Chicago Equity Partners Llc increased Gentex Corp (GNTX) stake by 236.12% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Chicago Equity Partners Llc acquired 65,865 shares as Gentex Corp (GNTX)’s stock declined 11.63%. The Chicago Equity Partners Llc holds 93,760 shares with $2.01 million value, up from 27,895 last quarter. Gentex Corp now has $5.34 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.90% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $20.37. About 851,382 shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 1.86% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.86% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – TARGETED TOTAL CASH POSITION LOWERED FROM $700 MLN TO $525 MLN; 20/04/2018 – Yet another big disappointment from $GNTX $465m of sales vs. $477m est. Large 210bp gross margins contraction QoQ and misses est; 20/04/2018 – Gentex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – Gentex Announces Cap Allocation Strategy, Additional Shr Repurchase Authorization and 10% Increase in Qtrly Cash Div; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Gentex Revenue May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Gentex May Benefit, Industry Production Rises in April; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX REPORTS CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY, ADDED SHARE BUYBACK; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP GNTX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – DIVIDEND INCREASE OF 10 PCT TO $.44 PER SHARE ANNUALLY IS NOW EFFECTIVE; 21/03/2018 – Gentex at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today

Alamo Group Inc (ALG) investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.13, from 1.08 in 2018Q2. The ratio turned negative, as 59 investment professionals opened new and increased holdings, while 62 decreased and sold their stock positions in Alamo Group Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 10.74 million shares, down from 12.36 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Alamo Group Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 15 Reduced: 47 Increased: 38 New Position: 21.

Among 4 analysts covering Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Gentex had 4 analyst reports since October 22, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) on Monday, October 22 with “Neutral” rating. As per Monday, October 22, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets.

Since September 27, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 3 selling transactions for $578,762 activity. Boehm Neil had sold 3,982 shares worth $85,671. The insider Starkoff Kathleen bought 1,000 shares worth $20,406. Nash Kevin C sold $128,999 worth of stock or 6,000 shares. The insider Downing Steven R sold 17,863 shares worth $384,498.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.09, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 34 investors sold GNTX shares while 137 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 213.83 million shares or 3.48% less from 221.53 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. South Dakota Investment Council reported 21,600 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Congress Asset Mngmt Ma owns 257,398 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 1.3% or 500,000 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Bb&T Limited Liability Co holds 20,571 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aurora Invest Counsel holds 69,312 shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, a New York-based fund reported 47,776 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 411,336 shares. Bb&T holds 54,035 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Natixis Advsr Lp invested in 0.04% or 188,418 shares. Systematic Fincl Management Ltd Partnership accumulated 160,458 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Liability Com holds 75,069 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Petrus Trust Co Lta reported 0.05% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). King Luther Management reported 33,900 shares. Smith Graham Invest Advsrs Lp, Texas-based fund reported 297,000 shares.

Chicago Equity Partners Llc decreased Boston Beer Inc (NYSE:SAM) stake by 2,900 shares to 8,733 valued at $2.51 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Cra Intl Inc (NASDAQ:CRAI) stake by 7,530 shares and now owns 17,425 shares. Chefs Whse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) was reduced too.

Alamo Group Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company has market cap of $897.75 million. It operates through three divisions: Agricultural, Industrial, and European. It has a 14.95 P/E ratio. The firm offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive use applications; and heavy duty tractors-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and parts.

Longview Asset Management Llc holds 2.28% of its portfolio in Alamo Group Inc. for 1.70 million shares. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc owns 175,380 shares or 1.33% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Grace & White Inc Ny has 1.25% invested in the company for 64,128 shares. The California-based Nwq Investment Management Company Llc has invested 0.54% in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc., a Minnesota-based fund reported 71,033 shares.

