Cantillon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Equifax Inc (EFX) by 29.5% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cantillon Capital Management Llc bought 547,986 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.41 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $314.12 million, up from 1.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cantillon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Equifax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $91.98. About 281,376 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has declined 15.74% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.74% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 12/03/2018 – Six months after the Equifax data breach, consumers are doing little to protect themselves from scammers; 03/05/2018 – Equifax Directors Win Re-Election, Despite Concerns About Breach; 16/03/2018 – New York Post: Warren slams Equifax over insider-trading scandal; 19/03/2018 – Equifax to Meet with Investors in San Francisco; 14/03/2018 – Ex-Equifax executive charged after […]; 14/03/2018 – DoJ GA Northern: Former Equifax employee indicted for insider trading; 17/05/2018 – Equifax Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 24-25; 14/03/2018 – Former Equifax Executive Charged With Insider Trading; 14/03/2018 – SEC accuses ex-Equifax executive of insider trading; 21/05/2018 – Equifax to Meet with Investors in Los Angeles and Kansas City

Page Arthur B decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Page Arthur B sold 2,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,187 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.60 million, down from 42,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Page Arthur B who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $781.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $101.76. About 28.53M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CHAIRMAN, JOHN W. THOMPSON, JOINS LIGHTSPEED AS; 02/04/2018 – Summit 7 Systems selected by Microsoft as one of the first to sell Office 365 Government Community Cloud (GCC) High Licensing; 30/05/2018 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 19/03/2018 – White House chief of staff John Kelly has appointed former Microsoft and General Motors executive Chris Liddell to be his deputy in charge of policy; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – British gaming firm launches world’s first online game co-created by players; 23/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Teams up to Deliver 200 Care Packages to U.S. Servicemembers; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft Kinect tech gets yet another live in an Azure edge device, called Project Kinect for Azure. #MSBuild – ! $MSFT; 30/04/2018 – Partnership with Microsoft will bring computer science to four El Paso schools; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft’s meeting room of the future is wild. via @verge; 05/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: LONG-RUNNING OPERATIONS DELAYED BY UP TO TWO HOURS

Among 20 analysts covering Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX), 11 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Equifax Inc had 76 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, October 13 by SunTrust. The stock of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, November 9 by Robert W. Baird. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $127 target in Thursday, September 13 report. As per Monday, March 5, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 26 by Morgan Stanley. Wells Fargo maintained Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) on Friday, October 26 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, April 29. Robert W. Baird upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Monday, December 5 report. Wells Fargo maintained Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) rating on Monday, October 1. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $145 target. The stock of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 5 by Wells Fargo.

Cantillon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.49 billion and $8.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (NYSE:AWI) by 80,079 shares to 1.07M shares, valued at $74.51 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 87,408 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.31M shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.23, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 24 investors sold EFX shares while 134 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 101.90 million shares or 2.93% less from 104.97 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Field And Main Natl Bank, Kentucky-based fund reported 40 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.01% or 14,167 shares in its portfolio. Invsts Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Incorporated Ga Adv reported 155,889 shares. Voya Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% or 57,708 shares. Schroder Invest Management Gru owns 196,923 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 16,062 are owned by Stifel Fincl. Moreover, Parkside National Bank And has 0.04% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 877 shares. Manchester Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.04% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Everence Management Inc accumulated 0.06% or 2,173 shares. Parametric Associates Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.05% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 420,326 shares. Oakworth owns 50 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board owns 60,214 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Grp Ltd Co reported 3,269 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Csat Advisory Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 93 shares. Brinker Cap accumulated 14,561 shares or 0.07% of the stock.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MSFT’s profit will be $8.37B for 23.34 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.39% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. West Family, Illinois-based fund reported 42,400 shares. Stillwater Capital Advsr Ltd invested in 182,789 shares. Hollencrest Capital Mngmt has 65,410 shares for 0.92% of their portfolio. Night Owl Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 173,460 shares. Allstate Corporation holds 7,920 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.52% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 330,674 shares. Chesapeake Asset Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 45,929 shares or 6.04% of the stock. New Vernon Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 14,542 shares or 1.97% of the stock. Ironwood Investment Mngmt Lc accumulated 4,126 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership holds 2.61% or 10.08M shares. Abner Herrman & Brock Lc has invested 4.18% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Glaxis Cap Mngmt Limited Liability holds 10.81% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 33,300 shares. The Texas-based Linscomb Williams has invested 1.19% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Eagle Asset Inc stated it has 1.03% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Farmers And Merchants Investments accumulated 310,724 shares.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 10 insider sales for $54.07 million activity. $21.70M worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares were sold by Nadella Satya. $2.15 million worth of stock was sold by BROD FRANK H on Wednesday, October 31. Hood Amy sold 118,000 shares worth $13.09 million. Hogan Kathleen T sold 40,000 shares worth $4.45M.

Among 38 analysts covering Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Microsoft Corporation had 216 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bernstein with “Buy” on Thursday, May 24. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Buy” rating and $90.0 target in Monday, October 2 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Thursday, January 25 with “Overweight”. On Wednesday, July 20 the stock rating was maintained by Wunderlich with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, December 16. Credit Suisse maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, July 20 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Wednesday, June 13. Credit Suisse maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Wednesday, January 31 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, October 21 by BMO Capital Markets. On Thursday, January 25 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral”.