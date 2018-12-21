Cannell Capital Llc increased Servicesource Intl Inc (SREV) stake by 79.83% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Cannell Capital Llc acquired 825,627 shares as Servicesource Intl Inc (SREV)’s stock declined 60.00%. The Cannell Capital Llc holds 1.86 million shares with $5.30M value, up from 1.03M last quarter. Servicesource Intl Inc now has $89.55M valuation. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.0071 during the last trading session, reaching $0.9658. About 808,268 shares traded. ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) has declined 57.89% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.89% the S&P500. Some Historical SREV News: 05/03/2018 – SERVICESOURCE INTERNATIONAL SAYS IT WILL BE INCREASING ITS EXISTING FOOTPRINT IN MANILA, PHILIPPINES, & ALSO OPENED OFFICE IN OKINAWA, JAPAN; 11/05/2018 – Russell Investments Group Buys 1.1% Position in Service; 03/05/2018 – SERVICESOURCE INTERNATIONAL INC – REAFFIRMING FULL-YEAR MARGIN AND EXPENSE GUIDANCE METRICS; 03/05/2018 – ServiceSource Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 11c-Loss 10c; 03/05/2018 – SERVICESOURCE COO BRIAN DELANEY TO RETIRE EFFECTIVE JUN. 30; 03/05/2018 – SERVICESOURCE INTERNATIONAL – ANNOUNCED BRIAN DELANEY, EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER, PLANS TO RETIRE EFFECTIVE JUN. 30, 2018; 03/05/2018 – ServiceSource 1Q Rev $58.6M; 20/03/2018 – ServiceSource Expands In Sofia, Bulgaria To Serve Strong Demand Throughout EMEA; 03/05/2018 – SERVICESOURCE RAISING REVENUE OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR; 03/05/2018 – SERVICESOURCE SEES FY18 REV. $246M-$249M, SAW $243M-$246M

Among 5 analysts covering Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg (NYSE:BAH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg had 5 analyst reports since July 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, July 31 by Raymond James. As per Tuesday, October 30, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Vertical Research downgraded the shares of BAH in report on Monday, July 9 to “Hold” rating. Wells Fargo maintained Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) on Tuesday, October 30 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Tuesday, October 30. See Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) latest ratings:

30/10/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $53 New Target: $56 Maintain

30/10/2018 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $50 New Target: $55 Maintain

30/10/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $46 New Target: $52 Maintain

31/07/2018 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

09/07/2018 Broker: Vertical Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

Since August 21, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $2.91 million activity. McClain Gretchen W sold $351,012 worth of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) on Tuesday, August 21. On Tuesday, September 4 the insider SHRADER RALPH W sold $1.53 million. 20,000 shares were sold by ANDERSON KRISTINE, worth $1.03M on Wednesday, September 5.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, firms, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $6.37 billion. The firm offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations. It has a 18.26 P/E ratio. It also provides analytics services, which focuses on delivering transformational solutions in the areas of decision analytics, including activities research and cost estimation; intelligence analysis, which include source analysis; and tradecraft, data science, and machine intelligence.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.65, from 1.63 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 31 investors sold Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation shares while 101 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 122.70 million shares or 1.81% less from 124.97 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 886,081 are held by Adage Cap Prns Group Inc. Regions invested in 0% or 6,364 shares. Moreover, Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.01% invested in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) for 21,526 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System owns 219,549 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory Incorporated has 61,403 shares. Globeflex Lp holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) for 19,472 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 158,800 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Axa reported 26,500 shares stake. The France-based Credit Agricole S A has invested 0.2% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Clinton Group has invested 0.27% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Fmr Ltd holds 1.99M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Jefferies Llc has 109,435 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv accumulated 33,100 shares or 0% of the stock. Ubs Asset Americas Inc reported 190,892 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 331,132 shares in its portfolio.

Since August 13, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $305,953 activity. DUNLEVIE BRUCE bought $255,418 worth of stock or 83,906 shares.

Cannell Capital Llc decreased Points Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:PCOM) stake by 395,201 shares to 96,549 valued at $1.36M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Internap Corp stake by 285,180 shares and now owns 590,028 shares. Sandridge Energy Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.5 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.46, from 1.96 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 10 investors sold SREV shares while 22 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 64.28 million shares or 3.89% more from 61.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Street Corp owns 0% invested in ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) for 1.31 million shares. Moreover, Kennedy Cap Inc has 0.04% invested in ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV). Rgm Lc reported 6.75M shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc accumulated 339,776 shares. Harvest Cap Strategies Limited Com reported 6.00 million shares. Silverback Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.51% of its portfolio in ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) for 1.14M shares. Art Advsr Llc owns 11,138 shares. Smith Asset Group Lp holds 198,640 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bridgeway Capital Management invested in 0.01% or 318,000 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 295,924 shares or 0% of the stock. Citigroup invested in 0% or 21,342 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has invested 0% of its portfolio in ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV). Jane Street Group Limited Liability Company reported 0% in ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV). Barclays Public Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV). Virtu Finance Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) for 13,327 shares.