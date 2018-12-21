Duncker Streett & Company Inc increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK) by 95.72% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duncker Streett & Company Inc bought 5,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,878 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.59M, up from 5,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duncker Streett & Company Inc who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $115.33. About 863,455 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has declined 27.62% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 22/05/2018 – LRS Client Stanley Black & Decker To Present Session during ASUG Sapphire 2018; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER – 2018 OUTLOOK INCLUDES ORGANIC GROWTH OF 5%; 15/05/2018 – Stanley Black at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 09/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Achieves Science Based Target Recognition for Environmental Goals; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.30 TO $8.50; 19/04/2018 – DJ Stanley Black & Decker Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWK); 19/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Announces 2nd Quarter Dividend; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER-2018 OUTLOOK INCLUDES ADJ EPS GROWTH OF 11% – 14% VS PRIOR YR,WHILE OFFSETTING ABOUT $180 MLN OF COMMODITY INFLATION HEADWINDS; 09/03/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Trading Activity Rises to Triple Average; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39

Levin Capital Strategies Lp decreased its stake in Capital Sr Living Corp (CSU) by 80.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Levin Capital Strategies Lp sold 85,168 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.19% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 20,135 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $190,000, down from 105,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Levin Capital Strategies Lp who had been investing in Capital Sr Living Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.21M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.03% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $6.66. About 339,635 shares traded or 41.13% up from the average. Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU) has declined 43.22% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.22% the S&P500. Some Historical CSU News: 01/05/2018 – Capital Senior 1Q Rev $114.6M; 01/05/2018 – CAPITAL SENIOR LIVING 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 16C; 26/04/2018 – Falcon Point Capital LLC Exits Capital Senior Living; 21/03/2018 Bringing Generations Together Through Music; 09/05/2018 – Capital Senior Living at Bank of America Conference May 16

Among 5 analysts covering Capital Senior (NYSE:CSU), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Capital Senior had 11 analyst reports since September 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU) earned “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, August 1. The rating was maintained by JMP Securities with “Market Outperform” on Wednesday, October 3. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Hold” rating and $13 target in Wednesday, February 28 report. Sidoti initiated Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU) on Friday, September 4 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Stephens on Wednesday, February 28 with “Buy”. The stock of Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU) has “Market Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, August 24 by JMP Securities. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, August 1 with “Sell”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, August 24 by Stifel Nicolaus. As per Wednesday, May 2, the company rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus.

Analysts await Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $-0.27 EPS, down 285.71% or $0.20 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. After $-0.22 actual EPS reported by Capital Senior Living Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.73% negative EPS growth.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $5,628 activity. 500 Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU) shares with value of $5,628 were sold by HOLLISTER ROBERT F.

Among 27 analysts covering Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK), 22 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 81% are positive. Stanley Black & Decker had 81 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, July 23. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, October 19 by Robert W. Baird. Susquehanna maintained Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) rating on Friday, January 12. Susquehanna has “Buy” rating and $198.0 target. The stock of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) earned “Equal Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, October 23. Seaport Global initiated it with “Buy” rating and $160 target in Friday, June 16 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of SWK in report on Tuesday, July 25 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, January 24 with “Hold”. The rating was initiated by UBS on Tuesday, January 23 with “Buy”. UBS maintained Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) rating on Thursday, August 30. UBS has “Buy” rating and $190 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, January 30 by Barclays Capital.

Since September 7, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 insider sales for $980,557 activity. 907 Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) shares with value of $102,428 were bought by Hankin Michael David. The insider Ramirez Jaime A sold 8,251 shares worth $918,219.