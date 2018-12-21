Capital Planning Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 17.92% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Planning Advisors Llc sold 5,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.03% with the market. The hedge fund held 23,011 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.40M, down from 28,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Planning Advisors Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.21% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $36.2. About 24.54M shares traded or 104.78% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 32.38% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.38% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 16/04/2018 – Schlumberger fights to boost patent damages at U.S. Supreme Court; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES U.S. DRILLING WORK GROWING IN COMING QUARTERS; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY SAYS NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY PRETAX OPERATING MARGIN OF 12.4% VS 11.0% REPORTED LAST YEAR; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS EXPECTS JOHN FREDRIKSEN TO REMAIN LONG-TERM ‘ANCHOR SHAREHOLDER’; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO PAAL KIBSGAARD COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE ARE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO INFILL DRILLING WELL-TO-WELL INTERFERENCE; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 14/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: CRUDE-MARKET CRASH HAS ‘TAKEN A TOLL’ ON COMPANY

Edgestream Partners Lp decreased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) by 40.58% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgestream Partners Lp sold 24,562 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.08% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 35,961 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.70 million, down from 60,523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgestream Partners Lp who had been investing in Xcel Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $51.37. About 7.29 million shares traded or 61.74% up from the average. Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) has risen 5.15% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.15% the S&P500. Some Historical XEL News: 24/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Fridley joins Xcel Energy’s partners in energy initiative; 29/03/2018 – Xcel Mechanical Systems Recognized as Safest Mechanical and Plumbing Contractor in the U.S; 27/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY INC – CONSTRUCTION ON 522-MEGAWATT SAGAMORE WIND PROJECT NEAR PORTALES, N.M., WILL START IN 2019; 05/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Buys 150-Megawatt Wind Project in North Dakota; 27/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY – GAINED APPROVAL TO PURCHASE ADDITIONAL WIND ENERGY THROUGH LONG-TERM CONTRACT FROM FACILITIES IN TEXAS; 26/04/2018 – XCEL SEES $1B INVESTMENT IN COLORADO UTILITY; 19/04/2018 – DJ Xcel Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XEL); 20/04/2018 – KREX 5/Fox 4: #BREAKING – MCSO says Skipper Island Fire is now 100% contained. I-70’between Fruita and Loma being closed for; 02/05/2018 – Xcel Energy to Webcast Annual Shareholders Meeting; 02/05/2018 – Westinghouse Wins Fuel Contract Extension for Xcel Energy’s Prairie Island Nuclear Generating Plant

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 62 investors sold SLB shares while 512 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 446 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.46% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Guardian Invest Mngmt holds 20,625 shares or 1.11% of its portfolio. Alps Advsrs has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 14,078 are owned by Envestnet Asset Mgmt. Webster National Bank N A reported 0.31% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Tower Bridge Advisors accumulated 56,726 shares. The Maryland-based Burt Wealth has invested 0.03% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Skba Cap Management Lc invested 2.33% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Willingdon Wealth Management holds 1.04% or 62,487 shares in its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Company reported 0.01% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Wedgewood Partners Inc holds 1.31M shares or 4.01% of its portfolio. Amarillo Bancorporation holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 13,970 shares. Klingenstein Fields & Lc, New York-based fund reported 422,056 shares. 457,240 are owned by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. 4.84M are owned by Van Eck Associates. Novare Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Since September 6, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $2.91 million activity. AYAT SIMON sold $3.40M worth of stock.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on January, 18 before the open. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, down 12.50% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.48 per share. SLB’s profit will be $581.62 million for 21.55 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.70% negative EPS growth.

Capital Planning Advisors Llc, which manages about $180.00M and $312.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 500 shares to 1,712 shares, valued at $3.43 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1,653 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,099 shares, and has risen its stake in Occidental Pete Corp Del (NYSE:OXY).

Among 40 analysts covering Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB), 31 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Schlumberger Limited. had 162 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, July 23 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. The firm has “Hold” rating by SunTrust given on Wednesday, January 18. On Tuesday, August 16 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy”. The stock of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Thursday, January 11. The company was maintained on Friday, October 20 by Piper Jaffray. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Wednesday, June 13. Credit Suisse maintained Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) on Monday, April 23 with “Buy” rating. The rating was initiated by KLR Group with “Buy” on Monday, December 14. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, October 11 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Mkt Perform” rating given on Friday, December 2 by Bernstein.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “New Research Coverage Highlights G1 THERAPEUTICS, Schlumberger, Adient, Camping World, Nutanix, and CNH Industrial NV â€” Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018 – GlobeNewswire” on December 06, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Oil Prices: This Exec’s Outlook Says This Downturn Will Be Short Lived – The Motley Fool” published on November 25, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Income Investors Buy Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Before Its Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on June 01, 2018. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why Does Schlumberger’s Share Price Slump Below Crisis Levels? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP), Schlumberger N.V. (NYSE:SLB) – Keeping It Close At Peloton Technologies With ‘Advanced Cruise Control’ – Benzinga” with publication date: December 10, 2018.

Since September 5, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $300,636 activity. 1,000 shares valued at $48,890 were bought by Casey Lynn on Wednesday, September 5.

Analysts await Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 2.38% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.42 per share. XEL’s profit will be $210.75 million for 31.32 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual earnings per share reported by Xcel Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -57.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.01, from 1.11 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 37 investors sold XEL shares while 185 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 368.74 million shares or 0.63% more from 366.43 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 113,642 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 179,443 were accumulated by Natixis Ltd Partnership. Whittier Of Nevada has 2,325 shares. Meyer Handelman has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Guardian Life Insur Com Of America reported 1,440 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) for 72,484 shares. Highbridge Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 39,100 shares. Alpha Windward has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 3.53 million shares. Parkside Bancshares Tru reported 199 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc holds 4,155 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. The Alabama-based Welch Limited Liability Com has invested 0.04% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Co holds 55,777 shares. Park Avenue Securities Ltd Liability Corp reported 20,809 shares. Ledyard Bank & Trust reported 120 shares stake.

Edgestream Partners Lp, which manages about $182.85 million and $587.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 92,270 shares to 102,902 shares, valued at $7.31 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 20,720 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,808 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Among 17 analysts covering Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 24% are positive. Xcel Energy Inc. had 70 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, March 18 by Barclays Capital. As per Monday, January 8, the company rating was maintained by SunTrust. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of XEL in report on Wednesday, June 13 with “Overweight” rating. SunTrust maintained it with “Hold” rating and $43.0 target in Monday, February 12 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Wednesday, October 31. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 27 by Mizuho. As per Monday, November 19, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. As per Thursday, August 10, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $53 target in Monday, September 17 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Friday, April 28.