Cashaa (CAS) targets $0.0101385724 while having -15.86% decline on December 20-21

It was bad day for Cashaa (CAS), as it declined by $-0.00173685 or -15.86%, touching $0.009216884. Global Cryptocoin Analysts believe that Cashaa (CAS) is looking for the $0.0101385724 goal. According to 4 analysts could reach $0.0259737192545031. The highest price was $0.01111584 and lowest of $0.009089515 for December 20-21. The open was $0.010953734. It last traded at HitBTC exchange.

For a month, Cashaa (CAS) tokens went down -31.57% from $0.01347 for coin. For 100 days CAS is down -16.89% from $0.01109. It traded at $0.0609 200 days ago. Cashaa (CAS) has 1000.00 million coins mined with the market cap $9.22 million. It has 1000.00M coins in circulation. It was founded on 12/10/2017. The Crypto CAS has proof type and operates under algorithm.

Cashaa is an Ethereum-based banking platform powered by the technology of Auxledger. It offers an exchange and money transfer services between fiat and cryptocurrencies. financial technology combined with fiat will enable real-time, peer-to-peer value exchange and payment services across all the Blockchain. The integrated Cashaa’s wallet system enables its community to save, spend, borrow and get insured, with a simplified user experience in a legally compliant way.

CAS, an EIP-20 token, is used as the main currency of Cashaa’s ecosystem and allows its holders to acquire premium services, trade cryptocurrencies anywhere in the world, provide the credit score for lenders, participate in governing mechanism of CAS usage, and publicly trade tokens.