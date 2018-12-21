Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd increased its stake in Noble Energy (NBL) by 16.89% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd bought 24,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 170,226 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.31M, up from 145,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd who had been investing in Noble Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $18.25. About 5.84 million shares traded. Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has declined 11.89% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NBL News: 10/05/2018 – NBL COMPLETES PACT TO MOVE PERMIAN CRUDE OIL TO CORPUS CHRISTI; 23/04/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC NBL.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.11/SHR; 06/03/2018 NOBLE ENERGY PARTNERS IN PACT TO BUY TEXAS PIPELINES; 10/05/2018 – Noble Energy: First Production Anticipated Early in Next Decade; 10/05/2018 – EPIC MIDSTREAM HOLDINGS – EPIC PIPELINES ARE BACKED BY CAPITAL COMMITMENTS FROM FUNDS MANAGED BY PRIVATE EQUITY GROUP OF ARES MANAGEMENT; 21/03/2018 – Whiting Petroleum Redtail asset dataroom opens this week; RBC advising – CEO; 10/05/2018 – Noble Energy to Develop Natural Gas From Alen Field Offshore Equatorial Guinea; 29/03/2018 – Noble Energy to Host Conference Call and Webcast on May 1; 12/04/2018 – Fieldwood Energy LLC Closes Acquisition of Noble Energy’s Deepwater Assets; 30/05/2018 – Noble Energy Elects Barbara J. Duganier to Bd of Directors

Centre Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.22% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centre Asset Management Llc sold 740 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,430 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $26.90 million, down from 14,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $678.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.97% or $72.57 during the last trading session, reaching $1388.26. About 9.31 million shares traded or 32.79% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/05/2018 – Better Ways for Jeff Bezos to Spend $131 Billion; 09/05/2018 – Amazon said in its quarterly report that AWS has at least $12.4 billion in backlog revenue, the first time its disclosed that metric; 07/03/2018 – Amazon thinks it has a fix to Alexa’s terrifying laughing issue; 16/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year:; 02/04/2018 – Amazon Takes a Beating on Trump’s Tweeting (Video); 01/05/2018 – Amazon said Tuesday it’s invested more than $400 million in Massachusetts since 2011; 20/03/2018 – AMAZON MEDICAL GROUP IS SAID TO HAVE BEEN IN TALKS W/ AARP:CNBC; 19/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO HAVE MULLED ACQUIRING SOME TOYS `R’ US STORES; 02/05/2018 – Amazon Lays Out Plans for Second Fulfillment Center in Australia; 05/04/2018 – Greenwich Time: Rumor Roundup: Blade Runner 2? Evil Dead Remake? Amazon Stores?

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 22 insider sales for $92.11 million activity. 16,964 shares were sold by BEZOS JEFFREY P, worth $27.69 million on Monday, October 29. Zapolsky David had sold 1,927 shares worth $3.66M on Wednesday, August 15. 2,000 shares were sold by WILKE JEFFREY A, worth $3.92 million on Thursday, September 6. $2.31M worth of stock was sold by STONESIFER PATRICIA Q on Friday, November 2. Jassy Andrew R sold $3.28 million worth of stock. $3.22 million worth of stock was sold by Blackburn Jeffrey M on Thursday, November 15.

Centre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $811.26 million and $430.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) by 8,910 shares to 68,010 shares, valued at $6.79M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viacom Inc (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 24,860 shares in the quarter, for a total of 228,240 shares, and has risen its stake in Cf Industries Holdings (NYSE:CF).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $5.48 earnings per share, up 153.70% or $3.32 from last year’s $2.16 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.68 billion for 63.33 P/E if the $5.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.75 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.70% negative EPS growth.

Since July 10, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.55 million activity. The insider Willingham Gary W. sold 24,646 shares worth $924,225.

More news for Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) were recently published by: Benzinga.com, which released: “Cushing® Asset Management and Swank Capital Announce Rebalancing of The Cushing® Energy Supply Chain Index – Benzinga” on December 21, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “Noble Energy: An Interesting Natural Gas Play – Seeking Alpha” and published on December 17, 2018 is yet another important article.

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd, which manages about $8.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Camecocorp (NYSE:CCJ) by 116,906 shares to 8,129 shares, valued at $92,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Huskyenergyi (HUSKF) by 101,124 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,057 shares, and cut its stake in Caeinc (NYSE:CAE).

