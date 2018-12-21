Nordea Investment Management Ab decreased its stake in Range Resources (RRC) by 38% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab sold 105,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 172,800 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.94 million, down from 278,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in Range Resources for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $10.05. About 6.24 million shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 17.18% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.18% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 16/04/2018 – Range Resources: Maturity of Facility Extended to April 2023; 15/05/2018 – 3G REDUCED DPZ, TECK, MSFT, MTN, RRC IN 1Q: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Range Resources Presenting at Conference May 15; 12/04/2018 – Range Announces Retirement of Executive Vice Pres and COO Ray N. Walker; 26/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Announces Update to Completions Query; 06/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Accepting Comments on Rule Amendments for Pipeline Fees; 10/05/2018 – Stelliam Sends Letter to Range Resources Board; 30/04/2018 – Range Resources at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 19/03/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Conducts Customer Service Survey; 23/03/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Range Resources: Broker repeats `buy’ recommendation with 200% upside

Carderock Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 14.55% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carderock Capital Management Inc bought 3,298 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,968 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.78M, up from 22,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $216.08. About 1.36M shares traded or 15.00% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 8.55% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.55% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Lithium Heparin Green Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 366664 (UDI: 5038290366664; 22/03/2018 – FDA:BDX FINDS CHEMICAL INTERACTION MAY LEAD TO SKEWING RESULTS; 14/05/2018 – Cipher Capital Adds Occidental, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – LAUNCHED AN INTERNAL INVESTIGATION AND DETERMINED ASV TECHNOLOGY IS NOT COMPATIBLE WITH THIURAM; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson: John Groetelaars to Leave to Join Another Company; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Rev Growth View to 31%-31.5%; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Prior FY18 Rev Growth View Was 30%-31%; 26/04/2018 – BD Launches BD FACSymphony™ S6 High Parameter Cell Sorter to Enable Sorting of Rare Cell Types; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG REDUCED BZUN, HTHT, GLW, BDX, D IN 1Q: 13F; 10/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since November 7, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $18.75 million activity. Mas Ribo Alberto also sold $1.07M worth of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) shares. Shares for $1.49 million were sold by Borzi James W on Friday, November 30. $3.18 million worth of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) was sold by FORLENZA VINCENT A. On Wednesday, November 7 the insider RING TIMOTHY M sold $9.96 million. $1.26M worth of stock was sold by Lim James C on Thursday, November 8. Another trade for 5,243 shares valued at $1.28 million was sold by Polen Thomas E Jr.

More important recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Research Report Identifies Intuitive Surgical, Coherent, Jabil, Becton, Dickinson, IHS Markit, and Grand Canyon Education with Renewed Outlook â€” Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement – GlobeNewswire” on November 29, 2018, also Gurufocus.com published article titled: “MS Global Franchise Fund’s Top 5 Buys in 3rd Quarter – GuruFocus.com”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Short list of expected dividend hikes next week – Seeking Alpha” on November 16, 2018. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) was released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “BD Announces Completion Of Enterprise Level Cybersecurity Assessment From UL – PRNewswire” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Carderock Capital Management Inc, which manages about $350.61M and $253.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Cl B (NYSE:NKE) by 4,087 shares to 46,845 shares, valued at $3.97M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3,173 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,865 shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab (NYSE:ECL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.02, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 31 investors sold BDX shares while 399 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 278 raised stakes. 217.26 million shares or 2.22% less from 222.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wedgewood Incorporated Pa owns 3,165 shares. Smithfield Trust owns 7,444 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. 2,100 are owned by Agf Investments. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada reported 706,840 shares. Welch & Forbes holds 79,456 shares. Personal Cap Advsrs stated it has 2,143 shares. Hl Service Limited Liability Company owns 6,692 shares. Carmignac Gestion holds 1.22 million shares or 2.7% of its portfolio. Edgestream Partners Lp reported 0.04% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Millennium Mngmt Limited reported 10,338 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 91,074 were reported by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Paradigm Asset Ltd Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 11,530 shares. 112 were reported by Ims Capital Mgmt. Eagle Ridge Inv Mngmt holds 2,607 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 451,168 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings.

Among 21 analysts covering Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Becton Dickinson had 62 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of BDX in report on Tuesday, October 24 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, March 30. The stock of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) earned “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Wednesday, August 19. The company was maintained on Friday, August 5 by UBS. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 9 report. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, February 7. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, December 20 report. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, August 22 report. Wells Fargo initiated Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) on Friday, September 22 with “Buy” rating. Citigroup downgraded the stock to “Sell” rating in Friday, September 23 report.

Among 46 analysts covering Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC), 24 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 19 Hold. Therefore 52% are positive. Range Resources Corp. had 160 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, October 10 by BMO Capital Markets. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $46 target in Monday, August 3 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Thursday, March 30. The rating was initiated by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Tuesday, September 20. The stock has “Buy” rating by Instinet on Monday, February 6. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, April 7 report. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, July 29 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Thursday, January 25 by RBC Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) on Thursday, October 26 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, April 28 by Wells Fargo.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 sales for $213,737 activity. Another trade for 8,767 shares valued at $153,773 was made by VENTURA JEFFREY L on Monday, July 9. Poole David P had sold 3,829 shares worth $67,161 on Monday, July 9.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 37 investors sold RRC shares while 124 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 239.31 million shares or 1.82% less from 243.74 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.01% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) or 293,624 shares. Quantitative Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.12% or 200,000 shares in its portfolio. Psagot Investment House Limited, a Israel-based fund reported 135,285 shares. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability, California-based fund reported 642 shares. Ww Asset Mgmt reported 0.01% stake. Schroder Inv Management Gp owns 1.23M shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Zeke Advsr Limited Company invested in 36,258 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System reported 147,014 shares. Aristotle Cap Boston Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.16% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 0.02% stake. Moreover, Emerald Advisers Pa has 0.02% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Essex Investment Ltd Liability holds 0.12% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) or 62,107 shares. Qs Limited Liability has 18,159 shares. First Advsr Limited Partnership reported 1.40M shares. M&T Bancorporation has invested 0% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC).

Analysts await Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.22 per share. RRC’s profit will be $56.30M for 10.92 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Range Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.54% negative EPS growth.