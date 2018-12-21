Duncker Streett & Company Inc increased its stake in Danaher Corp Del (DHR) by 5.86% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duncker Streett & Company Inc bought 4,324 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 78,134 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.49M, up from 73,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duncker Streett & Company Inc who had been investing in Danaher Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $98.36. About 5.37M shares traded or 95.84% up from the average. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 9.75% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.75% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 26/03/2018 – Hartford HLS Exits CVS, Cuts Microsoft, Buys More Danaher; 06/03/2018 Tektronix to Showcase Industry’s Most Comprehensive 400G PAM4 Test Solutions at OFC 2018; 30/05/2018 – Danaher Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – ADAGE ADDED MSCC, EQIX, EIX, DHR, PVH IN 1Q: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.07-Adj EPS $1.10; 19/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.62 TO $3.69; 09/03/2018 – PE Hub: Danaher claims victory for Summit’s Integrated DNA in $2 bln deal; 04/05/2018 – OC Oerlikon prepares IPO for drives division; 25/04/2018 – Danaher Approached GE About Deal for GE’s Life-Sciences Unit; 09/03/2018 – Danaher: Integrated DNA Makes Custom DNA, RNA Oligonucleotides

Susquehanna International Group Llp increased its stake in Catalent Inc (CTLT) by 3758.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Susquehanna International Group Llp bought 278,151 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 285,551 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.01M, up from 7,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Susquehanna International Group Llp who had been investing in Catalent Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.92% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $31.12. About 804,927 shares traded. Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) has declined 9.25% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.25% the S&P500. Some Historical CTLT News: 24/04/2018 – Catalent Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors Buys New 1.1% Position in Catalent; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT REAFFIRMS FY ’18 GUIDANCE; 14/05/2018 – Catalent Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Catalent 3Q Rev $627.9M; 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Rev $2.42B-$2.48B; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q ADJ EBITDA $139.0M, EST. $137.3M; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q ADJ EPS 41C, EST. 39C; 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Adj Net $212M-$232M; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Importer of Controlled Substances Application: Catalent Pharma Solutions, LLC

More important recent Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Danaher (DHR) Announces 2019 EPS & Core Revenue Growth Outlook – StreetInsider.com” on December 13, 2018, also Investorplace.com published article titled: “Best ETFs for 2019: The Water Shortage Problem Isnâ€™t Going Away – Investorplace.com”, Fool.com published: “What GE Investors Can Expect From New CEO Larry Culp – The Motley Fool” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) was released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Billionaire chairman of D.C. conglomerate backing Wes Anderson’s next film – Washington Business Journal” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Since July 23, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 sales for $36.38 million activity. Shares for $8.04M were sold by COMAS DANIEL L. On Tuesday, July 24 the insider LUTZ ROBERT S sold $1.51 million. Joyce Thomas Patrick JR also sold $10.69 million worth of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) shares. $5.43 million worth of stock was sold by King William on Monday, November 5. EHRLICH DONALD J had sold 10,578 shares worth $1.01 million. The insider Lalor Angela S sold $932,099.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.16, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 26 investors sold DHR shares while 346 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 513.23 million shares or 0.85% less from 517.64 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Zeke Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 17,593 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated has 0% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 3.92M shares. Gsa Cap Partners Llp holds 0.05% or 8,552 shares in its portfolio. Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia Tru Communication owns 56,927 shares or 0.67% of their US portfolio. Los Angeles Capital & Equity Research has invested 0.09% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). 211,249 were accumulated by Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Company. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.13% or 1.82 million shares in its portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp holds 0.05% or 33,520 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Plancorp has 0.12% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 2,695 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp has invested 0.74% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). 122,351 are owned by Hightower Advsrs. The Washington-based Brighton Jones Lc has invested 0.06% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Tompkins invested in 0.5% or 22,534 shares. Lipe Dalton has invested 2.73% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Security National Trust Communications has 600 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Among 20 analysts covering Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Danaher Corporation had 98 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs downgraded Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) rating on Tuesday, December 8. Goldman Sachs has “Neutral” rating and $103 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Thursday, March 1. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Thursday, August 10. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, June 29. Jefferies maintained Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) rating on Wednesday, September 13. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $95.0 target. On Tuesday, December 13 the stock rating was reinitiated by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, October 20 report. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, January 31 report. As per Friday, January 19, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, October 23 report.

Susquehanna International Group Llp, which manages about $303.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pretium Res Inc (Call) (NYSE:PVG) by 404,400 shares to 936,300 shares, valued at $7.13M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Compass Minerals Intl Inc (Call) (NYSE:CMP) by 29,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,500 shares, and cut its stake in Mobileiron Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:MOBL).

Among 15 analysts covering Catalent (NYSE:CTLT), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Catalent had 39 analyst reports since September 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold” on Monday, August 21. As per Thursday, December 1, the company rating was initiated by Goldman Sachs. Jefferies maintained the shares of CTLT in report on Monday, June 26 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, February 5 with “Buy”. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $55 target in Wednesday, August 29 report. On Wednesday, December 9 the stock rating was downgraded by Raymond James to “Mkt Perform”. As per Monday, June 20, the company rating was upgraded by Bank of America. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Monday, August 28. The company was maintained on Thursday, September 3 by Bank of America. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, September 20.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.54, from 1 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 19 investors sold CTLT shares while 73 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 134.80 million shares or 6.84% more from 126.16 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The Nebraska-based Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). Westfield LP has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). Royal Savings Bank Of Canada reported 96,294 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameriprise has invested 0.02% in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). Strs Ohio reported 6,005 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citadel Advsrs Lc stated it has 1.19M shares. 3,098 are held by Advsr Asset Mgmt. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Company invested in 0% or 92 shares. Invesco Ltd owns 1.81 million shares. Fdx Advsrs stated it has 6,616 shares. Us Bancorporation De invested in 0% or 1,359 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn invested 0.01% in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). Sg Americas Limited Liability holds 72,741 shares. 91,155 are held by Texas Permanent School Fund. Franklin Resource stated it has 3.41 million shares.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $7.24 million activity. 6,525 Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) shares with value of $277,313 were sold by Miyamoto Lance. $1.97M worth of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) was sold by Littlejohns Barry on Monday, October 15. Chiminski John R had sold 130,545 shares worth $5.92 million on Monday, October 1. Fasman Steven L had sold 2,252 shares worth $94,089 on Wednesday, June 20. On Thursday, September 13 MOREL DONALD E JR bought $430,000 worth of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) or 10,000 shares.