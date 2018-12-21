Caesars Entertainment Corp (CZR) investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.06, from 1.53 in 2018Q2. The ratio is positive, as 138 investment professionals increased or opened new holdings, while 87 sold and reduced positions in Caesars Entertainment Corp. The investment professionals in our database now own: 752.94 million shares, up from 738.02 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Caesars Entertainment Corp in top ten holdings increased from 23 to 26 for an increase of 3. Sold All: 32 Reduced: 55 Increased: 98 New Position: 40.

Capital Growth Management Lp increased Suncor Energy Inc (SU) stake by 26.54% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Capital Growth Management Lp acquired 215,000 shares as Suncor Energy Inc (SU)’s stock declined 19.11%. The Capital Growth Management Lp holds 1.03M shares with $39.66 million value, up from 810,000 last quarter. Suncor Energy Inc now has $43.35 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.74% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $27.06. About 3.72M shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 9.18% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.18% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 06/03/2018 CERAWEEK SUNCOR COO MARK LITTLE SAYS SEVERAL PIPELINES THAT HAVE BEEN DELAYED SHOULD GO AHEAD; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR CAN EXPECT TO SEE DIVIDENDS RISING YEAR ON YEAR; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR NOT SEEING MUCH COST PRESSURE; 02/05/2018 – After Hours With Trudeau, Suncor CEO Confident on Trans Mountain; 29/05/2018 – SUNCOR SAYS IT SUPPORTS ACTIONS THAT CONTINUE TO ADVANCE CERTAINTY THAT TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE WILL BE BUILT; 14/03/2018 – Suncor Energy Syncrude Maintenance Turnaround Originally Scheduled to Begin in April Will Be Moved Up by Approximately One Month; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR WILL FACTOR DIFFERENTIAL EXPOSURE INTO MNA OPPORTUNITIES; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy 1Q EPS C$0.48; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Value Opportunities Adds Suncor Energy; 14/03/2018 – Suncor Energy announces change to Syncrude turnaround timing and provides overall Suncor production update

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on March, 6. They expect $-0.11 earnings per share, down 178.57% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.14 per share. After $-0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 266.67% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 5.64% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $6.02. About 15.49M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR) has declined 42.39% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.39% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q EPS $2.48; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q Same-Store Revenues Remained Flat; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – REPRICING OF SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY REPRESENTS REDUCTION OF 50 BASIS POINTS IN INTEREST RATE; 14/05/2018 – CAESARS TO PROVIDE SPORTS WAGERING TO CONSUMERS ACROSS COUNTRY; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – QTRLY SAME-STORE REVENUES REMAINED FLAT YEAR-OVER-YEAR AT $1.96 BLN; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT REPRICES CEOC $1.50B SR SECURED TERM LOAN; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access For; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: Announces New $500M Shr Repurchase Authorization; 14/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans to Expand U.S. Sports Betting Business; 09/05/2018 – VICI WOULD BUY FROM CAESARS CERTAIN ASSETS FOR $749M

Silver Point Capital L.P. holds 26.49% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation for 24.25 million shares. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc owns 34.50 million shares or 21.5% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Marathon Asset Management Lp has 9.72% invested in the company for 2.29 million shares. The California-based Canyon Capital Advisors Llc has invested 9.47% in the stock. Soros Fund Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 34.50 million shares.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.94 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Caesars Entertainment Resort Properties, and Caesars Growth Partners Casino Properties and Developments. It has a 1.99 P/E ratio. It operates 15,000 slot machines and 1,200 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout the company's casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

Among 2 analysts covering Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Suncor Energy had 3 analyst reports since July 24, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by GARP Research given on Monday, October 22.

Capital Growth Management Lp decreased Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) stake by 45,000 shares to 341,000 valued at $60.30 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Pbf Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) stake by 880,000 shares and now owns 90,000 shares. Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) was reduced too.