ANGIOSOMA INC (OTCMKTS:SOAN) had an increase of 220.37% in short interest. SOAN’s SI was 17,300 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 220.37% from 5,400 shares previously. The stock decreased 11.11% or $0.0015 during the last trading session, reaching $0.012. About shares traded. AngioSoma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOAN) has 0.00% since December 21, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Carlson Capital Management decreased International Business Machs (IBM) stake by 42.76% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Carlson Capital Management sold 2,851 shares as International Business Machs (IBM)’s stock declined 16.83%. The Carlson Capital Management holds 3,817 shares with $577,000 value, down from 6,668 last quarter. International Business Machs now has $102.71B valuation. The stock decreased 2.93% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $113.02. About 8.45 million shares traded or 17.33% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 21.12% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 18/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: IBM’s First-Quarter Revenue Below Expectation; 06/03/2018 – Wandera Joins MaaS360 on IBM Security App Exchange with Mobile Security Integration; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Gross Margin 43.2%; 12/04/2018 – Willis Towers Watson Expands Cybersecurity Services via Collaboration with IBM Security; 20/03/2018 – IBM REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 24/05/2018 – MariaDB TX 3.0 Delivers First Enterprise Open Source Database to Beat Oracle, Microsoft and IBM; 08/05/2018 – Tech Data Adds IBM MaaS360 with Watson to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 15/05/2018 – While environmental credits are already traded, IBM and Veridium said that the current structure of the market creates too much friction; 11/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Recognized as IBM Watson Customer Engagement Global Systems lntegrator Partner of the Year Award as part of the 2018 IBM Watson Beacon Awards; 24/05/2018 – FRESCHE SOLUTIONS, A PROVIDER OF IBM l APPLICATION MODERNIZATION AND MANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS, ANNOUNCED IT SECURED $60 MLN OF FINANCING

Since August 3, 2018, it had 5 buys, and 1 insider sale for $426,695 activity. OWENS JAMES W also bought $114,673 worth of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) shares. Rometty Virginia M had bought 8,500 shares worth $998,835 on Friday, November 2. Shares for $1.67M were sold by Gherson Diane J on Friday, August 3. The insider TAUREL SIDNEY bought $495,846. WADDELL FREDERICK H also bought $249,722 worth of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) shares. Swedish Joseph bought $232,838 worth of stock or 2,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 65 investors sold IBM shares while 594 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 492.69 million shares or 0.61% more from 489.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Schulhoff And invested 1.04% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Duncker Streett And owns 19,352 shares. Crawford Investment Counsel has 0.09% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Swedbank reported 1.12 million shares stake. Jefferies Gp Ltd Company has 24,129 shares. Reinhart Partners owns 1,370 shares. Culbertson A N And reported 1.06% stake. Barbara Oil holds 5,000 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems reported 2.35 million shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Moreover, Kistler has 0.33% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 5,354 shares. Beach Inv Counsel Inc Pa has 7,448 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Linscomb & Williams reported 0.33% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Moreover, Private Advisor Grp Inc Limited Com has 0.19% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 62,615 shares. Leavell Investment Management Inc holds 17,621 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Moon Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 2,535 shares in its portfolio.

Among 10 analysts covering IBM (NYSE:IBM), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. IBM had 13 analyst reports since June 28, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of IBM in report on Thursday, July 19 with “Market Perform” rating. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Monday, July 30 by Wells Fargo. On Wednesday, October 17 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Neutral”. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of IBM in report on Monday, November 26 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 19 by Stifel Nicolaus. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $164 target in Wednesday, October 17 report. The rating was downgraded by Argus Research to “Hold” on Thursday, October 18. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Thursday, July 19. As per Wednesday, September 26, the company rating was upgraded by UBS. RBC Capital Markets maintained International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) rating on Monday, December 17. RBC Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $167 target.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on January, 17. They expect $4.86 earnings per share, down 6.18% or $0.32 from last year’s $5.18 per share. IBM’s profit will be $4.42B for 5.81 P/E if the $4.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.42 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.11% EPS growth.

