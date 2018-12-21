Bryn Mawr Trust Company decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 0.89% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bryn Mawr Trust Company sold 2,308 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 257,183 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $58.06M, down from 259,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Company who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $726.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $3.65 during the last trading session, reaching $153.18. About 44.26 million shares traded or 10.93% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/05/2018 – Apple’s Services Growth, Stable IPhone Sales Calm Analyst Fears; 14/03/2018 – Spotify Stays Ahead of Apple, but Profits Remain Elusive; 01/05/2018 – Apple Sold 52.2 Million IPhones, In Line With Expectations; 30/05/2018 – Matterport Appoints Media Technology Leader Chris Bell as CMO; 23/05/2018 – S&P: APPLE ‘AA+’ RATING AFFIRMED UPON REVIEW OF FINL POLICY; OU; 23/04/2018 – Apple’s Deal for Shazam Delayed in Europe Over Data Concerns; 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Growth Adds Disney, Exits Biogen, Cuts Apple; 20/03/2018 – Most Android phones will have to wait until 2019 to duplicate the 3D sensing feature behind Apple’s Face ID security; 23/04/2018 – Brussels opens in-depth probe into Apple’s $400m deal for Shazam; 01/05/2018 – IPhone Slowdown, Share Buybacks: Watch to Watch in Apple Results

Central Securities Corp decreased its stake in Alleghany Corp Del (Y) by 9.52% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Securities Corp sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,000 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.40 million, down from 21,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Securities Corp who had been investing in Alleghany Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $9.46 during the last trading session, reaching $599.16. About 71,550 shares traded or 26.54% up from the average. Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) has risen 7.62% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.62% the S&P500. Some Historical Y News: 29/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CAPITAL CORPORATION SAYS ACQUIRED RUSS BERRIE & APPLAUSE BRANDS; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP 1Q OPER EPS $11.24, EST. $8.310 (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE WAS $545.07 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, A DECREASE OF 1.5% FROM BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Rev $1.59B; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $11.04 PER SHARE; 10/04/2018 – CapSpecialty® Introduces DragonX™; 23/04/2018 – DJ Alleghany Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (Y); 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net $171.6M; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Adj EPS $11.24; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY OPERATING EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $11.24 IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018

Among 2 analysts covering Alleghany (NYSE:Y), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Alleghany had 3 analyst reports since June 16, 2016 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by JMP Securities given on Thursday, February 22. The rating was upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy” on Thursday, June 16. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, September 11 by JMP Securities.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.21, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 19 investors sold Y shares while 109 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 11.87 million shares or 2.44% less from 12.17 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fiduciary Tru reported 337 shares. Brinker Capital owns 5,156 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Trust Of Oklahoma stated it has 0% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Jefferies Ltd Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Moreover, Tci Wealth Advisors has 0% invested in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) for 5 shares. Cibc Asset has 697 shares. First Eagle Inv Management Limited Company stated it has 1.09% of its portfolio in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). The New York-based Shufro Rose Communication Lc has invested 0.64% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Levin Strategies Ltd Partnership reported 1,659 shares. Tradewinds Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 42 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Brandywine Glob Invest Mngmt Limited Company, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 14,340 shares. Ameriprise holds 0.02% or 70,277 shares. Citadel Limited Liability Co accumulated 805 shares or 0% of the stock. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp holds 0.53% or 16,770 shares in its portfolio. 20,091 were accumulated by Speece Thorson Cap Group.

Analysts await Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $7.74 earnings per share, down 21.74% or $2.15 from last year’s $9.89 per share. Y’s profit will be $114.83 million for 19.35 P/E if the $7.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $-1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Alleghany Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -823.36% EPS growth.

Central Securities Corp, which manages about $661.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coherent Inc (NASDAQ:COHR) by 35,000 shares to 350,000 shares, valued at $60.27M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Anderson Hoagland & has 19,900 shares for 2.56% of their portfolio. Lumina Fund Mngmt Lc accumulated 18,000 shares. Union Natl Bank Corp holds 47,621 shares. Ironwood Inv Management Ltd Liability reported 1,075 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Puzo Michael J reported 52,610 shares. Northstar Asset Lc stated it has 61,021 shares or 5.35% of all its holdings. Ssi Investment Mgmt invested in 10,409 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Ensemble Cap Mgmt Llc holds 92,575 shares or 3.44% of its portfolio. 56,316 are held by Apriem Advsr. Guardian Life Of America reported 0.48% stake. Clark Cap Mngmt Grp Inc holds 2.15% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 377,659 shares. 780,342 were accumulated by South Dakota Invest Council. First Fincl Bank Of Mount Dora Inv Serv holds 3.42% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 35,228 shares. 67,246 are owned by Arrowmark Colorado Hldgs Lc. Benchmark, New York-based fund reported 40,206 shares.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $3.62 million activity. WILLIAMS JEFFREY E sold $2.98M worth of stock.

Bryn Mawr Trust Company, which manages about $1.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 7,052 shares to 114,590 shares, valued at $6.98M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 336 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,191 shares, and has risen its stake in Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).