America. The company has market cap of $1.69 billion. The Company’s venues offer a menu of Â‘Fun American New GourmetÂ’ entrÃ©es and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events. It has a 14.44 P/E ratio. The firm operates its venues under the Dave & BusterÂ’s name.

The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $43.84. About 504,379 shares traded. Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) has declined 4.49% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.49% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAY News: 03/04/2018 Dave & Buster’s Delivers Fourth Consecutive Year of Record Performance; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES NET INCOME OF $95 MLN TO $110 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: GE arranges $11.1 billion deal to unload transportation unit; 04/04/2018 – Dave & Buster’s Investors May Win by Playing the Waiting Game; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES TOTAL REVENUES OF $1.20 BLN TO $1.24 BLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 15/05/2018 – Sheffield Asset Management Buys 1.5% of Dave & Buster’s; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Exits Dave & Buster’s; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q Rev $304.9M; 21/05/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC PLAY.O : MAXIM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $62; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters Sees FY18 Net $95M-Net $110M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.29, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 26 investors sold Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. shares while 72 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 39.32 million shares or 2.80% more from 38.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Voya Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% or 37,409 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock owns 0.02% invested in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) for 5.66 million shares. Synovus Corp accumulated 40 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co Ny reported 0% stake. Td Asset owns 119,000 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 45,000 shares. Litespeed Ltd Llc owns 60,000 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada invested 0.01% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Prudential Financial Inc holds 88,885 shares. Nordea Mngmt Ab owns 88,317 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers L P invested in 30,624 shares. Vanguard Group Inc reported 3.96M shares. Groesbeck Inv Mngmt Nj reported 27,610 shares. Kornitzer Capital Ks invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). 2,266 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa.

More notable recent Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 24, 2018 – Nasdaq” on December 21, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will Jerome Powell Play Santa Claus? Plus FDX Earnings – Nasdaq” published on December 19, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “How to Play the Next Big Stock Surge – Nasdaq” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Big Trends to Play in 2019 – Nasdaq” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Fed Hikes Rates But Offers Dovish Outlook: ETFs to Play – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 20, 2018.