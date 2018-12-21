Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) by 69.34% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc bought 15,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,074 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.37 million, up from 22,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Works Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $124.36. About 1.33M shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has declined 21.52% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q EPS $1.90; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.60-EPS $7.80; 04/05/2018 – ITW Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – ITW Delivers $1.90 Earnings per Share, up 23%; 02/04/2018 – ITW Food Equipment Group Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Oracle Corporation (ORCL) by 7.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company sold 13,536 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 159,978 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.25M, down from 173,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Oracle Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $160.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.48% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $44.63. About 17.49M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has declined 3.81% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 24/04/2018 – NetSuite Industry Innovations Help Businesses Accelerate Growth; 25/05/2018 – TucsonNewsNow: BREAKING: Avoid intersection of Oracle and Wetmore in #Tucson Motorcycle crash has closed several lanes. Only; 11/04/2018 – ORACLE – STRATEGIC AGREEMENT PROVIDES AEP WITH COMPLETE ACCESS TO ORACLE UTILITIES’ APPLICATIONS AND ORACLE ENTERPRISE APPLICATIONS; 16/05/2018 – ORACLE – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO BUY DATASCIENCE.COM, WHOSE PLATFORM CENTRALIZES DATA SCIENCE TOOLS, PROJECTS, INFRASTRUCTURE IN FULLY-GOVERNED WORKSPACE; 24/05/2018 – MariaDB TX 3.0 Delivers First Enterprise Open Source Database to Beat Oracle, Microsoft and IBM; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on China; 20/04/2018 – Oracle + NetSuite is Recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a Leader in Customer Value for its Solutions in the Cloud-ERP for Manufacturing and Wholesale Distribution Space; 26/04/2018 – Magic Memories Grows its Business by Capturing Smiles Across the World; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Textura Payment Management Surpasses $500 billion in Construction Value Managed on System; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Hardware Systems Rev $994M

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc, which manages about $1.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3,767 shares to 41,610 shares, valued at $6.27M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4,406 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,991 shares, and cut its stake in Dentsply Sirona Inc.

Since December 11, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $22.31 million activity. SANTI ERNEST SCOTT also sold $14.50M worth of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) on Wednesday, December 12.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $561.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 17,400 shares to 55,471 shares, valued at $3.15 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

