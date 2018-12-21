Rk Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in The Boston Beer Co Inc A (SAM) by 56.39% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Asset Management Llc sold 59,903 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,318 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.32M, down from 106,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Asset Management Llc who had been investing in The Boston Beer Co Inc A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $251.46. About 98,065 shares traded. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) has risen 41.85% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SAM News: 16/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 29C; 25/04/2018 – Boston Beer Sees FY EPS $6.30-EPS $7.30; 30/03/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY – AMENDMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF CREDIT FACILITY UNDER LINE OF CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM MARCH 31, 2019 TO MARCH 31, 2023; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER MAINTAINS 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS/SHR VIEW; 30/03/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY – ON MARCH 27, ENTERED AGREEMENT TO AMEND CO’S EXISTING $150 MLN REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 30/03/2018 – Boston Beer Amends $150M Credit Pact; Changes Include Extension to 2023 From 2019 and Covenant Changes; 26/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $162; 11/05/2018 – Vgi Partners Pty Exits Position in Boston Beer; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.94 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Capital Wealth Planning Llc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 9.23% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Wealth Planning Llc sold 1,475 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 14,500 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.86M, down from 15,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Wealth Planning Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.14% or $7.87 during the last trading session, reaching $242.44. About 7.31M shares traded or 96.67% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has risen 21.07% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 07/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP UNH.N , DIPLOMAT PHARMACY DPLO.N , CIGNA Cl.N , ANTHEM ANTM.N , ALIGN TECHNOLOGY ALGN.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; 28/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group CEO: In 10 years, tech will push health care to become more value-based; 02/04/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES NAMED IN SUIT BY UNITED HEALTHCARE; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – INCREASED OUTLOOK FOR 2018 NET EARNINGS TO RANGE OF $11.70 TO $11.95/SHARE AND ADJ NET EARNINGS OF $12.40 TO $12.65 PER SHARE; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $12.40-Adj EPS $12.65; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER REVENUES OF $55.2 BILLION GREW 13.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 13/04/2018 – Tenet’s complicated Conifer sale in second round; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes Long-Term Strategic Partnership with Quest Diagnostics; 30/05/2018 – UnitedHealth at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $8.4B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 20 investors sold SAM shares while 80 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 8.31 million shares or 0.07% more from 8.31 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas has 0% invested in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) for 1,034 shares. Lord Abbett Communication Limited Co holds 0.02% or 23,568 shares in its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 43,611 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Rk Asset Ltd Llc has invested 11.71% in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). 500 are owned by Regions Fin Corp. 1,742 are owned by Liberty Mutual Gru Asset Mngmt. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board stated it has 51,400 shares. Td Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) or 12,696 shares. Roberts Glore & Il has invested 0.15% in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). Grimes & owns 1,046 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Co holds 899 shares. Teton Advsr holds 8,300 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Adams Diversified Equity Fund invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). Balasa Dinverno Foltz Limited Liability Corporation has 1,321 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Parametric Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 22,518 shares.

Since September 13, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 16 insider sales for $20.78 million activity. Another trade for 784 shares valued at $241,096 was made by Grinnell David L. on Tuesday, October 30. 700 The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) shares with value of $209,160 were sold by Troupe Quincy B.

Analysts await The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $1.77 earnings per share, up 110.71% or $0.93 from last year’s $0.84 per share. SAM’s profit will be $20.12M for 35.52 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.21 actual earnings per share reported by The Boston Beer Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.86% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Beer Category Is Saturated – Cramer’s Lightning Round (7/23/18) – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Stocks Wall Street Is Overlooking – The Motley Fool” published on August 21, 2018, Fool.com published: “Boston Beer Beats in Q3 but It’s Paying the Price – Motley Fool” on November 12, 2018. More interesting news about The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Momentum Stocks for High-Risk Appetites – Investorplace.com” published on July 27, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boston Beer Co. Is Overbought – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 25, 2018.

Among 18 analysts covering Boston Beer Co (NYSE:SAM), 2 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 11% are positive. Boston Beer Co had 71 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) rating on Tuesday, August 22. Cowen & Co has “Sell” rating and $126.0 target. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $21000 target in Tuesday, April 17 report. Goldman Sachs upgraded The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) on Monday, April 16 to “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, October 10 by Jefferies. On Tuesday, September 26 the stock rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse to “Neutral”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, July 6 by Jefferies. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, April 28 by Jefferies. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, April 25 by Citigroup. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, July 27 by Jefferies. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 22 by RBC Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.02, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 41 investors sold UNH shares while 499 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 787.07 million shares or 0.65% less from 792.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Virtu Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Illinois-based Wolverine Asset Mngmt has invested 0.03% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Gm Advisory Gp owns 3,439 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Moreover, Hudock Cap Gru Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 252 shares. Riverpark Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 3.53% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Spinnaker Trust accumulated 15,775 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Citigroup has 0.21% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 890,360 shares. Kistler owns 2,382 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Aspiriant Limited Liability owns 3,175 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Spark Invest Llc has 6,700 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Moreover, Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis And Communication has 1.76% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 10,100 shares. The Arkansas-based Ifrah Financial Svcs Inc has invested 0.53% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Leavell Inv invested in 0.74% or 25,855 shares. Kessler Invest Gru Llc invested in 0.02% or 74 shares. Sanders Cap Ltd Llc holds 4.14% or 3.06 million shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on January, 15. They expect $3.22 earnings per share, up 24.32% or $0.63 from last year’s $2.59 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.10B for 18.82 P/E if the $3.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.41 actual earnings per share reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.57% negative EPS growth.

Since July 18, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 12 selling transactions for $28.26 million activity. 177 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares with value of $45,262 were sold by Shine Kenneth Irwin. Another trade for 26,033 shares valued at $7.05 million was made by Nelson Steven H on Friday, September 7. $1.32 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) was sold by HOOPER MICHELE J on Thursday, September 13. Shares for $5.27M were sold by BURKE RICHARD T. WILSON D ELLEN sold $4.07M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Friday, August 24.

Among 27 analysts covering UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH), 25 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. UnitedHealth Group had 106 analyst reports since September 2, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 6 by Cantor Fitzgerald. As per Friday, August 25, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 18 by Bernstein. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 18 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, January 16 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, December 25 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Cowen & Co maintained UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Friday, January 12 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 18 by Oppenheimer. The rating was upgraded by Argus Research on Friday, July 22 to “Buy”. The stock of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) earned “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, July 18.

Capital Wealth Planning Llc, which manages about $380.53M and $146.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 13,587 shares to 29,587 shares, valued at $871,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,105 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,621 shares, and has risen its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Safe Haven Stocks for a Treacherous Market – Investorplace.com” on December 19, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “UnitedHealthcare Expands Navigate4Me to Bring Personalized, Holistic Care to More People – Business Wire” published on December 10, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Buy UnitedHealth Group After The Dip – Seeking Alpha” on November 14, 2018. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Stock Market Power Rankings: Down Is the New Up – The Motley Fool” published on December 16, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “UnitedHealth Group Stock Just Hit an All-Time High: Buy, Sell, or Hold? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 28, 2018.