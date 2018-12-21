Chartist Lifted Holding in Microsoft (MSFT); 1607 Capital Partners Raised Stake in General Amern Invs (GAM)

Chartist Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 0.48% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chartist Inc bought 11 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,282 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $260.95 million, up from 2,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chartist Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $779.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $101.51. About 1.21 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 22/05/2018 – Informatica Announces iPaaS for Microsoft Azure; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS 3Q CAPEX WAS $3.5 BILLION; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Adobe Experience Cloud selected by 24 Hour Fitness to transform customer engagement; 08/05/2018 – Aviat Networks Upgrades IRU 600 Microwave Platform; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CHAIRMAN, JOHN W. THOMPSON, JOINS LIGHTSPEED AS; 16/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Schedule of Presentations at EuroPCR 2018; 24/05/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO NADELLA SPEAKS AT VIVA TECH, PARIS: LIVE; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft and TruGrid announce Remote Desktop Protocol licensing agreement; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Earnings: Expect Azure to Shine, Focus on Expenses — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – Reputation.com Further Expands European Growth

1607 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in General Amern Invs Inc (GAM) by 23.04% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1607 Capital Partners Llc bought 107,951 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 576,494 shares of the company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $21.31 million, up from 468,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1607 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in General Amern Invs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $722.39M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.22% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $28.21. About 111,416 shares traded or 88.61% up from the average. General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) has declined 1.08% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.08% the S&P500.

1607 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.83 billion and $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (MBB) by 131,500 shares to 284,400 shares, valued at $29.39 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 127,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 571,800 shares, and cut its stake in Aberdeen Australia Eqty Fd I (IAF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.57, from 0.7 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 5 investors sold GAM shares while 17 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 6.46 million shares or 1.18% less from 6.54 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Overbrook Mgmt invested in 0.68% or 97,319 shares. 30,450 are owned by Epoch Invest. New Jersey-based Bessemer Group Inc has invested 0% in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Mraz Amerine & Assocs Inc owns 112,307 shares or 1.23% of their US portfolio. Walleye Trading Ltd Co invested in 0% or 7,300 shares. Susquehanna Int Grp Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Cannell Peter B And reported 0.05% in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Raymond James Serv Advsr holds 0% or 8,534 shares in its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability accumulated 7,127 shares or 0% of the stock. First Manhattan owns 7,515 shares. Sit Investment Associates reported 29,013 shares. Nine Masts Limited stated it has 20,000 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley invested 0% of its portfolio in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). 669,462 were accumulated by Blue Bell Private Wealth Mngmt Ltd Company. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) for 37,309 shares.

More news for General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “General American Investors declares $2.25 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on November 07, 2018. Businesswire.com‘s article titled: “General American Investors Announces Issue Price for the 2018 Year-End Dividend and Distribution Payable on December 28, 2018 – Business Wire” and published on December 14, 2018 is yet another important article.

Since September 20, 2018, it had 4 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $67,423 activity. Stark Eugene S had bought 500 shares worth $15,345 on Friday, November 23. BERENS RODNEY B sold $148,836 worth of stock. $15,374 worth of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) was bought by Priest Jeffrey W on Wednesday, December 12.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Smith Chas P & Assoc Pa Cpas owns 214,415 shares. 31,691 are owned by Alta Mgmt Limited Liability Co. Heritage Wealth Advsr invested in 44,004 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Com reported 3.47% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Oberweis Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.08% or 3,770 shares. Cooke And Bieler Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 2,300 shares. Peoples Fincl Serv Corp reported 42,001 shares. Holderness Invs Company invested in 61,642 shares or 3.18% of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Serv Company Ma stated it has 30.86M shares or 1.45% of all its holdings. Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company Oh stated it has 4.04% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 90,977 were accumulated by Trustmark Bank & Trust Tru Department. Cape Cod Five Cents Retail Bank owns 144,336 shares for 2.44% of their portfolio. Asset One owns 12.03 million shares for 2.82% of their portfolio. Macroview Investment Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% or 35 shares. The Virginia-based Evermay Wealth Mgmt Llc has invested 0.57% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 10 insider sales for $54.07 million activity. Shares for $422,000 were sold by Capossela Christopher C. BROD FRANK H sold $214,363 worth of stock or 2,000 shares. The insider Hood Amy sold 118,000 shares worth $13.09 million. Nadella Satya also sold $21.70 million worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, October 26.

Chartist Inc, which manages about $254.94M and $227.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 (NYSE:SHW) by 7,948 shares to 211,765 shares, valued at $61.70B in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Transporta (IYT) by 276 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,196 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Materials Sel (XLB).

Among 38 analysts covering Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Microsoft Corporation had 216 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy” on Wednesday, January 31. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, October 23 by Stifel Nicolaus. JP Morgan upgraded Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, April 27 to “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, September 3 by FBR Capital. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, October 1. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, February 2. The firm has “Outperform” rating by FBR Capital given on Friday, October 23. As per Monday, June 11, the company rating was maintained by Bernstein. As per Friday, July 20, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, November 27 by Piper Jaffray.