Washington Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Goldcorp Inc New (GG) by 31.71% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Capital Management Inc bought 34,585 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 143,635 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.47M, up from 109,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Goldcorp Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.12% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $9.16. About 5.84 million shares traded. Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) has declined 20.38% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.38% the S&P500. Some Historical GG News: 26/04/2018 – Strategic investment by Goldcorp to create a new gold explorer in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay territory of Quebec with Canada S; 24/05/2018 – Goldcorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Goldcorp Says Peru and Nevada Would Make Its Portfolio Perfect; 26/04/2018 – GOLDCORP COSTS TO FALL `QUITE APPRECIABLY’ IN 2ND HALF: CEO; 25/04/2018 – Goldcorp 1Q Net $67M; 26/04/2018 – Strategic investment by Goldcorp to create a new gold explorer in the Eeyou lstchee James Bay territory of Quebec with Canada Strategic Metals, Matamec Explorations and Sphinx Re; 25/04/2018 – GOLDCORP INC – FY 2018 GUIDANCE RECONFIRMED FOR GOLD PRODUCTION; 06/03/2018 GOLDCORP DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.02 PER SHARE; 14/05/2018 – Banco Santander SA Buys New 1.5% Position in Goldcorp; 14/05/2018 – Banco Santander Adds Goldcorp, Exits D.R. Horton: 13F

Verus Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 16.08% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verus Financial Partners Inc bought 5,997 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,300 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.23M, up from 37,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.36B market cap company. The stock increased 4.60% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $59.33. About 4.64 million shares traded or 147.09% up from the average. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has declined 6.91% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 15 Stores in Fiscal 2019; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Rates CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Sees Capital Expenditures Rising to About $340M in Fiscal 2019; 09/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alerts on Carmax Mining wrongly coded to CarMax Inc; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX 4Q REV. $4.08B, EST. $4.18B; 09/04/2018 – CARMAX MINING – WILL ACQUIRE ADDITIONAL MINERAL TENURES LOCATED CONTIGUOUS TO 100% OWNED EAGLEHEAD POLYMETALLIC PORPHYRY COPPER PROJECT; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q Net $122.1M; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX 4Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 87C; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX INC – ESTIMATE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES WILL INCREASE TO APPROXIMATELY $340 MLN IN FISCAL 2019; 12/04/2018 – Fitch to Rate CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2; Issues Presale

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 33 investors sold KMX shares while 164 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 161.14 million shares or 2.35% less from 165.02 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,442 shares or 0% of the stock. 7,900 are held by Athena Cap Ltd Company. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.03% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 81,423 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Com accumulated 11,807 shares. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.9% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). United Svcs Automobile Association owns 54,917 shares. Steinberg Glob Asset Mgmt owns 9,785 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Sterling Capital Mgmt stated it has 1.15 million shares. Ls Investment Advisors Llc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). 474,700 were reported by Barclays Public Ltd. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Com stated it has 28,161 shares. Logan Management invested 0.11% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Wms Prns Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) or 2,800 shares. Lpl Finance Limited Company stated it has 0% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). 82,746 are owned by Sib Ltd Company.

Since June 26, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 16 sales for $57.64 million activity. $23.81 million worth of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) was sold by FOLLIARD THOMAS J on Tuesday, June 26. MARGOLIN ERIC M sold $523,597 worth of stock. Shares for $451,763 were sold by Wilson Charles Joseph on Friday, July 6. The insider Shamim Mohammad sold $645,477. Another trade for 44,815 shares valued at $3.44 million was made by Hill Edwin J on Monday, July 9. Cafritz Diane L had sold 20,351 shares worth $1.53 million.

Among 18 analysts covering Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Carmax Inc had 73 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) on Thursday, December 21 with “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, April 12, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Monday, June 25 with “Neutral”. On Thursday, April 5 the stock rating was upgraded by Buckingham Research to “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Susquehanna on Friday, December 22 with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, January 19 by Wedbush. The stock of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) earned “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Monday, June 19. As per Friday, April 7, the company rating was maintained by Susquehanna. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, June 25 report. The stock of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 25 by Oppenheimer.

