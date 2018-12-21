Check Capital Management Has Cut Autozone (AZO) Holding By $447,175; K12 (LRN) Has 1.11 Sentiment

K12 Inc (LRN) investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.47, from 1.58 in 2018Q2. The ratio has dropped, as 62 active investment managers increased or opened new stock positions, while 56 reduced and sold stock positions in K12 Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 30.88 million shares, down from 31.03 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding K12 Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 42 Increased: 38 New Position: 24.

Check Capital Management Inc decreased Autozone (AZO) stake by 0.91% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Check Capital Management Inc sold 577 shares as Autozone (AZO)’s stock rose 15.80%. The Check Capital Management Inc holds 62,736 shares with $48.67 million value, down from 63,313 last quarter. Autozone now has $20.83B valuation. The stock decreased 1.15% or $9.65 during the last trading session, reaching $826.22. About 578,347 shares traded or 60.04% up from the average. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 26.13% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.13% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q Net $366.7M; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – WITH ADDITIONS OF KING AND SOLTAU, AUTOZONE NOW HAS 12 BOARD MEMBERS; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Adds AutoZone And McDonald’s To Its Conviction List — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Under Armour, Exits AutoZone; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 01/05/2018 – AutoZone to Attend Upcoming International Council of Shopping Centers’ 2018 RECon – The Global Real Estate Convention; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – ANNOUNCED APPOINTMENT OF GALE V. KING AND JILL SOLTAU TO AUTOZONE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Board Authorizes Repurchase of Additional $1B Under Ongoing Share Repurchase Program; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F

Check Capital Management Inc increased Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) stake by 10,659 shares to 427,213 valued at $44.84 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Berkshire Hathaway (Call) (BRKB) stake by 199,900 shares and now owns 3.32 million shares. General Electric (NYSE:GE) was raised too.

Among 8 analysts covering AutoZone (NYSE:AZO), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. AutoZone had 14 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, December 6. The company was maintained on Friday, July 20 by Wedbush. The firm has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, November 28. The stock of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, December 3. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, August 15 by Stephens. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 19 by Citigroup. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $810 target in Wednesday, September 5 report. On Wednesday, August 1 the stock rating was upgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Buy”. Argus Research maintained AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) on Thursday, December 6 with “Buy” rating. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, November 21 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.14, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 46 investors sold AZO shares while 183 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 22.60 million shares or 3.88% less from 23.51 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sterling Cap Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 866 shares. State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 79,050 shares. Apg Asset Nv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 169,434 shares. Moreover, First Interstate Commercial Bank has 0.04% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Vigilant Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 4 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Hartford Inv Mgmt holds 2,929 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Farmers And Merchants Invs holds 0.1% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 1,823 shares. Macquarie Group reported 0% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Louisiana State Employees Retirement invested in 1,500 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 3,200 shares. Moreover, Financial Bank has 0.01% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 571 shares. Moreover, Yorktown Mgmt And Rech Inc has 0.1% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 420 shares. Pzena Invest Management Lc, New York-based fund reported 479 shares. State Street invested in 1.16M shares. New South Capital Mngmt Incorporated holds 4.06% or 196,213 shares.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 sales for $78.15 million activity. Shares for $4.96M were sold by Hackney William R.. GILES WILLIAM T had sold 13,500 shares worth $11.75M. Another trade for 18,900 shares valued at $14.67 million was made by Graves William W on Thursday, September 27. RHODES WILLIAM C III sold $18.49 million worth of stock. $10.27M worth of stock was sold by Finestone Mark A. on Thursday, December 6. MCKENNA WILLIAM ANDREW also sold $2.24M worth of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) shares. Daniele Philip B. sold $505,821 worth of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) on Friday, June 22.

Piermont Capital Management Inc. holds 0.76% of its portfolio in K12 Inc. for 107,370 shares. Palisade Capital Management Llc Nj owns 1.33 million shares or 0.65% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Alphamark Advisors Llc has 0.42% invested in the company for 59,112 shares. The Texas-based Highland Capital Management Lp has invested 0.25% in the stock. Lapides Asset Management Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 36,400 shares.

K12 Inc., a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $930.48 million. It manages virtual and blended public schools. It has a 34.19 P/E ratio. The firm also offers curriculum and technology solutions; full-time virtual and blended programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

