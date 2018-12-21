Robeco Institutional Asset Management increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 5.28% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management bought 376,187 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 7.50 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $364.80 million, up from 7.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $192.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $42.75. About 24.31 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 25.29% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 06/04/2018 – CSCO: A massive attack is a type of remote code execution vulnerability that is used here for extensive DDOS over Iran. Nowadays, a large part of the infrastructure network is in trouble. @webamoozir; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VolP Phone; 27/04/2018 – Global $5.8 Bn Digital Forensics Market 2018-2023 – Leading Players are LogRhythm, AccessData, Open Text Corp and Cisco Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: D&H Launches Cisco Meraki Channel Program To Help Partners Capture ‘Vast’ SMB Revenue Opportunity; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181274: Permira VI L.P. 1; Cisco Systems, Inc; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 25/05/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Maximizing Value in Cisco Negotiations; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Operating Margin Rate 29.5% – 30.5%; 15/05/2018 – Leading Marketing Innovators from Marketo and Cisco to Keynote This Year’s BRAND INNOVATION QUEST® in Chicago; 23/05/2018 – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine

Check Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Verizon (VZ) by 9.34% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Check Capital Management Inc sold 11,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.67% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 111,385 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.95 million, down from 122,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Check Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $228.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $55.37. About 15.07 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 15.57% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.57% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 20/04/2018 – VZ: HAVE DIFFERENCE OF OPINION W/PHONE EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURERS; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Customers Up 2.0%; 17/05/2018 – Oath, National Disability Leadership Alliance and Getty Images Launch New Disability Image Collection; 30/05/2018 – Verizon Holds onto Mobile Performance Awards in San Francisco According to a New RootMetrics Report; 13/03/2018 – Triton Digital® Expands Canadian Sales Team to Further Accelerate the Digital Audio Industry Throughout the Region; 05/04/2018 – Oath and Verizon Have Taken Ownership Stake in MoviePass Through Equity in HMNY in Connection With Transaction; 15/03/2018 – LogMeIn Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 26/03/2018 – FCC chairman proposes steps to protect U.S. communications networks, supply chains; 22/03/2018 – Verizon Will Pay Fixed Annual Amount for Professional Services Throughout Term of Amendment and One-time Hosting Conversion Fee

Among 35 analysts covering Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 20 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Verizon Communications Inc. had 95 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, July 14 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold” on Monday, April 24. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of VZ in report on Wednesday, September 30 with “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, January 24. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, December 3 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 23 by Barclays Capital. On Thursday, July 27 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo given on Friday, June 8. The company was downgraded on Thursday, April 7 by Jefferies. As per Tuesday, December 12, the company rating was upgraded by Nomura.

Check Capital Management Inc, which manages about $796.94 million and $2.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 20,470 shares to 1.48 million shares, valued at $46.82 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway (Call) (BRKB) by 199,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.32 million shares, and has risen its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, up 27.91% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.86 per share. VZ’s profit will be $4.55 billion for 12.58 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.84% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.21, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 40 investors sold VZ shares while 569 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 651 raised stakes. 2.57 billion shares or 0.19% more from 2.56 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Auxier Asset has 0.36% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 35,924 shares. Moreover, Utd Capital Fincl Advisers Limited Com has 0.61% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moreover, Natl Pension Service has 0.82% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Cue Fincl Group, a Arizona-based fund reported 12,509 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd holds 0.63% or 281,410 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Naples Glob Advsr Lc has 0.11% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag stated it has 20.18 million shares. Verus Finance Prtn accumulated 0.15% or 7,716 shares. Masters Capital Mgmt Ltd reported 1.00M shares or 1.32% of all its holdings. Gw Henssler Ltd invested in 94,970 shares. The United Kingdom-based Hsbc Public Ltd Company has invested 0.4% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Nomura Asset Mngmt Communication has 0.56% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Bowling Port Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 66,444 shares. Telos Cap stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Berkshire Hathaway reported 928 shares.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Reasons Verizon Stock Can Fall – The Motley Fool” on November 25, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “12/6/18: Verizon declares quarterly dividend NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” published on December 06, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “7 Top Telecom ETFs to Consider – Investorplace.com” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Telecom Sector: JPMorgan Downgrades Verizon (NYSE:VZ), Upgrades AT&T (NYSE:T) – Benzinga” published on December 03, 2018 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “5 Extremely Safe Stocks to Own in a Collapsing Market – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: December 21, 2018.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 selling transactions for $27.41 million activity. $196,324 worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) was sold by CHANDLER MARK D on Friday, November 23. $1.36 million worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares were sold by Tan Irving. 33,950 shares were sold by BHATT PRAT, worth $1.52 million on Friday, November 23. $10.28M worth of stock was sold by Robbins Charles on Monday, September 17. Another trade for 70,000 shares valued at $3.30M was made by Kramer Kelly A. on Tuesday, September 11. Shares for $1.20 million were sold by WEST STEVEN M.

Among 39 analysts covering Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 72% are positive. Cisco Systems Inc. had 183 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Friday, December 14 by Nomura. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Sunday, February 11 with “Buy”. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Friday, November 3 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Monday, February 12 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Thursday, August 18. The stock has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, October 13. The firm has “Mixed” rating by OTR Global given on Monday, October 31. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, August 15. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, May 26 by Jefferies. UBS maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Thursday, June 16 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 53 investors sold CSCO shares while 728 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 525 raised stakes. 3.15 billion shares or 3.12% less from 3.26 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Dubuque Commercial Bank accumulated 312,603 shares. Utah Retirement Sys stated it has 876,125 shares or 0.83% of all its holdings. First National holds 170,507 shares or 0.84% of its portfolio. Markel has invested 0.28% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Penbrook Ltd Llc owns 27,700 shares or 1.29% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lazard Asset Limited Liability has 2.32% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 26.50 million shares. Mairs Power Inc accumulated 36,634 shares. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management holds 5.29% or 169,365 shares. Tealwood Asset owns 111,802 shares. Violich Cap Mngmt Inc owns 0.05% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 4,245 shares. Cibc holds 1.22M shares. Calamos Advisors Ltd Co accumulated 1.55 million shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt reported 0.46% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cadinha & Ltd Liability stated it has 10,283 shares. Interocean Limited Liability Corp, a Illinois-based fund reported 153,660 shares.