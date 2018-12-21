Chartist Inc increased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 0.41% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chartist Inc bought 12 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,941 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $334.54M, up from 2,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chartist Inc who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $113.88. About 1.34M shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has declined 0.21% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.21% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 07/05/2018 – Sempra on track to finish Louisiana Cameron LNG export terminal in 2019; 08/03/2018 – TEXAS REGULATORS APPROVE SEMPRA ENERGY’S MAJORITY OWNERSHIP OF; 16/04/2018 – FAISEL H. KHAN NAMED VP OF INVESTOR RELATIONS FOR SEMPRA ENERGY; 12/04/2018 – MEXICO’S IENOVA SAYS TO INVEST $130 MLN IN BAJA CALIFORNIA FUEL TERMINAL; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA IN TALKS WITH CUSTOMERS FOR LNG EXPORT FROM MEXICO; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 12/04/2018 – Sempra’s Mexican Unit Ienova to Store Fuel for Chevron; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS MARINE TERMINAL IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE OPERATIONS IN SECOND HALF OF 2020; 07/05/2018 – Sempra Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.43; 12/03/2018 – Fir Tree Partner to Lead Ultra, Sempra CEO Retiring: Energy Wrap

Since November 9, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $5.76 million activity. Martin Jeffrey W had sold 5,705 shares worth $670,794 on Friday, November 9. MIHALIK TREVOR I also sold $554,906 worth of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) shares. REED DEBRA L sold $3.20M worth of stock or 27,300 shares.

Among 11 analysts covering Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Sempra Energy had 37 analyst reports since September 15, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, September 17 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, August 4 by BMO Capital Markets. On Monday, June 11 the stock rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo to “Hold”. Morgan Stanley maintained Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) on Tuesday, September 11 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, December 22 by Bank of America. RBC Capital Markets maintained Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) rating on Sunday, August 27. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $117.0 target. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, September 21. Barclays Capital downgraded Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) on Thursday, June 8 to “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, October 11 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy” on Wednesday, January 3.

Chartist Inc, which manages about $254.94M and $227.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 20 (IWM) by 4,809 shares to 183,230 shares, valued at $30.88B in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Materials Sel (XLB) by 852 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,517 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P Homebuild (XHB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.21, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 34 investors sold SRE shares while 154 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 229.67 million shares or 3.57% more from 221.76 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moore Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 118,000 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Aperio Grp Lc invested 0.08% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.09% or 22,156 shares in its portfolio. Ci Incorporated reported 957,140 shares. 224,458 were accumulated by Chevy Chase Trust. Everence Cap Management Inc accumulated 5,733 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Moody Fincl Bank Tru Division owns 587 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Rare Ltd reported 440,857 shares or 3.16% of all its holdings. 31 were reported by Nuwave Invest. Kentucky Retirement Insur Trust Fund has 5,166 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Cohen Capital Management, California-based fund reported 4,400 shares. C M Bidwell Assocs Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Ww Asset Mgmt holds 0.09% or 16,846 shares.