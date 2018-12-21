New York: Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) coverage was was initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and $10 price target at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley’s target means upside of 32.28% from the company’s current stock price.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New (NYSE:SIX) had an increase of 0.22% in short interest. SIX’s SI was 5.78M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 0.22% from 5.77M shares previously. With 1.46M avg volume, 4 days are for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New (NYSE:SIX)’s short sellers to cover SIX’s short positions. The SI to Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New’s float is 8.12%. The stock decreased 2.86% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $53.97. About 1.02 million shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 8.30% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 24/04/2018 – Six Flags 1Q Rev $129M; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS 1Q REV. $129.0M, EST. $118.9M; 06/04/2018 – Public Investment Fund Announces Agreement with Six Flags; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Six Flags; 04/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – TERMS OF ARRANGEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 22/05/2018 – World’s Largest Loop Coaster Opens at Six Flags Great America; 26/03/2018 – Credit Agreement Amendment Reduces Six Flags’ Borrowing Rate; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags: Accounting Chief Mario Centola Will Be VP of International Operations and Business Development; 04/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT – CO, SAUDI ARABIA’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND THE PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, PLAN TO DEVELOP SIX FLAGS-BRANDED THEME PARK IN RIYADH; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags 1Q Loss $62.3M

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces primary aluminum in the United States and Iceland. The company has market cap of $662.50 million. It produces standard grade and value-added primary aluminum products; and carbon products, such as anodes and cathodes. It has a 20.88 P/E ratio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.59, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 13 investors sold Century Aluminum Company shares while 37 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes.

Analysts await Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $-0.50 EPS, down 292.31% or $0.76 from last year’s $0.26 per share. After $0.02 actual EPS reported by Century Aluminum Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,600.00% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Century Aluminum has $25 highest and $14 lowest target. $16.33’s average target is 116.01% above currents $7.56 stock price. Century Aluminum had 6 analyst reports since August 2, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained the shares of CENX in report on Thursday, August 2 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, October 2 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) earned “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Thursday, October 4. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, October 26 by BMO Capital Markets. On Thursday, August 2 the stock rating was upgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Buy”. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 2 by BMO Capital Markets.

Since October 29, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $117,350 activity. $39,350 worth of Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) was bought by Michelmore Andrew G on Monday, October 29. $78,000 worth of stock was bought by Berntzen Jarl on Tuesday, October 30.

