Matrix Asset Advisors Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 8.17% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc bought 15,305 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 202,546 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.34 million, up from 187,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $35.7. About 30.55M shares traded or 154.88% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 32.38% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.38% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 28/04/2018 – RUSSIA PRELIMINARY APPROVES PURCHASE OF UP TO 49 PCT STAKE IN EDC BY SCHLUMBERGER – RIA; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q North America Revenue $2.84B; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS GLOBAL OIL MARKET IS UNBALANCED, INVESTMENT LEVELS ‘TOO LOW’ TO MEET MEDIUM-TERM DEMAND REQUIREMENTS; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Schlumberger CEO sees more investment needed to meet oil demand; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY SAYS NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 21/05/2018 – Energy Voice: Exclusive: Bonuses slashed at Schlumberger as `pricing pressure’ continues – #OOTT; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY REVENUE OF $7.8 BILLION DECREASED 4% SEQUENTIALLY; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 37C; 21/03/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – REMAINS OPTIMISTIC ABOUT OUTLOOK FOR SUSTAINABLE ACTIVITY GROWTH IN CO’S GLOBAL BUSINESS OVER THE COURSE OF 2018 AND INTO 2019

Capital Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Core Laboratories N V Com (CLB) by 43.55% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Counsel Llc sold 36,739 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 47,627 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.52M, down from 84,366 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Counsel Llc who had been investing in Core Laboratories N V Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $58.84. About 1.27 million shares traded or 112.61% up from the average. Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) has declined 26.38% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CLB News: 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES SEES 2Q EPS 64C TO 66C, EST. 66C; 25/04/2018 – CORE LAB SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $177M-$179M, EST. $178.0M; 13/03/2018 CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : SIMMONS AND COMPANY ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $96; 19/04/2018 – Fisher Asset Buys New 1% Position in Core Laboratories; 04/04/2018 – Core Laboratories’ First Quarter 2018 Webcast At 7:30 A.M. CDT / 2:30 P.M. CEST On April 26, 2018; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N – QTRLY GAAP SHR OF $0.54

Since September 6, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $2.91 million activity. 60,000 shares were sold by AYAT SIMON, worth $3.40M on Monday, September 24.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 62 investors sold SLB shares while 512 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 446 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.46% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The California-based Lateef Inv Mngmt Lp has invested 3.23% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Capital Invest Of America owns 5,525 shares. The Oregon-based Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.13% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Moreno Evelyn V, Massachusetts-based fund reported 92,762 shares. 727,979 are held by King Luther Cap Mngmt. Hexavest invested 0.01% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Hodges Cap Inc stated it has 6,474 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Telemus Limited holds 0.26% or 56,607 shares in its portfolio. Pittenger And Anderson invested in 0% or 400 shares. Veritas Invest Mgmt (Uk) Limited has invested 3.24% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Augustine Asset Management Inc reported 3,883 shares. Waverton Mgmt Ltd owns 4.98% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 1.66 million shares. Kistler, Alabama-based fund reported 4,877 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management holds 476,957 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Miles Cap has 0.33% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $977.80 million and $626.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 5,323 shares to 167,384 shares, valued at $18.71 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 51,829 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 239,328 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Among 40 analysts covering Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB), 31 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Schlumberger Limited. had 162 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, April 23 the stock rating was maintained by Seaport Global with “Buy”. Standpoint Research downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Wednesday, April 20 report. On Thursday, September 3 the stock rating was maintained by HSBC with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Friday, April 7. On Wednesday, April 26 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Outperform”. The company was maintained on Thursday, December 21 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, July 19 by Societe Generale. Citigroup maintained Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) rating on Tuesday, March 29. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $82 target. The stock has “Hold” rating by Suntrust Robinson on Wednesday, January 18. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $8600 target in Thursday, July 20 report.

Among 25 analysts covering Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Core Laboratories had 70 analyst reports since August 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) on Wednesday, October 25 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 26 by Citigroup. Piper Jaffray initiated the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, March 13 report. On Tuesday, August 14 the stock rating was upgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”. Tudor Pickering initiated the shares of CLB in report on Friday, March 24 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, April 19. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Wednesday, September 28. The stock of Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) earned “Neutral” rating by Sterne Agee CRT on Wednesday, September 30. The firm has “Buy” rating by ABN Amro given on Thursday, November 1. On Monday, May 16 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”.

Analysts await Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $0.50 EPS, down 13.79% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.58 per share. CLB’s profit will be $22.11 million for 29.42 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by Core Laboratories N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.88% negative EPS growth.

