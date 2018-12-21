Carlyle Group Lp decreased its stake in Pattern Energy Group Inc (PEGI) by 88.36% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlyle Group Lp sold 4.53M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.40% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 596,809 shares of the central company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.86M, down from 5.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlyle Group Lp who had been investing in Pattern Energy Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $18.64. About 215,606 shares traded. Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI) has declined 0.19% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PEGI News: 10/05/2018 – PATTERN ENERGY TO CONSIDER POTENTIAL M&A OPPORTUNITIES IN 2Q; 24/05/2018 – PATTERN ENERGY TO SELL OPS IN CHILE TO ARROYO ENERGY AFFILIATES; 13/04/2018 – Siemens’ 10 Top-Valued U.S. Projects Point to Growth of Shale Gas Demand, an Industrial Info News Alert; 17/05/2018 – Pattern Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – PATTERN ENERGY ENTERS AGREEMENT TO SELL OPERATIONS IN CHILE; 24/05/2018 – PATTERN ENERGY GROUP INC – ENTERS AGREEMENT FOR SALE OF 81 MW IN EL ARRAYÁN WIND PROJECT TO ARROYO ENERGY INVESTORS; 11/04/2018 – Pattern Energy Completes 147-Megawatt Wind Farm in Quebec

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) by 1.7% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc bought 2,966 shares as the company’s stock declined 41.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 177,348 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $20.25 million, up from 174,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $51.87. About 281,162 shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 14.13% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.13% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 10/05/2018 – Leading Investor Advisory Firms Back Teamster Demand For Better Disclosure Of Working Conditions At XPO Logistics, Inc; 11/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Joins Push to Digital Freight Booking; 23/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS NAMES KENNETH WAGERS AS COO; 31/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS INC – EXPECTS TO INTEGRATE NEW UNITS INTO ITS FLEET THROUGHOUT THE YEAR; 02/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS REAFFIRMS 2018 TARGET FOR ADJUSTED EBITDA; 15/05/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Named as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Third-Party Logistics Providers Worldwide; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics eyes up to $8bn in deals; 23/05/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Advances to Number 67 on Ranking of Largest U.S. Employers; 24/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS – LAUNCHED XPO DIRECT, A NEW, SHARED-SPACE DISTRIBUTION MODEL FOR OMNICHANNEL RETAIL & E-COMMERCE CUSTOMERS; 14/05/2018 – Drivers at XPO in Erie, PA Seek Teamster Representation

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.20, from 1.19 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 23 investors sold PEGI shares while 51 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 82.57 million shares or 2.88% less from 85.02 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 68,964 shares. Beach Investment Mgmt holds 5.1% or 164,794 shares. Prudential stated it has 29,720 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Trust Advsrs Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI). Bankshares Of America De invested in 0% or 54,179 shares. Tortoise Capital Advsrs Limited Com invested 0% in Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI). Public Sector Pension Investment Board owns 9.34 million shares or 1.3% of their US portfolio. Cutler Capital Management Lc holds 15,500 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 123,755 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 59,561 were accumulated by Sterling Management. Trustees Of Dartmouth College holds 0.01% or 614 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Prtn Inc owns 6,822 shares. Qci Asset Management New York reported 700 shares stake. 1.75M are owned by Morgan Stanley. American National Insurance Tx accumulated 0.01% or 11,550 shares.

Since August 17, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $121,434 activity.

Analysts await Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $0.07 earnings per share, down 36.36% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.11 per share. PEGI’s profit will be $6.87 million for 66.57 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Pattern Energy Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -153.85% EPS growth.

