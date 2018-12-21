Wesbanco Bank Inc decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Co Inc (CHD) by 46.71% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wesbanco Bank Inc sold 44,969 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.85% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 51,306 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.05 million, down from 96,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc who had been investing in Church & Dwight Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $64.66. About 1.60 million shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 38.33% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH OF 16% TO 18%; 23/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Recommends Shareholders Reject Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer from TRC Capital Corporation; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT REPLACED COMPANY’S PRIOR $1.0 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight 1Q Net $157.8M; 14/05/2018 – Aviva Adds Aptiv, Exits Service Corp, Cuts Church & Dwight: 13F; 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – RECOMMENDS THAT SHAREHOLDERS REJECT TRC CAPITAL’S UNSOLICITED OFFER; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC CHD.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9 PCT; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Backs 2Q EPS 46c; 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT RECOMMENDS SHAREHOLDERS REJECT TRC MINI-TENDER; 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT BELOW-MARKET

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (FE) by 5.59% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc bought 26,752 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 505,039 shares of the central company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $18.77 million, up from 478,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Firstenergy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $37.4. About 7.33M shares traded or 59.15% up from the average. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has risen 20.84% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 31/03/2018 – FirstEnergy’s Transformation to Fully Regulated Utility Company with Stronger Financials and Customer-Focused Growth Moves; 23/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY EARNINGS FORECAST INCLUDES FES CREDITOR DEALS: CEO; 30/04/2018 – FirstEnergy Solutions Responds to PJM Interconnection Reliability Study:; 05/03/2018 RAGING RIVER EXPLORATION – GMP FIRSTENERGY HAS BEEN ENGAGED AS EXCLUSIVE FINANCIAL ADVISOR TO CO IN CONNECTION WITH REVIEW; 23/04/2018 – FirstEnergy Unit, Its Subsidiaries and FENOC to Receive Assistance From FirstEnergy on Key Business Matters During the Restructuring Process; 17/04/2018 – MedReleaf at Roadshow Hosted By GMP FirstEnergy Today; 23/04/2018 – FirstEnergy 1Q Net $1.2B; 23/04/2018 – FirstEnergy Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.61-EPS $3.91; 02/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY SEEKS TO GET OUT OF CERTAIN POWER CONTRACTS; 31/03/2018 – FirstEnergy: Filing Does Not Involve Company or Certain Other Units

Among 21 analysts covering FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. FirstEnergy had 90 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, September 21 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, February 13. Barclays Capital maintained FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) on Monday, May 9 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, October 13 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo to “Outperform” on Monday, April 30. The stock of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, April 28 by Jefferies. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, January 26 by Bank of America. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, August 25. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, November 13. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Hold” on Wednesday, October 25.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $24.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 14,984 shares to 409,333 shares, valued at $55.75 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 3,588 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 133,401 shares, and cut its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK).

More important recent FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Exelon sues FirstEnergy Solutions over delays on $140M asset sale – Seeking Alpha” on November 27, 2018, also Investorplace.com published article titled: “4 Utility Stocks to Protect Against the Market Fallout – Investorplace.com”, Nasdaq.com published: “Report: Developing Opportunities within Exelixis, Cintas, BGC Partners, FirstEnergy, Hologic, and Trevena â€” Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2018 – Nasdaq” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) was released by: Cleveland.com and their article: “FirstEnergy executives ring New York Stock Exchange’s closing bell – cleveland.com” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.03, from 1.26 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 32 investors sold FE shares while 152 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 444.59 million shares or 0.07% more from 444.29 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Miller Howard Invests New York stated it has 56,461 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Cornerstone Cap accumulated 19,965 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Amer Century Inc has invested 0.01% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Moreover, Invest Advsrs Ltd Company has 0.03% invested in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Hartford Mngmt stated it has 70,644 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Tower Research Cap Limited Liability Corp (Trc) has invested 0.03% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Illinois-based Oakbrook Invs Limited Liability has invested 0.06% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Moors Cabot Inc invested 0.06% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com Tn reported 663 shares stake. Heartland reported 0.57% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Ancora Advisors Limited Liability Co owns 4,525 shares. Flippin Bruce And Porter Incorporated has 259,052 shares for 1.79% of their portfolio. Raab Moskowitz Asset Management Limited has 200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Partnership Ma reported 0% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). 2,363 were reported by Kistler.

Wesbanco Bank Inc, which manages about $900.26M and $2.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard (MGV) by 16,424 shares to 46,169 shares, valued at $3.70M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 18,025 shares in the quarter, for a total of 264,798 shares, and has risen its stake in Sleep Number Corporation.

Among 21 analysts covering Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD), 5 have Buy rating, 5 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 24% are positive. Church & Dwight had 78 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) earned “Hold” rating by Societe Generale on Tuesday, October 13. Jefferies maintained Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) on Thursday, April 13 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has “Underweight” rating given on Wednesday, February 7 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, July 17 with “Hold”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Friday, November 2. The company was maintained on Friday, November 2 by JP Morgan. The stock of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, September 27 by Oppenheimer. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Tuesday, June 13. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, August 5. Jefferies maintained Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) rating on Thursday, August 3. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $6300 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 34 investors sold CHD shares while 224 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 197.15 million shares or 3.70% less from 204.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. British Columbia Mgmt Corp reported 53,813 shares. Mai Cap holds 0.05% or 16,375 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Lc holds 251,360 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Weiss Multi accumulated 159,650 shares. Williams Jones Associates reported 56,248 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Polaris Greystone Financial Group Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 240 shares. Garrison Bradford & invested in 0.17% or 3,600 shares. Tcw Grp holds 17,620 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Natixis accumulated 66,242 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Franklin Incorporated, California-based fund reported 537,423 shares. Charter Trust, a New Hampshire-based fund reported 8,536 shares. Florida-based Transamerica Financial Advsrs has invested 0% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). M&T Bancshares reported 132,876 shares. Csat Advisory LP invested 0.01% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). 216,608 are held by Wendell David Associate Inc.

Since June 21, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 sales for $45.96 million activity. Vergis Janet S. sold $1.05 million worth of stock or 15,762 shares. 315,820 Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) shares with value of $18.03 million were sold by Tursi Louis. FARRELL MATTHEW sold 17,027 shares worth $889,234. CUGINE STEVEN P also sold $965,789 worth of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) on Monday, November 19. $1.07M worth of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) shares were sold by Saligram Ravichandra Krishnamurty. SHEARER ROBERT K had sold 16,718 shares worth $966,650.

More notable recent Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Church & Dwight Stock Rose 11% Last Month – The Motley Fool” on December 05, 2018, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “MS Global Franchise Fund’s Top 5 Buys in 3rd Quarter – GuruFocus.com” published on November 28, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “5 Valentineâ€™s Day Stocks to Buy and Love – Investorplace.com” on February 13, 2015. More interesting news about Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Church & Dwight (CHD) Presents At Consumer Analyst Group Of New York Investor Conference 2018 – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on February 26, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “7 Observations From Church & Dwight’s Quarter – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 03, 2018.

Analysts await Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to report earnings on February, 4. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, up 13.46% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.52 per share. CHD’s profit will be $145.27M for 27.40 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by Church & Dwight Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.72% EPS growth.