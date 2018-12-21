Akanthos Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK) by 25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Akanthos Capital Management Llc bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.05% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.25 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.61 million, up from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Akanthos Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Chesapeake Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 8.91% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $1.84. About 77.14 million shares traded or 122.99% up from the average. Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) has declined 28.38% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CHK News: 02/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE SEES YR CAPEX $1.8B-$2.2B; 02/05/2018 – Chesapeake Energy 1Q Adjusted Production Rose 11%; 17/04/2018 – Element Fleet Issues US$1 billion of ABS Term Notes through Chesapeake II; 22/03/2018 – Maryland Gov: Governor Larry Hogan Statement On Chesapeake Bay Funding; 08/03/2018 – Chesapeake’s Louisiana Fields Located in Haynesville Shale Formation; 09/04/2018 – Maryland Public Television presents 14th annual Chesapeake Bay Week; 22/03/2018 – USDA-OCE: Officials View Producer Efforts to Improve Quality of Chesapeake Bay; 08/03/2018 – Tellurian Has Held Talks With Chesapeake Energy to Buy Louisiana Drilling Fields; 02/05/2018 – CHK: POWDER RIVER PRODUCTION ON TARGET TO RIVAL EAGLE FORD; 17/04/2018 – Element Fleet Issues US$1 billion of ABS Term Notes through Chesapeake Il

Bluespruce Investments Lp increased its stake in Comcast Corp (CMCSA) by 9.34% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluespruce Investments Lp bought 399,146 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.72% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 4.67M shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $165.52 million, up from 4.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluespruce Investments Lp who had been investing in Comcast Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $157.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $34.62. About 27.23 million shares traded or 13.17% up from the average. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has declined 1.43% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 07/05/2018 – Comcast readies all-cash gate crash of Disney-Fox deal; 20/04/2018 – Comcast Deepens Ties With Charter in Quest for Mobile Customers; 25/04/2018 – Sky withdraws Fox bid recommendation after Comcast makes offer; 21/05/2018 – RESPONSE TO DCMS ANNOUNCEMENT ON COMCAST OFFER; 02/05/2018 – NBC News PR: .@DatelineNBC EXCLUSIVE: Rapper Meek Mill speaks to @LesterHoltNBC in his first in-depth interview since his; 12/03/2018 – Comcast Business VoiceEdge™ Adds Award-Winning One-Click Audio Conferencing App; 27/04/2018 – Ex-BBC chair says Comcast’s Sky bid should go to Ofcom; 07/05/2018 – Greg Roumeliotis: With @lianabaker — Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources…; 21/05/2018 – UK Culture Secretary Not Minded to Refer Comcast’s Sky Bid for Further Probe; 07/05/2018 – The Hill: Sources tell Reuters Comcast seeks to block Disney-Fox deal with all-cash bid

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Comcast, Avnet, NIKE, Helios and Matheson Analytics, Quest Diagnostics, and Nevsun Resources â€” Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications – Nasdaq” on December 07, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Disney Just Gave Google a Big Advertising Win – The Motley Fool” published on November 30, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Biggest Box Office Hits of 2018 – Nasdaq” on December 08, 2018. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Comcast: EBITDA Margin Expansion In Its Cable Business Should Continue – Seeking Alpha” published on November 01, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Dec 18, 2018 : MSFT, CSCO, CMCSA, T, FCX, V, KEY, GPK, FE, MU, AMD, INTC – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Bluespruce Investments Lp, which manages about $352.80M and $1.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Worldpay Inc. by 396,793 shares to 1.12M shares, valued at $113.53 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since September 21, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $550,461 activity. BACON KENNETH J sold $282,799 worth of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) on Monday, December 10.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.12, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 59 investors sold CMCSA shares while 451 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 483 raised stakes. 3.58 billion shares or 0.66% less from 3.60 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pitcairn, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 47,277 shares. Cornercap Inv Counsel Inc has 0.86% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 185,073 shares. Sentinel Tru Lba reported 0.58% stake. Cls Invests Limited holds 0% or 802 shares in its portfolio. Haverford Financial Svcs Inc has 360,685 shares for 4.53% of their portfolio. Moreover, Fort Lp has 0% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 266 shares. Clinton Group reported 1.23% stake. Numerixs Invest Technology holds 111,349 shares. Crow Point Prtnrs Lc owns 2.74% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 450,200 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 1,695 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Amer Assets Invest Ltd Liability Com holds 28,000 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.5% or 1.03 million shares in its portfolio. Edge Wealth Management Limited reported 0.1% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Tpg Group Inc (Sbs) Advsrs reported 1.49% stake. Palladium Lc, Virginia-based fund reported 358,528 shares.

Among 36 analysts covering Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA), 27 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Comcast Corporation had 98 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Macquarie Research maintained Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) rating on Tuesday, September 29. Macquarie Research has “Neutral” rating and $65 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, May 16 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Friday, January 26 by Guggenheim. Telsey Advisory Group maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $76.50 target in Friday, August 19 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 24 by Citigroup. The stock of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 5 by Macquarie Research. Pivotal Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, July 23 report. On Wednesday, May 4 the stock rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Buy”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Friday, October 12. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, January 13 by Deutsche Bank.

Since November 1, 2018, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $527,000 activity. WEBB JAMES R had bought 50,000 shares worth $176,750.

More notable recent Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Oil Patch Briefs: BP Buying, Chesapeake Selling – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 27, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chesapeake Slowly Running Out Of Options – Seeking Alpha” published on February 15, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chesapeake Energy Corp.: Very Bullish – Seeking Alpha” on October 02, 2018. More interesting news about Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) were released by: Prweb.com and their article: “Pronghorn Logistics Announces Services Agreement with Chesapeake Energy in the Powder River Basin – PR Web” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chesapeake Energy’s Sweet Spots – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 18, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 31 investors sold CHK shares while 100 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 541.62 million shares or 4.71% more from 517.26 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Next Financial Gp Inc invested 0.14% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Synovus Finance Corporation holds 2,060 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Meridian Counsel, California-based fund reported 30,000 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) for 260,041 shares. Qcm Cayman Ltd holds 0.5% or 34,213 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 444,029 shares. Bb&T stated it has 16,300 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 986,976 shares. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd holds 0.11% or 18,209 shares in its portfolio. Westpac Corporation reported 0% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Perella Weinberg Ptnrs Cap Limited Partnership stated it has 168,693 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 1.81M shares stake. Schneider Capital Management Corp owns 8.89M shares. Pennsylvania Tru holds 0.02% or 101,025 shares. Meeder Asset Management Inc reported 127,147 shares.

Among 34 analysts covering Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK), 8 have Buy rating, 10 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 24% are positive. Chesapeake Energy Corporation had 107 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) on Wednesday, September 13 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) earned “Hold” rating by Susquehanna on Monday, March 5. As per Thursday, August 6, the company rating was maintained by UBS. On Friday, February 24 the stock rating was upgraded by UBS to “Neutral”. The firm has “Sell” rating by UBS given on Friday, May 6. SunTrust downgraded Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) on Tuesday, September 25 to “Hold” rating. The stock of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, June 14. The company was downgraded on Monday, March 26 by Bernstein. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Monday, October 9 by Jefferies. Tudor Pickering upgraded Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) on Tuesday, April 12 to “Hold” rating.