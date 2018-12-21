Universal Forest Products Inc (UFPI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.69, from 1.58 in 2018Q2. The ratio worsened, as 75 institutional investors opened new or increased equity positions, while 84 sold and reduced their positions in Universal Forest Products Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 48.94 million shares, up from 48.85 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Universal Forest Products Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 22 Reduced: 62 Increased: 49 New Position: 26.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc decreased Equity Residential (EQR) stake by 2.38% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc sold 7,417 shares as Equity Residential (EQR)’s stock rose 5.47%. The Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc holds 303,759 shares with $20.13 million value, down from 311,176 last quarter. Equity Residential now has $26.05 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $68.12. About 1.78M shares traded or 14.58% up from the average. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 9.76% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.76% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 24/04/2018 – EQR SEES 2Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C TO 81C, EST. 80C; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q EPS 36c-EPS 40c; 25/04/2018 – EQR INCOMING COO MICHAEL MANELIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q FFO 71c/Shr; 15/03/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 54C FROM 50.375C; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q EPS 57c; 15/03/2018 Equity Residential Declares First Quarter Dividends; Increases Annualized Dividend by 7.2%; Sets Record and Meeting Dates for; 25/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL COO DAVID SANTEE SPEAKS IN CALL; 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C, EST. 77C; 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q REV. $633.0M, EST. $627.9M

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc increased Regency Ctrs Corp (NYSE:REG) stake by 15,128 shares to 139,098 valued at $9.00M in 2018Q3. It also upped Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) stake by 164,808 shares and now owns 168,706 shares. Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) was raised too.

Analysts await Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $0.85 earnings per share, up 2.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.83 per share. EQR’s profit will be $325.09M for 20.04 P/E if the $0.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual earnings per share reported by Equity Residential for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.41% EPS growth.

Since September 5, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 18 selling transactions for $29.85 million activity. $1.75M worth of stock was sold by NEITHERCUT DAVID J on Thursday, November 29. 121,848 shares were sold by ZELL SAMUEL, worth $8.75M on Friday, December 7. Another trade for 37,294 shares valued at $2.52M was made by Parrell Mark J. on Thursday, November 15. Manelis Michael L had sold 670 shares worth $45,501 on Tuesday, September 11. 2,408 shares were sold by Sorenson Christa L, worth $158,928 on Monday, October 29. Santee David S also sold $840,595 worth of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) on Wednesday, November 7. SPECTOR GERALD A had sold 13,024 shares worth $879,146.

Among 7 analysts covering Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Equity Residential had 7 analyst reports since July 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, July 26 by Stifel Nicolaus. Deutsche Bank maintained Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) on Wednesday, September 5 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Friday, November 2 with “Market Perform”. The stock of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, December 17 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Wednesday, October 24. The firm has “Hold” rating by SunTrust given on Tuesday, August 14. Argus Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, October 30 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 23 investors sold EQR shares while 160 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 312.96 million shares or 0.78% less from 315.41 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Barrett Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 55,115 shares. Amica Retiree Med Trust reported 0.05% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Franklin invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Clearbridge Invests Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 207,124 shares. 199 are held by Earnest Limited Liability Corporation. Mirae Asset Glob Invs invested in 24,190 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 35,571 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Daiwa Securities, Japan-based fund reported 1.38 million shares. Sarasin & Prtn Llp reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 177,552 shares. Ameritas Prtn owns 6,704 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Martingale Asset Ltd Partnership holds 0.19% or 247,495 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Ameriprise Fincl Inc holds 0.01% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) or 264,417 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 0.01% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 22,162 shares.

Analysts await Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 21.95% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.41 per share. UFPI’s profit will be $30.84M for 12.92 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Universal Forest Products, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.24% negative EPS growth.

Universal Forest Products, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and markets wood and wood-alternative products for home centers and other retailers. The company has market cap of $1.59 billion. The firm offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood composite decking, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages. It has a 10.71 P/E ratio. It also provides roof trusses, lumber cut and shaped, plywood, oriented strand board, and dimensional lumber products for use in the construction of manufactured housings; and designs, makes, and installs in-store environments.

The stock decreased 2.08% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $25.83. About 345,408 shares traded. Universal Forest Products, Inc. (UFPI) has declined 30.80% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.80% the S&P500. Some Historical UFPI News: 18/04/2018 – Correct: Universal Forest Products 1Q Net $32.8M; 17/04/2018 – Universal Forest Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Universal Forest Products to Purchase Substantially All of Operating Assets of North Amer Container Corp; 27/03/2018 UFPI IN PACT TO BUY SOME ASSETS OF NORTH AMERICAN CONTAINER; 19/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL FOREST PRODUCTS INC UFPI.O – BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A 6 PERCENT INCREASE IN SEMIANNUAL CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.18 PER SHARE; 19/04/2018 – UFPI BOARD OKS INCREASED SEMIANNUAL DIV; 18/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL FOREST PRODUCTS INC UFPI.O SEES FY SALES ABOUT $50 MLN; 27/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL FOREST PRODUCTS INC – PURCHASE IS SCHEDULED TO CLOSE BY JUNE 1, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Universal Forest Products 1Q Net $33.6M; 19/04/2018 – UFPI Board Approves Increased Semiannual Dividend

Covalent Partners Llc holds 6.33% of its portfolio in Universal Forest Products, Inc. for 141,515 shares. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc owns 291,052 shares or 1.96% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gendell Jeffrey L has 1.25% invested in the company for 412,408 shares. The Connecticut-based Zebra Capital Management Llc has invested 0.69% in the stock. Ironwood Investment Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 22,086 shares.

