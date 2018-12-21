TRANSAT A.T. INC ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) had an increase of 29.59% in short interest. TRZBF’s SI was 101,600 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 29.59% from 78,400 shares previously. With 400 avg volume, 254 days are for TRANSAT A.T. INC ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:TRZBF)’s short sellers to cover TRZBF’s short positions. It closed at $4.4723 lastly. It is down 0.00% since December 21, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Ci Investments Inc increased Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) stake by 36.1% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Ci Investments Inc acquired 2.07M shares as Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM)'s stock declined 1.95%. The Ci Investments Inc holds 7.82M shares with $348.15M value, up from 5.74 million last quarter. Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc now has $36.20 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $37.75. About 1.06M shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has declined 3.10% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500.

Transat A.T. Inc. operates as an integrated tour operator primarily in the Americas and Europe. The company has market cap of $166.98 million. It develops and markets holiday travel services in package and air-only formats in approximately 50 countries. It has a 59.63 P/E ratio. The firm also operates as an outgoing and incoming tour operator by bundling services bought in Canada and abroad, and reselling them in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and 10 European countries directly or through intermediaries.

Another recent and important Transat A.T. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Air Canada: Huge Upside From Loyalty And Improving Financial Leverage (DCF) – Seeking Alpha” on December 07, 2017.

Among 3 analysts covering Brookfield Asset Mgmt (NYSE:BAM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Brookfield Asset Mgmt had 3 analyst reports since August 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, August 10. The company was upgraded on Friday, November 9 by Credit Suisse.

Ci Investments Inc decreased Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 169,700 shares to 707,800 valued at $97.80M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) stake by 927,327 shares and now owns 8.58M shares. Danaher Corp Del (NYSE:DHR) was reduced too.