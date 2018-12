Cavotec SA (CCC) Decline -1.15% on Dec 21

Shares of Cavotec SA (STO:CCC) last traded at 12.95, representing a move of -1.15%, or -0.15 per share, on volume of 14,250 shares. After opening the trading day at 13.3, shares of Cavotec SA traded in a close range. Cavotec SA currently has a total float of 78.53M shares and on average sees 27,517 shares exchange hands each day. The stock now has a 52-week low of 12.75 and high of 28.16.

The Swedish Equity Market

Sweden is known around the world for a lot of global brands. However, there is so much beyond those that Sweden is rarely linked to or acknowledged for.

What most people don’t know is that Sweden is also home to one of the best economies in all of Europe. With good corporate governance and a healthy trade and commerce environment, the Swedish economy is immensely growing to become more and more influential regionally and globally. It influence spread on the companies at the market like Cavotec SA. Through time, it has been established that Sweden is one of the most valuable contributors to the growth of the European economy.

The Stock Exchange

In Sweden, the Stockholm Stock Exchange or Nasdaq Stockholm is the main stock exchange situated in Frihamnen, Stockholm. Like the other stock exchanges in Nordic nations such as Norway and Iceland, it is owned and operated by Nasdaq, Inc. since 2008. These Nasdaq Nordic stock exchanges include the Tallinn Stock Exchange or Nasdaq Baltic; the Riga Stock Exchange or Nasdaq Baltic; the Iceland Stock Exchange or Nasdaq Iceland; the Helsinki Stock Exchange or Nasdaq Helsinki; the Copenhagen Stock Exchange or Nasdaq Copenhagen; and the Armenia Stock Exchange or Nasdaq OMX Armenia.

The Nasdaq Stockholm has been around since 1863. Until May 1990, it had operated at the Stockholm Stock Exchange Building using a floor trading system. It is in June 1990 that electronic trading system had arrived in the country. It brings improvements with each new year to the work of the market, helping Cavotec SA to stay there.

Regular trading on the Nasdaq Stockholm opens at 9:00 a.m. and closes at 5:00 p.m. Today, more than 300 stocks are listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm. Its total market valuation is currently at $1.26 trillion.

The Index

The benchmark index in Sweden is the OMX Stockholm 30 (OMXS30), which is a market-capitalization-weighted index that tracks the top 30 stocks listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm. It uses the base value of 125 points— the base date being September 1986.

The OMXS30 is semi-annually rebalanced in order to ensure proper and accurate indication of the Swedish economy. Every rebalancing period, old stocks can be dropped from it and new ones can be added— largely depending on different factors and overall performance in the equity market.

The three largest sectors in the OMXS30 include Industrials, Financials, and Consumer Services.

The OMXS30 had posted its all-time low of 98.96 points, which is widely attributed to Black Monday, in November 1987. During the last few months of the year 1987, equity markets around the world had tumbled, which is an event now commonly dubbed as Black Monday. The meltdown had begun in Hong Kong and quickly spread like a wildfire worldwide.

Nonetheless, the OMXS30 had eventually banked gains, posting its all-time high of 1,719.93 in April 2015. Cavotec SA also received the increase.

It is a general truth that the best way to bet on a country’s growth potentials and long-term prospects is to penetrate its equity market. Consequently, the best way to bank on the growth of the Swedish economy and to maximize the opportunities in the nation is to invest on Nasdaq Stockholm stocks.

More recent Cavotec SA (STO:CCC) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Form N-PX BLACKROCK ADVANTAGE GLOB For: Jun 30 – StreetInsider.com” on August 30, 2018. Also Washingtonpost.com published the news titled: “Life in the small Colorado town that requires a gun in every household – Washington Post” on August 28, 2014. Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares in Cavotec SA (179/18) – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 06, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Cavotec SA, an engineering group, manufactures and sells power transmission, distribution, and control technologies worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.02 billion. It offers alternative maritime power, automated mooring systems, cables, crane controllers, marine propulsion slip rings, motorized cable reels, panzer belts, power chains, power connectors, radio remote controls, radio remote controls receiver units, slip ring columns, spring driven cable reels, and steel chains for ports and maritime sector. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides aircraft ground support equipment, including aircraft cables, aircraft connectors, aircraft tow-bars, aviation fluid control, aviation fuel loading/unloading solution, cable coilers, crocodile systems, in-ground fuel systems, in-ground utility systems, mobile caddies, pre-conditioned air systems, and utility pits for airports sector.