Castine Capital Management Llc decreased Entegra Finl Corp (ENFC) stake by 71.59% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Castine Capital Management Llc analyzed 155,515 shares as Entegra Finl Corp (ENFC)'s stock declined 21.88%. The Castine Capital Management Llc holds 61,715 shares with $1.64 million value, down from 217,230 last quarter. Entegra Finl Corp now has $133.72M valuation. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $19.4. Entegra Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ENFC) has declined 26.47% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending.

Among 2 analysts covering TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. TiVo had 2 analyst reports since August 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, August 27 the stock rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Friday, August 10 by JP Morgan. See TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ:TIVO) latest ratings:

27/08/2018 Broker: FBR Capital Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $19 New Target: $23 Maintain

10/08/2018 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $30 New Target: $18 Maintain

TiVo Corporation provides entertainment technology and audience insights worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.11 billion. The Company’s Intellectual Property Licensing segment licenses its patent portfolio to multi-channel video service providers, including cable, satellite, and Internet-protocol television providers; set-top box manufacturers; and interactive television software and program guide providers in the online, over-the-top video, and mobile phone businesses, as well as consumer electronics (CE) manufacturers. It currently has negative earnings. This segmentÂ’s portfolio of licensable technology patents covers various aspects of content discovery, digital video recorder (DVR), video-on-demand (VOD), OTT experiences, multi-screen functionality, and personalization, as well as interactive applications and advertising.

TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ:TIVO) has declined 37.55% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending.

Analysts await Entegra Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ENFC) to report earnings on January, 17. They expect $0.54 earnings per share, up 25.58% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.43 per share. ENFC’s profit will be $3.72M for 8.98 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Entegra Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.88% EPS growth.