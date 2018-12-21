Pacad Investment Ltd decreased its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF) by 65.29% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacad Investment Ltd sold 7,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,200 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $390,000, down from 12,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd who had been investing in Raymond James Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $71.79. About 456,395 shares traded. Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) has declined 14.56% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.56% the S&P500.

White Pine Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (CSII) by 42.18% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc sold 24,342 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,373 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.31M, down from 57,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Cardiovascular Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $902.93 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $26.02. About 94,552 shares traded. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) has risen 19.18% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CSII News: 24/05/2018 – GUANGDONG KANGHUA HEALTHCARE – IN NEGOTIATION WITH HOSPITAL OWNER FOR POSSIBLE ACQUISITION OF CONTROLLING STAKE IN ZHONGLIAN CARDIOVASCULAR HOSPITAL; 16/04/2018 – Janssen, Bristol-Myers to Advance Next-Generation Therapy for Cardiovascular Diseases; 07/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Lower Protein Intake and Long-term Risk of Obesity and Cardiovascular Disease (BabyGrowth); 24/05/2018 – New Review of the Real-world Data on the Cardiovascular Benefits Associated with the Use of Sodium-glucose Cotransporter 2 Inhibitors – touchENDOCRlNOLOGY; 24/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Relationship of Periodontitis and Cardiovascular Risk in Patients With Rheumatoid Arthritis; 09/05/2018 – Global Cardiovascular Drug Delivery Research Report 2018 – Technologies, Markets and Companies 2017-2027 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Worldwide Collaboration with Janssen to Develop and Commercialize Next-Generation Cardiovascular; 10/03/2018 – Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection Significantly Reduced Risk of Cardiovascular Events in High-Risk Patients, and was Associated; 05/03/2018 – 5EU Surgical Procedure Volumes for Cardiovascular and Peripheral Vascular Procedures 2016-2021 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/05/2018 – Procella Therapeutics and Smartwise Enter Collaboration With AstraZeneca to Develop Novel Cardiovascular and Catheter-based

Among 10 analysts covering Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Cardiovascular Systems had 27 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Needham on Friday, July 14. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Thursday, September 3 by Zacks. Needham maintained Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) rating on Thursday, August 6. Needham has “Strong Buy” rating and $37 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Needham on Thursday, October 8. As per Wednesday, June 21, the company rating was downgraded by Bank of America. Needham maintained it with “Buy” rating and $37.0 target in Wednesday, August 30 report. The stock of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, January 30 by Lake Street. The stock of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) earned “Buy” rating by Needham on Wednesday, June 29. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 3 by Needham. The stock of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) has “Underperform” rating given on Thursday, October 8 by Bank of America.

White Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $341.56 million and $281.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating (EFR) by 25,800 shares to 253,290 shares, valued at $3.56M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Trust (MDY) by 11,430 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,017 shares, and has risen its stake in Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT).

Analysts await Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $-0.04 earnings per share, down 300.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. After $-0.09 actual earnings per share reported by Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -55.56% EPS growth.

Pacad Investment Ltd, which manages about $532.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 32,928 shares to 40,928 shares, valued at $2.21 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 18,676 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,280 shares, and has risen its stake in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NYSE:NLY).

Analysts await Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $1.65 earnings per share, up 2.48% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.61 per share. RJF’s profit will be $232.48M for 10.88 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual earnings per share reported by Raymond James Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.79% negative EPS growth.

Since September 10, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 selling transactions for $937,713 activity. Shares for $110,625 were bought by Elwyn Tashtego S. 6,611 shares were sold by Catanese George, worth $520,352 on Tuesday, December 4.