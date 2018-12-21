Among 7 analysts covering Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Vodafone Group had 7 analyst reports since August 30, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, September 5 by Bernstein. On Tuesday, September 11 the stock rating was upgraded by Standpoint Research to “Buy”. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, October 9 by Raymond James. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, September 6 by Citigroup. CFRA upgraded the shares of VOD in report on Tuesday, November 13 to “Strong Buy” rating. The stock of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Monday, October 8. As per Thursday, August 30, the company rating was downgraded by Bank of America. See Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) latest ratings:

13/11/2018 Broker: CFRA Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Strong Buy Upgrade

09/10/2018 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Strong Buy New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

08/10/2018 Broker: Jefferies Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

11/09/2018 Broker: Standpoint Research Old Rating: Reduce New Rating: Buy Upgrade

06/09/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

05/09/2018 Broker: Bernstein Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $40 Upgrade

30/08/2018 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

The stock decreased 3.25% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $19.35. About 20.47M shares traded or 125.17% up from the average. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 35.12% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.12% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 15/05/2018 – MEDIA-ldea, Vodafone India may face conflict of interest in telecom tower deal – Mint; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Group PLC FY Oper Pft EUR4.3B; 24/04/2018 – BHARTI INFRATEL: VODAFONE TO BE ISSUED WITH 783.1M COMBINED CO; 28/05/2018 – Hindu Bus Line: Vodafone may get an indirect stake in Idea payments bank; 10/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Vodafone at ‘BBB+’/Stable on Announced Liberty Global Transaction; 22/03/2018 – VODAFONE INDIA: BALESH SHARMA CEO; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: German GDP and ZEW; British labour data; Vodafone results; 12/04/2018 – INDIA DOT ASKS VODAFONE, IDEA TO CLEAR DUES BEFORE MERGER: ET; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VITTORIO COLAO WILL BE SUCCEEDED BY GROUP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER NICK READ; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Group CEO Vittorio Colao to Be Succeeded by CFO Nick Read

More notable recent Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pre-Market Most Active for Dec 21, 2018 : NVS, AFL, NBR, GNW, AMD, SQQQ, TQQQ, KBR, QQQ, FOXA, NIO, VOD – Nasdaq” on December 21, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Vodafone’s 8%+ Yield Makes It Very Attractive – Seeking Alpha” published on December 02, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Vodafone: Heads Or Tails, I Win Either Way – Seeking Alpha” on November 23, 2018. More interesting news about Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cinedigm Agrees To Acquire Global VOD Services Viewster and Viewster Anime – Nasdaq” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “54 Top Nasdaq December Dividend Dears By Yield, Upside, And Net Gains – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Vodafone Group Plc operates as a telecommunications firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $52.34 billion. The firm offers voice, messaging, and data services across mobile and fixed networks; broadband and TV services; cloud and hosting for storing data and applications in the cloud, as well as Internet protocol-virtual private network services; roaming services; and converged communication services to small businesses and large multinational companies. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides M-Pesa, a mobile money service; GigaKombi; GigaTV, an advanced digital TV service; and Vodafone One, an integrated fixed, mobile, and TV service.

