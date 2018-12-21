Chilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Independence Rlty Tr Inc (IRT) by 6.08% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc sold 54,637 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 844,067 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.89 million, down from 898,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Independence Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $859.99 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.61. About 570,222 shares traded or 4.36% up from the average. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSEMKT:IRT) has risen 1.78% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.78% the S&P500. Some Historical IRT News: 25/04/2018 – Independence Realty Trust Sees 2018 Core FFO 74c-79c/Share; 25/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST INC QTRLY CFFO PER SHARE $0.18; 25/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST INC IRT.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $0.76 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 – Independence Realty Trust Announces First Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Independence Realty Trust Sees 2018 EPS 26c-EPS 31c; 07/03/2018 Revised Time for Independence Realty Trust’s Presentation at Citi 2018 Global Property CEO Conference; 25/04/2018 – Independence Realty Trust 1Q FFO 17c/Shr; 22/04/2018 – DJ Independence Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRT); 25/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST INC IRT.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.26 TO $0.31; 25/04/2018 – Independence Realty Trust 1Q EPS 4c

Ubs Oconnor Llc increased its stake in Mattel I (Put) (MAT) by 86.21% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Oconnor Llc bought 262,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 567,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $483.00 million, up from 304,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Oconnor Llc who had been investing in Mattel I (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.53% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $9.59. About 4.73M shares traded or 3.00% up from the average. Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) has declined 16.18% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MAT News: 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES MATTEL’S SR UNSECURED GUARANTEED BONDS TO; 19/04/2018 – Mattel CEO Georgiadis to step down, names Ynon Kreiz as CEO; 19/04/2018 – MAT: Mattel CEO in talks to leave a bit over a year after joinin; 14/03/2018 – MATTEL NOMINATES BRADLEY, LAURSEN, RIOS AS NEW BOARD MEMBERS; 19/04/2018 – MATTEL NAMES YNON KREIZ AS CEO, EFFECTIVE APRIL 26, 2018; 16/03/2018 – S&P PLACED MATTEL INC. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 14/03/2018 – Mattel Nominates R. Todd Bradley, Soren T. Laursen and Rosa Rios to Board; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Mattel’s Cfr To Ba3, Ratings Placed On Review For Downgrade; 20/04/2018 – Mattel Filing Follows Announcement Thursday That CEO Georgiadis Would Leave and Ynon Kreiz Would Become CEO; 19/04/2018 – ANCESTRY SAYS MOST RECENTLY GEORGIADIS SERVED AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF MATTEL INC

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.26, from 0.69 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 29 investors sold MAT shares while 108 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 400.82 million shares or 0.66% less from 403.50 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Jnba stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Westpac owns 383,592 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cibc Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) for 42,698 shares. Trust Communications Of Vermont stated it has 0% in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Regal Inv Advsrs Lc invested 0.38% in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Baystate Wealth Mgmt Lc invested 0% in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Moreover, Raab And Moskowitz Asset Management Limited Com has 0% invested in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Aperio Grp Inc Lc holds 0.01% or 153,441 shares. Ariel Lc reported 11.36M shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 1.49 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 25,896 were accumulated by Virtu Finance. Royal London Asset accumulated 134,836 shares or 0% of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Incorporated reported 130,234 shares. Da Davidson & has 60,360 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Among 19 analysts covering Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 37% are positive. Mattel Inc. had 85 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, July 28 by Jefferies. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, July 10 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Friday, October 6. Argus Research upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $38 target in Thursday, February 4 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) rating on Tuesday, September 5. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $19.0 target. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, March 20 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, October 20 by B. Riley & Co. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold” on Thursday, August 2. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Friday, December 4. On Monday, August 15 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”.

Ubs Oconnor Llc, which manages about $12.67 billion and $2725.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dish Net (Call) (NASDAQ:DISH) by 15,000 shares to 86,000 shares, valued at $4.00M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corepoin by 6,881 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 442,852 shares, and cut its stake in American (NYSE:AMH).

Chilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 50,044 shares to 200,062 shares, valued at $13.49 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kraft Heinz Co by 5,510 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,363 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.78, from 2.11 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 11 investors sold IRT shares while 49 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 73.95 million shares or 4.78% more from 70.57 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Alliancebernstein LP has 5.62M shares. Indexiq Advsrs Limited Company has 0.03% invested in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) for 77,806 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Company holds 153,525 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) for 69,834 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt has 101,990 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT). Victory Mngmt has 0% invested in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT). Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT). Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% or 775,233 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md has 0% invested in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) for 22,811 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd holds 0% or 32,950 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 38,600 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt reported 6,300 shares. Northern Corporation owns 0% invested in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) for 1.88M shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can owns 0% invested in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) for 1,477 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Independence Realty Trust (NYSEMKT:IRT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Independence Realty Trust had 4 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Monday, September 28. The firm has “Buy” rating by Compass Point given on Monday, November 2. The rating was maintained by Wunderlich on Thursday, July 30 with “Buy”.

Analysts await Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $0.19 EPS, up 5.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.18 per share. IRT’s profit will be $17.00 million for 12.64 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual EPS reported by Independence Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.