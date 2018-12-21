Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc increased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (CHD) by 45.97% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc bought 5,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.85% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 18,100 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.08M, up from 12,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc who had been investing in Church & Dwight Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $64.94. About 2.04 million shares traded or 7.90% up from the average. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 38.33% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight: Pact Replaces Co’s Prior $1B Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility, Provides for $1B Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight 1Q Net $157.8M; 02/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Co., Inc. Declares 469th Regular Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – ORGANIC SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK RAISED TO EXCEED 3% FOR FY 2018; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC SEES 2018 EPS OUTLOOK $2.24 TO $2.28; 16/03/2018 Dir Leblanc Gifts 912 Of Church & Dwight Co Inc; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – REPORTED SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK RAISED TO 9% FOR FY 2018; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC CHD.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9 PCT; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC CHD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.27, REV VIEW $4.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – COMPANY HAS ABILITY TO INCREASE SIZE OF FACILITY BY UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $600 MLN

Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 67.6% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company sold 7,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,460 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $156,000, down from 10,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $30.32. About 50.50 million shares traded or 49.77% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 19.44% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 15/05/2018 – MICRON SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.06; 23/04/2018 – MICRON TO REDEEM 5.250% NOTES DUE 2024, 5.625% NOTES DUE 2026; 21/05/2018 – Micron CFO: Ten Billion Dollars! Remember That! — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – Micron Announces $10 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP OPERATING PROFIT 3.14 BLN YEN (+44.4 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 5.30 BLN YEN (+5.0 %); 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Hosokawa Micron 6277.T – 6-MTH group results; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $48; RATING MARKET-PERFORM; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Micron Technology To ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Adj EPS $2.82

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $7.60 million activity. On Monday, July 2 the insider SWITZ ROBERT E sold $5.40 million.

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Morgan Stanley Sees Choppier Waters Ahead For Micron (NASDAQ:MU), Says To ‘Use Strength As A Selling Opportunity’ – Benzinga” on November 29, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Tuesdayâ€™s Vital Data: Transocean, Tesla and Micron Technology – Investorplace.com” published on December 18, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: MU, MELI – Nasdaq” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Micron: Ignore The Noise, And Keep Dreaming – Seeking Alpha” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Favorable Samsung Comments Will Not Save Micron – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

More news for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) were recently published by: Fool.com, which released: “Why Church & Dwight Stock Rose 11% Last Month – The Motley Fool” on December 05, 2018. Investorplace.com‘s article titled: “7 S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Trading Within 10% of an All-Time High – Investorplace.com” and published on December 07, 2018 is yet another important article.

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc, which manages about $199.15 million and $384.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 48,199 shares to 36,378 shares, valued at $3.44 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 3,490 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,370 shares, and cut its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN).