Oslo Asset Management Asa increased its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR) by 14.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa bought 383,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.02M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $31.48M, up from 2.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Gulfport Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $6.89. About 2.63 million shares traded. Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has declined 22.91% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GPOR News: 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q Net $90.1M; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q Rev $325.4M; 19/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q Realized Natural Gas Price, Before Derivatives and Including Transportation Costs, Averaged $2.44 Per Mcf; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners to Acquire EQT Corp’s Retained Midstream Assets and Gulfport Energy’s Strike Force Gathering System Stake for $1.69B; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q Adj EPS 56c; 25/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY TO Ba3 FROM B1 BY MOODY’S; 15/05/2018 – Magnetar Financial LLC Exits Position in Gulfport Energy; 16/03/2018 – Rep. Palazzo: Congressman Palazzo Recognizes Gulfport Navy Veteran on House Floor; 26/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corporation to Sell its 25% Interest in Strike Force Midstream LLC for $175 Million; 19/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corporation Provides First Quarter 2018 Production and Pricing and Schedules First Quarter 2018 Financial and O

Ariel Investments Llc increased its stake in Cbs Corp. (CBS) by 8.31% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ariel Investments Llc bought 95,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.24 million shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $71.33 million, up from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ariel Investments Llc who had been investing in Cbs Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $43.77. About 1.86M shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has declined 13.01% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 16/05/2018 – LATEST: Controlling shareholder Natl; 08/05/2018 – Dutch Mar Inflation Was 1.0% – CBS; 17/05/2018 – Judge rules against CBS in clash with National Amusements; 11/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: BREAKING: Shari Redstone likely to fire Moonves as head of CBS if no deal with Viacom; 04/04/2018 – CBS CBS.N HAS NOT HEARD BACK FROM VIACOM VIAB.O ON ITS OFFER TO BUY THE COMPANY; 04/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Viacom preparing counterproposal to CBS offer; 29/03/2018 – Medical Maríjuana, Inc. Flagship Product Real Scientific Hemp Oil™ Featured on CBS’ The Doctors; 17/05/2018 – CBS Board Of Directors Declares Dividend To Protect And Give Voting Power To Stockholders; 03/04/2018 – Sumner Redstone Wouldn’t Have Last Word on a CBS-Viacom Merger; 12/05/2018 – CBS 42: BREAKING: CSX train collides with car at 23rd Ave crossing in Calera Cameron Edgeworth CBS 42 is on the scene

Among 42 analysts covering CBS Corp (NYSE:CBS), 27 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. CBS Corp had 128 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 6 by Cowen & Co. The stock of CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, October 24 by Needham. Citigroup maintained the shares of CBS in report on Thursday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, October 13. The rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo to “Market Perform” on Tuesday, August 18. The firm earned “Top Pick” rating on Tuesday, October 13 by RBC Capital Markets. On Monday, June 12 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, November 4 report. On Tuesday, October 6 the stock rating was maintained by Topeka Capital Markets with “Buy”. Drexel Hamilton initiated the shares of CBS in report on Tuesday, September 6 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “CBS Corp. (CBS) determined there are grounds to terminate for cause former Chairman and CEO Leslie Moonves – StreetInsider.com” on December 17, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “CBS Announces Recipients of $20 Million Grant to Support Eliminating Sexual Harassment in the Workplace – PRNewswire” published on December 14, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Media magnate Sumner Redstone gets court-appointed guardian – New York Business Journal” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The Top 10 Shows on Netflix, and Why It Matters to Investors – The Motley Fool” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing, CBS, Oracle, Target: ‘Fast Money’ Picks For December 18 – Benzinga” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Since June 25, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 selling transactions for $3.99 million activity.

Ariel Investments Llc, which manages about $8.99 billion and $9.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sotheby’s (NYSE:BID) by 146,965 shares to 218,279 shares, valued at $10.74M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Ftse Developed Etf (VEA) by 153,784 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 882,433 shares, and cut its stake in Willis Towers Watson Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.03, from 0.89 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 39 investors sold CBS shares while 213 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 231.79 million shares or 9.85% more from 211.00 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tealwood Asset Management Incorporated reported 60,179 shares. Suntrust Banks invested in 0.01% or 17,172 shares. Bremer Trust Natl Association has invested 0.12% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Huntington Natl Bank invested 0% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Abner Herrman & Brock Ltd Liability Corp has 7,522 shares. M&T Bancshares reported 50,100 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. E&G Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.28% or 12,928 shares. Advisory Ntwk holds 8 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Seabridge Lc holds 0% or 111 shares in its portfolio. Regions Financial Corp invested in 157 shares or 0% of the stock. Piedmont Investment Advsrs reported 27,251 shares stake. Ingalls & Snyder Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 10,433 shares. Cs Mckee LP owns 108,755 shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio. Mcrae Capital Mgmt owns 118,101 shares or 2.88% of their US portfolio.

Among 38 analysts covering Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR), 24 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Gulfport Energy Corporation had 120 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, August 29 by Williams Capital Group. Susquehanna maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, April 19 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, May 24 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Neutral” on Wednesday, November 11. The rating was upgraded by J.P. Morgan on Friday, December 15 to “Buy”. Mizuho initiated it with “Buy” rating and $35 target in Thursday, October 6 report. As per Friday, February 23, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. Williams Capital Group maintained Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) on Monday, July 31 with “Buy” rating. Williams Capital Group maintained Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) rating on Thursday, April 26. Williams Capital Group has “Buy” rating and $1400 target. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, July 20 by JP Morgan.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $62,029 activity. Shares for $22,380 were sold by Maier Stuart on Thursday, August 16.

More notable recent Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “A Fast Growing Energy Producer Named Gulfport – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Yelp (YELP) Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Gulfport Energy (GPOR) to Join S&P SmallCap 600 – StreetInsider.com” published on December 06, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “UPDATE: Gulfport Energy (GPOR) PT Lowered to $15 at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey – StreetInsider.com” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Gulfport Energy Corporation Appoints Donnie Moore as Interim Chief Executive Officer – GlobeNewswire” published on November 01, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Gulfport Energy: Special Situation Conviction Strong Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 26, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.06, from 1.2 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 21 investors sold GPOR shares while 73 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 165.39 million shares or 6.65% more from 155.09 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Brookstone Cap Management owns 0.02% invested in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) for 24,247 shares. Principal Gru holds 0.01% or 812,155 shares. Aqr Capital Management Llc has 26,493 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan accumulated 32,000 shares. 240,000 are held by Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Usa). Wright Investors Serv has 37,203 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Co owns 1.73M shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt owns 230 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Alps Advsr Incorporated has 0% invested in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) for 43,514 shares. Zwj Invest Counsel has 0.05% invested in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) for 54,300 shares. Macquarie Ltd, a Australia-based fund reported 153,400 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 14,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 10,044 shares in its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1.76 million shares or 0.08% of the stock. Penn Cap Incorporated has 0.11% invested in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) for 57,791 shares.