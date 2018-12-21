Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 3.34% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc bought 18,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.97% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 566,654 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $26.80M, up from 548,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $207.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $45.54. About 1.82 million shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 9.59% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.59% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 09/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Intel is working with advisors to consider responses to Broadcom’s Qualcomm bid, including making an; 27/04/2018 – HousePrmCommIntl: Intel Committee Publishes Russia Report; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY REVENUE WAS $16.1 BILLION VS $14.8 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – Amazon, Intel Earnings Boost Tech Momentum in Post-Market Surge; 09/03/2018 – Mercury News: Report: Intel eyes acquisitions to fend off expanding chip foes; 26/04/2018 – INTEL BOOSTS FORECAST FOR YR; 29/03/2018 – TURKEY INTEL ORGANIZATION NABS 6 GULEN SUSPECTS IN BALKANS: AA; 08/05/2018 – Inbox: Senate Intel Committee Releases Unclassified 1st Installment in Russia Report, Updated Recommendations on Election Security; 09/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company. It’s followed in spending by: ✅ Alphabet – $16.6 billion ✅ Intel – $13.1 billion ✅ Microsoft – $12.3 billion ✅ Apple – $11; 11/04/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Intel Keynote and Session on Independent Living and the Smart Ho

Bainco International Investors decreased its stake in Carbonite Inc Com (CARB) by 20.99% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bainco International Investors sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.50% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,631 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.34 million, down from 47,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bainco International Investors who had been investing in Carbonite Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $843.56M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.65% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $24.41. About 498,641 shares traded. Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) has risen 14.71% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CARB News: 07/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC CARB.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.49, REV VIEW $307.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 Carbonite Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for Mar. 13; 22/05/2018 – Carbonite Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – Carbonite at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Raises 2018 View To Rev $296.9M-$306.9M; 15/05/2018 – Carbonite Charitable Fund Awards Grants to Six STEM Organizations; 07/03/2018 – Zuora Central is Core to Carbonite’s Growth; 19/03/2018 – Carbonite: Total Purchase Price for Mozy Was $145.8 M in Cash; 08/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC CARB.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $32; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Sees 2Q Rev $75.8M-$77.8M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.93, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 10 investors sold CARB shares while 40 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 32.16 million shares or 26.85% more from 25.35 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. National Bank Of Mellon Corp owns 554,689 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Lc has invested 0.02% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Gsa Ptnrs Llp reported 10,664 shares. Ameritas Prtn Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Virtu Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Alphaone Inv Svcs Llc reported 1.56% stake. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Grp has 0% invested in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Moors Cabot holds 0.04% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) or 9,150 shares. Prelude Cap Lc reported 0% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). 56,973 are owned by Jpmorgan Chase &. Barclays Public Ltd Company has 29,033 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.01% invested in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) for 20,219 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Company invested in 0.06% or 1.68M shares. Pnc Finance Ser holds 0.02% or 451,551 shares in its portfolio. Falcon Point Limited Liability Co reported 35,416 shares.

Analysts await Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) to report earnings on February, 12. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, up 61.11% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.18 per share. CARB’s profit will be $10.02 million for 21.04 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Carbonite, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.71% negative EPS growth.

Bainco International Investors, which manages about $604.40 million and $730.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl B New (BRKB) by 4,008 shares to 64,672 shares, valued at $13.85M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 64,880 shares in the quarter, for a total of 238,583 shares, and has risen its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc Com (NYSE:XPO).

Among 14 analysts covering Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB), 9 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Carbonite had 27 analyst reports since September 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Craig Hallum on Tuesday, May 8 with “Buy”. The firm has “Perform” rating given on Friday, November 2 by Oppenheimer. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $27 target in Friday, August 4 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, August 4 by Oppenheimer. Northland Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, September 20 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, May 8 by FBR Capital. The stock of Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) earned “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, October 11. Barclays Capital maintained Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) rating on Tuesday, July 24. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $41 target. Lake Street maintained the shares of CARB in report on Tuesday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $35 target in Tuesday, May 8 report.

Since June 29, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 32 sales for $30.03 million activity. Another trade for 1,419 shares valued at $49,026 was sold by HUDSON CASSANDRA. 4,294 shares valued at $139,769 were sold by Guadagno Norman on Monday, October 29. 3,524 shares were sold by Mellinger Paul S., worth $129,824 on Monday, September 24. 573 shares were sold by Mohan Deepak, worth $23,837 on Thursday, August 30. $45,027 worth of stock was sold by FOLGER ANTHONY on Friday, November 30. 4,000 shares were sold by ALI MOHAMAD, worth $113,000 on Friday, November 30.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 62 investors sold INTC shares while 728 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 557 raised stakes. 2.86 billion shares or 2.41% less from 2.93 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Evermay Wealth Management Ltd Liability owns 28,018 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Intact Investment Management Incorporated stated it has 0.49% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Patten And Patten Inc Tn owns 408,698 shares for 1.91% of their portfolio. Ledyard Bancorp holds 2.06% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 383,331 shares. Koshinski Asset has 70,822 shares. 65,350 were reported by Harbour Investment Ltd Llc. Sentinel Tru Communications Lba holds 17,510 shares. Midas Mgmt Corp, New York-based fund reported 65,000 shares. Florida-based Camarda Fin Advsr Limited Liability Com has invested 0.14% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Blue Chip Partners has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 23,429 are held by Boothbay Fund Mgmt Lc. 10 accumulated 273,364 shares or 2.9% of the stock. Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Banking has 0.65% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 3.89M shares. Moreover, Riverbridge Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Bell Savings Bank reported 58,514 shares.

Among 57 analysts covering Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC), 32 have Buy rating, 7 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Intel Corporation had 301 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, September 26 by RBC Capital Markets. Northland Capital maintained the shares of INTC in report on Wednesday, June 21 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Topeka Capital Markets given on Friday, November 20. The firm has “Sell” rating by Bernstein given on Tuesday, April 3. The stock has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, July 8. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, November 17 by Canaccord Genuity. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of INTC in report on Friday, April 27 with “Hold” rating. The company was reinitiated on Friday, August 28 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse on Friday, January 26 to “Buy”. RBC Capital Markets maintained Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) rating on Friday, October 6. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $40.0 target.

Since July 25, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 6 selling transactions for $313,856 activity. Rodgers Steven Ralph sold $116,028 worth of stock. $557 worth of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) was sold by McBride Kevin Thomas on Monday, August 20. SWAN ROBERT HOLMES bought $247,155 worth of stock or 5,117 shares.

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc, which manages about $460.14M and $651.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 19,805 shares to 1.05 million shares, valued at $119.56 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

