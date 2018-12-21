Chicago Equity Partners Llc decreased Textainer Group Holdings Ltd (TGH) stake by 82.3% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Chicago Equity Partners Llc sold 73,834 shares as Textainer Group Holdings Ltd (TGH)’s stock declined 28.50%. The Chicago Equity Partners Llc holds 15,881 shares with $203,000 value, down from 89,715 last quarter. Textainer Group Holdings Ltd now has $579.50 million valuation. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.14. About 61,524 shares traded. Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) has declined 53.89% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.89% the S&P500. Some Historical TGH News: 08/05/2018 – Textainer 1Q EPS 33c; 02/05/2018 – Textainer Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – TEXTAINER GROUP HOLDINGS LTD – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $133.2 MLN VS $116.7 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Textainer Group at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 08/05/2018 – TEXTAINER GROUP 1Q REV. $120.2M, EST. $135.0M; 18/04/2018 – TRENCOR – NOT IN POSITION TO PUBLISH PROVISIONAL RESULTS AND ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS DUE CONVERTION TO IFRS US GAAP COMPLIANT RESULTS OF TEXTAINER; 25/04/2018 – TGH:RECEIPT OF TAKEOVER NOTICE; 08/05/2018 – Textainer 1Q Adj EPS 30c; 25/04/2018 – TGH:ATTACHMENT TAKEOVER NOTICE; 08/05/2018 – TEXTAINER GROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 30C, EST. 31C

Chesapeake Utilities Corp (CPK) investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.08, from 0.89 in 2018Q2. The ratio has dropped, as 56 investment managers increased and opened new holdings, while 69 reduced and sold their stock positions in Chesapeake Utilities Corp. The investment managers in our database now own: 10.37 million shares, up from 10.02 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment managers holding Chesapeake Utilities Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 55 Increased: 37 New Position: 19.

The stock increased 1.39% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $85.4. About 28,679 shares traded. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (CPK) has risen 8.14% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CPK News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPK); 04/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Kelly Services, Chesapeake Utilities, HubSpot, Brown Forman, Infinity Property and Casu; 17/04/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities Corporation To Host Conference Call To Review First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 09/05/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities Corporation Raises Dividend By 13.8 Percent; 11/03/2018 Chesapeake Utilities Access Event Set By Seaport for Mar. 19; 09/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES RAISES DIV BY 13.8%; 08/05/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities 1Q Adj EPS $1.40; 08/05/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities 1Q EPS $1.64; 09/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES RAISES QTRLY DIV. TO 37C/SHR VS 32.5C/SHR; 09/05/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities Raises Dividend to 37c

Analysts await Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 31.18% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.93 per share. CPK’s profit will be $19.99M for 17.50 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by Chesapeake Utilities Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 258.82% EPS growth.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in various energy and other businesses. The company has market cap of $1.40 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. It has a 21.63 P/E ratio. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc holds 1.26% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation for 76,386 shares. Albert D Mason Inc owns 16,354 shares or 0.94% of their US portfolio. Moreover, New Amsterdam Partners Llc Ny has 0.92% invested in the company for 42,826 shares. The Texas-based Fruth Investment Management has invested 0.82% in the stock. Cutter & Co Brokerage Inc., a Missouri-based fund reported 24,718 shares.

Analysts await Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) to report earnings on February, 21. They expect $0.36 EPS, up 38.46% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.26 per share. TGH’s profit will be $20.57 million for 7.04 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Textainer Group Holdings Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.69% negative EPS growth.

