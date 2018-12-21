Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp increased Gtt Communications Inc (GTT) stake by 197.54% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp acquired 240,600 shares as Gtt Communications Inc (GTT)’s stock declined 27.23%. The Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp holds 362,400 shares with $15.73 million value, up from 121,800 last quarter. Gtt Communications Inc now has $1.26 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.32% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $22.98. About 191,251 shares traded. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 20.90% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.90% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 05/04/2018 – GTT : GTT RECEIVES TWO NEW ORDERS FROM DSME; 25/04/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – SEMBCORP MARINE SIGN A LICENSE AGREEMENT FOR THE DESIGN AND CONSTRUCTION OF MEMBRANE TANK SOLUTIONS; 16/05/2018 – GTT Wins 2018 Leading Lights Award for Best Deal Maker; 26/03/2018 – Aleph and Crestview to Invest $175 Million in GTT as Part of Interoute Acquisition; 12/04/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – CONFIRMS 2018 OBJECTIVES; 21/03/2018 – GTT: GTT NOTIFIED FOR THE DESIGN OF LNG TANKS OF TWO NEW LNG CARRIERS; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Confirms Gtt’s B2 Cfr, Outlook Stable; 05/04/2018 – GTT GETS 2 NEW ORDERS FROM DSME; 17/04/2018 – S&P: GTT’s Negative Outlook Reflects Pro Forma Adjusted Leverage That Is Currently Elevated for the Rating; 26/04/2018 – REG-GTT : Notice regarding availability of explanatory documentation related to the combined shareholders’ meeting to be held on May 17, 2018

Haverty Furniture Companies Inc (HVT) investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.16, from 1.22 in 2018Q2. The ratio is positive, as 55 active investment managers increased or opened new stock positions, while 40 reduced and sold positions in Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 16.89 million shares, down from 16.91 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Haverty Furniture Companies Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 35 Increased: 39 New Position: 16.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company has market cap of $390.40 million. The firm offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand. It has a 16.75 P/E ratio. It also provides custom upholstery products, as well as mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, and Beautyrest Black names.

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. for 349,397 shares. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc owns 380,865 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cutter & Co Brokerage Inc. has 0.12% invested in the company for 16,100 shares. The Oregon-based Vision Capital Management Inc. has invested 0.11% in the stock. Foundry Partners Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 98,835 shares.