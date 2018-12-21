Canal Insurance Company decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Ord (CSCO) by 34.06% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canal Insurance Company sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 77,448 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.77 million, down from 117,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canal Insurance Company who had been investing in Cisco Systems Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $194.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $43.23. About 13.82M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 25.29% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to do more to support start-ups to secure its future as a technological innovator, said former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA: ITC ALJ SUPPORTS SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES ON CISCO PATENT; 23/05/2018 – Ukraine cyber police aware of possible new threat -police chief; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on; 25/04/2018 – Techedge picks Banca Imi, Intermonte and NCTM for STAR IPO; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the largest number of infections from the VPNFilter malware were in Ukraine, which led it to believe Russia was planning an attack on that country; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Initiated Restructuring in 3Q to Realign Organization and Enable Investmet in Key Areas; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY INFRASTRUCTURE PLATFORMS REVENUE OF $7,163 MLN, UP 2 PCT; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Looks to Show Revenue Growth Wasn’t a Blip — Earnings Preview; 01/05/2018 – Transaction Expected to Close in Cisco’s 1Q19

Pinnacle Associates Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 324.95% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Associates Ltd bought 31,592 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,314 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.81 million, up from 9,722 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $350.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $136.32. About 5.90 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 13.21% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 09/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Jack Ma urges Facebook to fix privacy issues; 09/04/2018 – The Japan Times: SoftBank uses Alibaba stake as collateral for banks to put together $8 billion margin loan; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q-End Mobile MAUs on China Retail Marketplaces 617M; 09/04/2018 – Chinese A.I. start-up raises a record $600 million in funding round led by Alibaba; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP – WILL LEND ITS FULL SUPPORT TO ELE.ME INCLUDING ACCESS TO ITS NEW RETAIL INFRASTRUCTURE, PRODUCT OFFERINGS AND TECHNOLOGY EXPERTISE; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon is, says CEO of Swatch; 25/03/2018 – Alibaba to release unlimited data package for own apps with China Unicom, sources say; 05/03/2018 – Alibaba’s Tmall Platform Hosts Beauty Awards, Summit in Shanghai; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding 4Q EPS 46c; 12/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE-SPECIAL COMMITTEE INFORMED THAT YUNFENG, ALIBABA IN TALKS WITH SOME SHAREHOLDERS ABOUT POTENTIAL SUPPORT FOR YUNFENG/ALIBABA PROPOSAL

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Emerging Market Stocks to Buy on This Dip – Investorplace.com” on December 10, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “The Cloud Tailwinds for Alibaba Stock Shouldnâ€™t Be Forgotten – Investorplace.com” published on November 27, 2018, Livetradingnews.com published: “Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Macro Risks Have Minimal Impact – Live Trading News” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Alibaba-backed bike-share considers bankruptcy – Seeking Alpha” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba: The Smaller Pieces – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 22, 2018.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd, which manages about $6.31B and $4.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Myriad Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 79,442 shares to 497,331 shares, valued at $22.88M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ultra Clean Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 75,698 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 463,487 shares, and cut its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL).

Among 41 analysts covering Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), 39 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 95% are positive. Alibaba had 202 analyst reports since August 12, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Friday, August 18 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, August 21 by Barclays Capital. Zacks upgraded the shares of BABA in report on Tuesday, September 1 to “Strong Sell” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, November 13 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Sunday, June 11. On Wednesday, September 28 the stock rating was maintained by Daiwa Securities with “Buy”. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of BABA in report on Friday, August 12 with “Buy” rating. On Thursday, January 25 the stock rating was maintained by China Renaissance Securities (US) Inc. with “Buy”. As per Thursday, October 29, the company rating was downgraded by Standpoint Research. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, August 24 by JP Morgan.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $0.65 EPS, up 12.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.58 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $2.92B for 16.63 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.41% negative EPS growth.

Canal Insurance Company, which manages about $322.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aerovironmen 85.0 Call 21Dec18 (Call) (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 70,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $2.91M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Campbell Soup Ord (NYSE:CPB) by 45,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo Ord (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 53 investors sold CSCO shares while 728 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 525 raised stakes. 3.15 billion shares or 3.12% less from 3.26 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 16,477 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 96,331 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Hennessy Advsr Inc has 279,098 shares. The Connecticut-based Hardman Johnston Global Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.16% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Becker Capital Mgmt accumulated 1.42M shares. Jarislowsky Fraser has 0.02% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Advent Capital De owns 60,086 shares. West Oak Ltd accumulated 35,362 shares or 0% of the stock. Allstate holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 4,690 shares. Heathbridge Cap Mgmt Ltd holds 752,350 shares. Arizona-based Tci Wealth Inc has invested 0.28% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 1.64M shares. 532,572 were accumulated by Advsr Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co. Fred Alger Mngmt reported 0.09% stake. Arrowmark Colorado Holdings Ltd Com invested in 10,000 shares or 0% of the stock.

Among 39 analysts covering Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 72% are positive. Cisco Systems Inc. had 183 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, June 29 by Nomura. The company was maintained on Friday, August 19 by Argus Research. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, May 19. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Underperform” rating given on Tuesday, August 4 by Macquarie Research. On Friday, January 5 the stock rating was upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”. BMO Capital Markets maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Wednesday, June 28 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 28 by Oppenheimer. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Wednesday, February 14 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Friday, December 15. J.P. Morgan maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Monday, June 11 with “Buy” rating.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 insider sales for $27.41 million activity. Tan Irving sold $1.36M worth of stock. On Wednesday, December 12 WEST STEVEN M sold $1.20 million worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 25,000 shares. On Tuesday, September 11 the insider Kramer Kelly A. sold $3.30M. $196,324 worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) was sold by CHANDLER MARK D on Friday, November 23. 217,420 shares were sold by Robbins Charles, worth $10.28 million. The insider BHATT PRAT sold $1.52M.