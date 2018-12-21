Among 2 analysts covering Piedmont Office Realty (NYSE:PDM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Piedmont Office Realty had 2 analyst reports since June 29, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. DA Davidson upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) on Friday, June 29 to “Buy” rating. SunTrust upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Friday, November 30 report. See Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) latest ratings:

30/11/2018 Broker: SunTrust Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Upgrade

29/06/2018 Broker: DA Davidson Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $20 New Target: $23 Upgrade

Since November 2, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $35,700 activity. Taysom Dale H. also bought $35,700 worth of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) on Friday, November 2.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $35,700 activity. Taysom Dale H. also bought $35,700 worth of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) on Friday, November 2.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.09, from 0.9 in 2018Q2.

More notable recent Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “JLL on the hunt for bigger space in downtown Orlando – Orlando Business Journal” on December 13, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Piedmont Office Realty sells a property for $160M, buys one for $74M – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Piedmont Promotes C. Brent Smith to President and Chief Investment Officer – GlobeNewswire” on November 13, 2018. More interesting news about Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Piedmont Office Realty Trust (PDM) CEO Don Miller on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on October 31, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Orlando SunTrust (NYSE: STI) office building to get renovations – Orlando Business Journal – Orlando Business Journal” with publication date: October 12, 2018.

The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $17.18. About 1.22M shares traded or 39.00% up from the average. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) has declined 6.09% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.09% the S&P500. Some Historical PDM News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PDM); 01/05/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 45C, EST. 41C; 01/05/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE 1Q REV. $129.9M; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys 5.8% of Piedmont Office; 19/04/2018 – REG-Piedmont Announces First Quarter 2018 Leasing and Capital Markets Activity; 03/04/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE REALTY TRUST – TERM OF $250 MLN UNSECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY IS SEVEN YEARS WITH A MATURITY DATE OF MARCH 31, 2025; 01/05/2018 – Piedmont Office Realty 1Q FFO 41c/Shr; 16/05/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE REALTY TRUST INC PDM.N : JP MORGAM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 01/05/2018 – Piedmont Office Realty Trust Sees 1Q Core/FFO Shr $1.68-$1.74; 27/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within PagSeguro Digital, Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Obsidi

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $2.21 billion. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It owns, manages, develops and operates high-quality, Class A office properties located in select sub markets of eight major Eastern U.S. office markets. It has a 43.06 P/E ratio. The firm was formerly known as Wells REIT, Inc.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Waiting on the Obamacare ruling in Texas – Seeking Alpha” on November 21, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Centene (CNC) Announces Updated 2019 Marketplace Enrollment Estimate – StreetInsider.com” published on December 17, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Centene sees as much as 200K jump in peak enrollment next year – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Centene’s (CNC) ACA Court Ruling Likely Creates A Medium Term Headwind – Credit Suisse – StreetInsider.com” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Centene rolls out RxAdvance’s transformative pharmacy benefit model in Mississippi – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Since July 12, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $7.45 million activity. $395,700 worth of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) shares were sold by BURKHALTER BRANDY. DITMORE ROBERT K sold 8,750 shares worth $1.15 million. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $291,100 was made by GEPHARDT Richard A on Monday, September 10. Hunter Jesse N also sold $659,500 worth of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) shares. On Friday, September 28 the insider Williamson Keith H sold $290,000. Shares for $553,090 were sold by BOWERS CHRISTOPHER D on Tuesday, July 17.

Analysts await Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 37.11% or $0.36 from last year’s $0.97 per share. CNC’s profit will be $273.13 million for 21.74 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.79 actual earnings per share reported by Centene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.70% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 2.75% or $3.27 during the last trading session, reaching $115.65. About 2.30 million shares traded or 33.96% up from the average. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has risen 31.28% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 25/05/2018 – Centene’s Washington Subsidiary Selected For Medicaid Contract; 02/04/2018 – Centene: On Closing, Fidelis Care to Operate as For-Profit Health Insurer in New York; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE AND RXADVANCE ESTABLISH TRANSFORMATIVE PARTNERSHIP TO CREATE NEXT GENERATION PHARMACY MANAGEMENT SOLUTION; 15/05/2018 – Numeric Adds Infosys, Exits Centene, Cuts Allstate: 13F; 18/05/2018 – CENTENE – CONTRACT WILL BE ADMINISTERED BY COUNTY’S DEPARTMENT OF BEHAVIORAL HEALTH AND IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE JULY 1, 2018; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE TO FINANCE FIDELIS DEAL WITH $2.3B EQUITY, $1.6B DEBT; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Centene’s Senior Debt Ratings To Ba1, Reflecting Its Improved Business Profile; 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene’s profit more than doubles; 16/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana

Among 9 analysts covering Centene (NYSE:CNC), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Centene has $175 highest and $134 lowest target. $158.13’s average target is 36.73% above currents $115.65 stock price. Centene had 12 analyst reports since July 13, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $138 target in Wednesday, July 25 report. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $145 target in Wednesday, July 25 report. The stock of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, December 17 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 25 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 18 by Citigroup. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of CNC in report on Wednesday, September 5 with “Overweight” rating. Oppenheimer maintained Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) rating on Tuesday, October 2. Oppenheimer has “Outperform” rating and $158 target. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Tuesday, July 24. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Leerink Swann given on Wednesday, October 24. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, July 13 report.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company has market cap of $23.75 billion. It operates through two divisions, Managed Care and Specialty Services. It has a 24.83 P/E ratio. The Managed Care segment offers Medicaid and Medicaid-related health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State childrenÂ’s health insurance program, long-term care, foster care, and dual-eligible individual, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Mark Brooks; that is an insider in Centene Corp who is the latest to sell shares in the corporation for which he serves as a EVP – Chief Information Officer. Mark not a long ago sold some 2,540 shares of the company, valued by the market at roughly $308,000 U.S. Dollars, that is a share price of about $121.3. Now, he owns a total of 58,868 shares or 0.03% of the Company’s total market capitalization.