Lincoln National Corp decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 16.6% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln National Corp sold 2,071 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,403 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.57 million, down from 12,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln National Corp who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $112.23. About 4.31M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 21.12% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 20/03/2018 – IBM RELEASES UPGRADED AI TOOLS FOR CLOUD-COMPUTING SERVICE; 14/03/2018 – EV GROUP – PLANS TO INTEGRATE IBM’S PATENTED HYBRID LASER RELEASE PROCESS INTO EVG’S FIELD-PROVEN TEMPORARY BONDING AND DEBONDING EQUIPMENT SOLUTIONS; 21/05/2018 – Syncsort Advances Security Strategy with Acquisition of Townsend Security’s IBM i Data Privacy Products; 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at Interxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 20/03/2018 – REG-WlSeKey Introduces lNeS #Think2018, a Security Broker Solution, Designed to Secure Devices, Cloud & IOT Applications, Integrated with IBM’s new Watson IoT Platform; 05/03/2018 – IBM settles legal dispute with diversity officer hired by Microsoft; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q REV. $19.07B, EST. $18.83B; 29/03/2018 – IBM – 2016 OPERATING EPS REDUCED BY $0.15 TO $13.44 AND 2017 OPERATING EPS REDUCED BY $0.14 TO $13.66; 17/04/2018 – IBM Sales Buoyed by Weaker U.S. Dollar, Shift to New Businesses; 20/03/2018 – IBM CEO: Companies should self-regulate on privacy

Tanaka Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cbs Corp. (CBS.A) by 44.55% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tanaka Capital Management Inc sold 15,825 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 19,693 shares of the company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.13M, down from 35,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cbs Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $44.12. About 8,413 shares traded or 201.22% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS.A) has declined 12.09% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.09% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 65 investors sold IBM shares while 594 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 492.69 million shares or 0.61% more from 489.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 53,434 are owned by Mariner Lc. Tci Wealth holds 1.34% or 21,204 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Ltd Partnership has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Tiverton Asset accumulated 12,061 shares. St Johns accumulated 2,795 shares. Cedar Hill Assoc Limited Liability reported 4,010 shares. Moreover, Agf America has 0.22% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 4,204 shares. Lourd Cap Limited reported 47,036 shares stake. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas owns 172,216 shares. Moreover, Trustco Savings Bank N Y has 1.89% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). accumulated 1.89M shares. Dowling And Yahnke Limited Liability Company owns 30,116 shares. Hirtle Callaghan And Lc has 0.05% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 3,700 shares. Liberty Mutual Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.11% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 34,124 shares. Apg Asset Nv, Netherlands-based fund reported 1.15 million shares.

Since August 3, 2018, it had 5 buys, and 1 insider sale for $426,695 activity. Another trade for 11,451 shares valued at $1.67M was sold by Gherson Diane J. Swedish Joseph also bought $232,838 worth of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) on Thursday, November 1. Another trade for 4,311 shares valued at $495,846 was made by TAUREL SIDNEY on Wednesday, October 31. 2,153 International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) shares with value of $249,722 were bought by WADDELL FREDERICK H. The insider OWENS JAMES W bought 1,000 shares worth $114,673.

Lincoln National Corp, which manages about $2.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 119,417 shares to 2.17M shares, valued at $93.94M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,956 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,913 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard World Fd (MGV).

Among 35 analysts covering International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), 14 have Buy rating, 5 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. International Business Machines had 142 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Wednesday, October 17. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, April 26 by Wells Fargo. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 18 by J.P. Morgan. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, October 18. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $182.0 target in Thursday, October 5 report. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, September 20 by Jefferies. As per Wednesday, July 19, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Friday, January 19 by J.P. Morgan. Goldman Sachs maintained the shares of IBM in report on Tuesday, October 18 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Tuesday, October 30.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on January, 17. They expect $4.86 EPS, down 6.18% or $0.32 from last year’s $5.18 per share. IBM’s profit will be $4.42B for 5.77 P/E if the $4.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.42 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.11% EPS growth.

