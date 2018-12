Chong Hing Bank Limited (1111) Declined -2.11% on Dec 21

Shares of Chong Hing Bank Limited (HKG:1111) last traded at 13.02, representing a move of -2.11%, or -0.28 per share, on volume of 75,000 shares. After opening the trading day at 13.16, shares of Chong Hing Bank Limited traded in a close range. Chong Hing Bank Limited currently has a total float of 972.50M shares and on average sees 115,700 shares exchange hands each day. The stock now has a 52-week low of 13 and high of 17.08.

SEHK: A Global Economy Giant

Hong Kong has one of the most successful economies in Asia, making it a powerful asset to the growth of the region. Consequently, Hong Kong is also an economic powerhouse in the world.

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (SEHK) is the third biggest stock exchange in Asia and the sixth biggest worldwide. It is a great opportunity for such companies as Chong Hing Bank Limited to find their client base there. That being said, it is significant in the fast-paced growth of Hong Kong’s economy.

History of the SEHK

The SEHK was formally founded in 1891 following the establishment of the Association of Stockbrokers in Hong Kong. Today, it is the third biggest stock exchange in Asia next to the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) and the Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE), respectively.

Pre-market session on the SEHK starts at 9:00 a.m. and ends at 9:30 a.m. Regular morning session begins at 9:30 a.m. and ends at 12:00 n.n. It is extended from 12:00 n.n. until 1:00 p.m. before the regular afternoon session begins at 1:00 p.m. and ends at 4:00 p.m.

The Hang Seng Index (HSI) is the benchmark index that weighs the top 50 stocks on the SEHK based on free-float market capitalization. This represents roughly 60% of the total market capitalization on the SEHK in four sectors: Energy, Financials, Materials, and Utility. These four sectors have been officially established in January 2, 1985.

The Hang Seng Indexes Company, a subsidiary of the Hang Seng Bank (HSB), operates the HSI. Rebalancing of the HSI happens every quarter. Its base date is July 31, 1964 and its base value is 100.

In order to be considered for the inclusion in the HSI, a company must belong to the top 90% of overall market capitalization of market shares and to the top 90% of overall turnover on the SEHK. It is also required that a company must have been listed for at least 24 months on the SEHK. However, a company can already be considered for inclusion after being listed for only three months depending on its market capitalization, liquidity, and overall performance and representation. Perfect liquidity of Chong Hing Bank Limited was the main condition of its acceptance.

By the Numbers

The HSI holds an all-time high of 31,638.22, which had been recorded on October 30, 2007; and an all-time low of 58.61, which had been recorded on August 31, 1967. It had first hit the 10,000 mark on December 10, 1993; and the 20,000 mark on December 28, 2006. On October 18, 2007, the HSI had first hit the 30,000 mark.

Eventually, as the 2008 Global Financial Crisis unfold, it had lost about 30% through March 9, 2008. Nearly a year after hitting its all-time high, the HSI had fallen to 15,431.73 on October 8, 2008.

According to CG Watch, a biannual newsletter that ranks Asian economies according to excellence in corporate governance, Hong Kong is one of Asia’s pride. This year, Hong Kong has scored 65 points, ranking second next to Singapore in the coveted list. This is mainly why more and more investors are flocking the SEHK as they anticipate to benefit from the growing national economy. Some investors are very interested in the companies like Chong Hing Bank Limited.

Chong Hing Bank Limited provides banking and related financial services in Hong Kong, Mainland China, Macau, and internationally. The company has market cap of $12.66 billion. The firm offers fixed deposits, current and savings accounts, lending and trade finance facilities, auto financing, consumer financing, overdraft facilities, provident fund services, credit cards, and personal wealth management services. It has a 6 P/E ratio. It also provides automated telephone and Internet banking services; and other banking services, including remittance and money exchange, safe deposit boxes, autopay, and direct debit services.