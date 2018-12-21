Fairpointe Capital Llc decreased Cree Inc. (CREE) stake by 26.51% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Fairpointe Capital Llc sold 603,510 shares as Cree Inc. (CREE)’s stock rose 1.22%. The Fairpointe Capital Llc holds 1.67 million shares with $63.37 million value, down from 2.28 million last quarter. Cree Inc. now has $4.06B valuation. The stock decreased 3.48% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $40.26. About 1.05 million shares traded. Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) has risen 26.63% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CREE News: 06/03/2018 – CREE BUYS INFINEON RF POWER BUSINESS FOR ABOUT EU345M; 08/05/2018 – Cree Brings Highest Reliability to Broadest Family of Metal COB LED Designs; 24/04/2018 – Cree 3Q Adj EPS 4c; 12/04/2018 – CREE INC – SIGNED A NON-EXCLUSIVE, WORLDWIDE, ROYALTY-BEARING PATENT LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH NEXPERIA BV; 15/04/2018 – SHENZHEN CLICK TECHNOLOGY 002782.SZ SAYS U.S. COMPANY CREE INC APPLIES FOR ARBITRATION AT THE ICC DUE TO DISPUTE OVER COOPERATION AGREEMENT; 24/04/2018 – CREE SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 5.0C TO 9.0C, EST. 6.8C; 06/03/2018 – Cree Acquires Assets of Infineon for EUR345 Million; 25/04/2018 – Global LED Industrial Lighting Market 2018-2022 with CREE, Dialight, Eaton & General Electric Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – Cree Targets 4Q EPS 34c-38c; 24/04/2018 – Cree Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Chilton Capital Management Llc increased American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) stake by 6.25% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Chilton Capital Management Llc acquired 24,530 shares as American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)’s stock declined 8.75%. The Chilton Capital Management Llc holds 416,740 shares with $9.12M value, up from 392,210 last quarter. American Homes 4 Rent now has $6.92 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $19.66. About 1.26M shares traded. American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) has declined 2.61% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.61% the S&P500. Some Historical AMH News: 24/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent to Participate in NAREIT REITweek 2018 Conference; 29/03/2018 AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT: CONVERSION OF 5.500% SERIES C PFD SHRS; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CORE NOI AFTER CAPITAL EXPENDITURES GROWTH 3.0% – 4.0%; 24/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent CFO Diana Laing to Resign; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s upgrades $120.4 million of RMBS issued from American Home 4 Rent 2015-SFR1; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent Announces Distributions; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent Core FFO/Share 25 Cents; 21/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT AMH.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $24 FROM $23; 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT NAMES CHRISTOPHER LAU AS CFO; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent 1Q EPS 2c

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.03 million activity. The insider Emerson David Todd sold 22,500 shares worth $1.03 million.

Among 7 analysts covering Cree (NASDAQ:CREE), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Cree had 11 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, June 27 the stock rating was maintained by Roth Capital with “Hold”. Nomura maintained Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) on Wednesday, October 17 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral” on Tuesday, October 9. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Friday, November 9. On Wednesday, October 17 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Friday, November 30 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Wednesday, August 15.

Analysts await Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $0.07 EPS, up 177.78% or $0.16 from last year’s $-0.09 per share. CREE’s profit will be $7.06 million for 143.79 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by Cree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.22% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.27, from 1.05 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 24 investors sold CREE shares while 63 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 106.56 million shares or 4.72% more from 101.76 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sg Americas Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 34,175 shares. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 147 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fil invested in 0.04% or 683,560 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma owns 840 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Hanseatic Mngmt holds 0.16% or 4,631 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Financial Services Gp Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has invested 0% in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). Sei Invests, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 706,940 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 748,873 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. D L Carlson Investment Grp Inc accumulated 1.89% or 176,845 shares. Alps Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) for 15,562 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Co reported 0% in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). 3,059 were accumulated by Retail Bank Of Montreal Can. Gideon Inc owns 16,022 shares. Van Eck Associates holds 133,555 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. American Homes 4 Rent had 7 analyst reports since July 30, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Tuesday, August 28. As per Friday, November 16, the company rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley. On Monday, July 30 the stock rating was downgraded by Zelman to “Hold”. As per Monday, November 26, the company rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs. The stock of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Monday, November 19. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Mizuho given on Wednesday, November 14. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, November 14.

