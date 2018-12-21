Ccm Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp. (HFC) by 48.1% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc bought 21,199 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 65,270 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.56M, up from 44,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Hollyfrontier Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $50.69. About 3.21 million shares traded or 42.94% up from the average. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has risen 21.25% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER HASN’T HEARD STATUS OF WOODS CROSS RFS WAIVER; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER SEES 2Q CRUDE THROUGHPUT 440K-450K B/D; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier Does Not Anticipate Any Material Impact to Its 1Q Consolidated Crude Throughput Guidance; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER SAYS INDUSTRY WILL CONTINUE TO CONSOLIDATE; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp. 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. EPA grants refiners biofuel credits to remedy Obama-era waiver denials; 29/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp Statement on the Passing of Former Chmn and CEO, Lamar Norsworthy; 29/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER CORP – ISSUES STATEMENT ON PASSING OF FORMER CHAIRMAN AND CEO, LAMAR NORSWORTHY; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier 1Q Net $288.9M; 23/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER – NO REPORTED INJURIES AS A RESULT OF FIRE; HOWEVER, REFINERY’S ABILITY TO RECEIVE CRUDE OIL DELIVERIES HAS BEEN AFFECTED

Clark Estates Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 140% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Estates Inc bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 60,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.87 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Estates Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $383.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $133.4. About 95,898 shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 18/04/2018 – MEDIA-Facebook is forming a team to design its own chips – Bloomberg; 17/05/2018 – Cambodians show government support by changing Facebook pictures before election; 18/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS CONDUCTING “INTERNAL AND EXTERNAL REVIEW” TO DETERMINE IF MISUSED DATA STILL EXISTS – STATEMENT; 18/04/2018 – Facebook Forming Chip Unit: Report — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA – IN MARCH 2017, COMPLETED INTERNAL AUDIT TO CONFIRM ALL GSR DATA WAS DELETED; CERTIFIED TO FACEBOOK FIRM HOLDS NO DATA FROM GSR; 03/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch removes Facebook from its US1 top ideas list; 20/03/2018 – BNN: Facebook whistleblower Chris Wylie pushed data-mining boundaries in Canada; 30/03/2018 – Apple chief right to kick Facebook over data privacy failings; 16/05/2018 – ISS BACKS SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS FOR RISK COMMITTEE AND CONTENT REPORT AMID SOCIAL CONCERNS; 07/03/2018 – Some advertising agencies are recommending against buying certain types of Facebook ads

Among 57 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 48 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 84% are positive.

Clark Estates Inc, which manages about $666.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 175,000 shares to 1.13 million shares, valued at $23.85 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 37,606 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.24 million shares, and cut its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 75 insider sales for $1.73 billion activity. $150.17 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares were sold by Zuckerberg Mark.

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.81 billion and $542.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 58,747 shares to 78,335 shares, valued at $6.52M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 2,120 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,019 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Among 22 analysts covering HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC), 8 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive.

