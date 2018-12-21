Strs Ohio decreased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 11.4% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio sold 27,063 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 210,354 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.41M, down from 237,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 9.49% or $5.22 during the last trading session, reaching $49.79. About 11.30 million shares traded or 168.17% up from the average. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 14.85% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 04/05/2018 – Carnival PLC: Block Listing Six Monthly Return; 10/04/2018 – Holland America Line Introduces the World’s Largest Emerging Art Gallery by ArtLink; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – IN CONSTANT CURRENCY, NET CRUISE COSTS EXCLUDING FUEL PER ALBD INCREASED 1.0 PERCENT FOR QTR; 24/04/2018 – Carnival Corp Selects Konami’s SYNKROS Casino Management System for Fleetwide Gaming Ops; 23/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Carnival Corp. and Global Payments; 24/05/2018 – CARNIVAL CEO CONCLUDES REMARKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – AT THIS TIME, CUMULATIVE ADVANCED BOOKINGS FOR REMAINDER OF 2018 ARE IN LINE WITH PRIOR YEAR AT HIGHER PRICES; 09/05/2018 – Carnival, Port of Brisbane Plan to Develop A$158M Cruise Terminal; 24/05/2018 – Speedcast Delivers New Standard of Internet Guest Experience with Unparalleled Bandwidth to Carnival Horizon Cruise Ship; 21/03/2018 – Reservations Now Open For New Carnival Panorama’s Year-Round Departures From Long Beach

Brahman Capital Corp decreased its stake in Seaspan Corp (SSW) by 1.68% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brahman Capital Corp analyzed 45,000 shares as the company's stock rose 3.67% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 2.64M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $22.00M, down from 2.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brahman Capital Corp who had been investing in Seaspan Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $7.71. About 823,943 shares traded. Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW) has risen 60.79% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500.

Analysts await Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $0.28 EPS, up 75.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.16 per share. SSW’s profit will be $49.43M for 6.88 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Seaspan Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.22% negative EPS growth.

Strs Ohio, which manages about $22.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 18,600 shares to 36,800 shares, valued at $710,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aircastle Ltd (NYSE:AYR) by 29,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Domino's Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ).

