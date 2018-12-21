Dubuque Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 69.01% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company bought 708 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,734 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.47M, up from 1,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $714.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $34.25 during the last trading session, reaching $1460.83. About 10,313 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 12/04/2018 – Amino4u capsule and powder supplements made of natural, vegan-friendly amino acids are coming to Amazon.com; 09/05/2018 – Amazon’s cloud business is now releasing numbers that show something important about its customer base: loyalty; 07/03/2018 – Amazon is showing its commitment to growing its grocery business, accounting experts say; 23/04/2018 – Amazon wouldn’t have happened if it weren’t for Bernie Madoff; 30/05/2018 – E-commerce is growing and Amazon is growing faster – now 28% of share; 27/03/2018 – AMAZON-CASINO DEAL IN BRAZIL COULD BE STRUCTURED LIKE MONOPRIX PARTNERSHIP OR AS OUTRIGHT SALE OF VIA VAREJO; 13/03/2018 – Nextgov: #Breaking: Defense Agency to begin moving classified data to Amazon’s secret cloud after protest:…; 12/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO ADD BUSINESS SETTINGS TO ALEXA: AXIOS; 16/05/2018 – Amazon Dominates Direct-to-Consumer TV Network Subscriptions; 02/04/2018 – Curbed Atlanta: Report: Amazon HQ2 reps toured Atlanta but skipped Doraville site

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 75% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust bought 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 7,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $856,000, up from 4,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $104.98. About 11.61 million shares traded or 64.12% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.92% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.92% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO EXPECTS TO BE BREAK-EVEN AT $50 BRENT THIS YEAR; 17/04/2018 – Venezuela arrests two Chevron executives amid oil purge; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – ABOUT 76 PERCENT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL TO REQUIRE AN INDEPENDENT CHAIRMAN; 11/04/2018 – Oil major Total buys several assets located in Gulf of Mexico; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N CFO SAYS 90 PERCENT OF PRODUCTION AT GORGON AND WHEATSTONE LNG PROJECTS UNDER LONG-TERM CONTRACTS; 24/05/2018 – OIL TENDER: India’s IOC Said to Buy 2 WAF Cargoes From Chevron; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – OIL MAJORS OPERATING IN BOTH OPEC COUNTRIES AND U.S. SHALE FIELDS SHOULD ‘TAKE SOME RESPONSIBILITIES’ IN TERMS OF OIL PRICE STABILITY -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 04/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $130 FROM $128.5; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Refiners Propose to Kick Off More than $3 Billion Worth of Projects by End of Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP’S CVX.N JOHNSON SAYS THAT LOWER U.S. TAX RATE DOES HELP MAKE COUNTRY MORE COMPETITIVE IN GLOBAL MARKETPLACE

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $645.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tetra Tech Inc (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 5,217 shares to 1,376 shares, valued at $94,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Bankshares Inc/Wv (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 10,095 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 623 shares, and cut its stake in Signature Bank/New York Ny (NASDAQ:SBNY).

Among 56 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 53 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 95% are positive.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hollencrest Capital Mngmt accumulated 9,058 shares or 2.24% of the stock. Bb&T Secs Limited has invested 0.64% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Emory University reported 0.21% stake. 6,525 were reported by Vision Mngmt. Thornburg Investment Mgmt reported 16,374 shares. Kanawha Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.07% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Switzerland-based Gam Holdg Ag has invested 0.3% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Tiemann Investment Advisors Llc holds 1.47% or 967 shares. Atika Capital Ltd holds 2.03% or 5,650 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Waverton Investment Mgmt Ltd has 7.48% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Inverness Counsel Limited Liability holds 28,733 shares. Northrock Limited Liability Com owns 388 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Rnc Management Llc owns 686 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Clark Capital Grp Inc accumulated 0.05% or 933 shares. Planning Advisors Limited Com reported 1,712 shares stake.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 22 sales for $92.11 million activity. Zapolsky David sold $3.02M worth of stock. The insider WILKE JEFFREY A sold 1,645 shares worth $3.09M. Reynolds Shelley sold $824,513 worth of stock. Shares for $3.87 million were sold by Olsavsky Brian T. Jassy Andrew R sold 1,726 shares worth $3.28 million. $3.90 million worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was sold by Blackburn Jeffrey M on Wednesday, August 15.

Among 37 analysts covering Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.02, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 49 investors sold CVX shares while 648 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 611 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.47% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ashford Cap Mngmt holds 0.04% or 2,900 shares. Regions Fin invested 1.46% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). New England & Management invested in 0.64% or 8,025 shares. Washington has 130,698 shares. Qv Invsts invested in 111,147 shares. 14,336 are owned by At Bankshares. First American National Bank & Trust owns 86,512 shares or 0.73% of their US portfolio. Aviva Public Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.71% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Raymond James Fincl Advsr stated it has 0.71% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Brown Advisory Limited Liability Company holds 0.45% or 22,949 shares in its portfolio. Amg Natl Comml Bank holds 0.05% or 6,373 shares. Point72 Asset Ltd Partnership has 0.6% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 1.20M shares. Fairview Cap Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.21% or 30,673 shares. First Allied Advisory Services Inc holds 0.41% or 48,344 shares. Edgestream Partners Ltd Partnership holds 0.21% or 10,191 shares in its portfolio.