1607 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in General Amern Invs Inc (GAM) by 23.04% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1607 Capital Partners Llc bought 107,951 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 576,494 shares of the company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $21.31 million, up from 468,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1607 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in General Amern Invs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $711.63 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $27.79. About 37,942 shares traded. General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) has declined 1.08% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.08% the S&P500.

Icon Advisers Inc increased its stake in Centene Corporation (CNC) by 10.34% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icon Advisers Inc bought 2,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,411 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.25M, up from 20,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icon Advisers Inc who had been investing in Centene Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $112.81. About 955,978 shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has risen 31.28% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 13/03/2018 – CENTENE SAYS MADE INITIAL INVESTMENT IN RXADVANCE, A FULL-SERVICE PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE CORP – AS PART OF INITIAL TRANSACTION, CENTENE HAS CERTAIN RIGHTS TO EXPAND ITS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN FUTURE; 22/03/2018 – CENTENE UNIT COORDINATED CARE HAD REACHED 2017 DEAL FOR FIXES; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP SEES FY 2018 TOTAL REVENUES $58.2 BLN TO $59.0 BLN; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 Adj EPS $6.75-Adj EPS $7.15; 13/03/2018 – Centene And RxAdvance Establish Transformative Partnership To Create Next Generation Pharmacy Management Solution; 15/05/2018 – MAVERICK ADDED MHK, SNAP, PM, CNC, IPHI IN 1Q: 13F; 08/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Centene Outlook To Positive From Stable; Affirms; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP QTRLY SHR $1.91; 22/03/2018 – WASHINGTON STATE REGULATOR COMMENTS ON CENTENE FINE BY PHONE

Since July 12, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $7.45 million activity. Hunter Jesse N had sold 5,000 shares worth $659,500. Shares for $553,090 were sold by BOWERS CHRISTOPHER D. $290,000 worth of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) was sold by Williamson Keith H. 3,000 shares were sold by BURKHALTER BRANDY, worth $395,700 on Thursday, July 26. GEPHARDT Richard A had sold 2,000 shares worth $291,100 on Monday, September 10.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.62, from 1.51 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 36 investors sold CNC shares while 235 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 174.76 million shares or 0.93% less from 176.39 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Jefferies Group Ltd Llc invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). 18,431 are held by Commonwealth Comml Bank Of. Rhenman And Prtn Asset Management stated it has 40,000 shares. Columbus Circle Investors invested in 200,458 shares. Menta Lc holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 4,753 shares. Highland Capital LP invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Burney reported 9,835 shares stake. Liberty Mutual Group Inc Asset Inc owns 8,201 shares. Bb&T Secs Limited Com accumulated 20,451 shares. Monetary Management Grp Inc, a Missouri-based fund reported 13,730 shares. Three Peaks Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.29% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). 41,733 are held by Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia. Colony Group Limited stated it has 0.68% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Macquarie Grp invested in 64,281 shares. Polar Llp holds 0.33% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 269,038 shares.

Icon Advisers Inc, which manages about $2.21 billion and $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Logitech Intl S A (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 33,309 shares to 172,001 shares, valued at $7.69 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equity Comwlth Cum Pfd S D 6.5 by 20,478 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 262,830 shares, and cut its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH).

1607 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.83 billion and $1.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 10,000 shares to 137,420 shares, valued at $39.95 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Enh Cap & Inc Fd I (CII) by 109,562 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 515,458 shares, and cut its stake in Lazard Glb Ttl Ret&Incm Fd I (LGI).

