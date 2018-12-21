Cibc World Markets Corp increased Northrop Grumman Corp Com (NOC) stake by 22.6% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired 10,049 shares as Northrop Grumman Corp Com (NOC)’s stock declined 11.09%. The Cibc World Markets Corp holds 54,523 shares with $17.30 million value, up from 44,474 last quarter. Northrop Grumman Corp Com now has $41.10 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.83% or $6.89 during the last trading session, reaching $236.73. About 1.75M shares traded or 17.88% up from the average. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has declined 10.72% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN 1Q EPS $4.21, EST. $3.65; 09/03/2018 – Orbital/Northrop expected to close in first half of 2018 sans divests; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Northrop Grumman ‘A-2’ Short-Term Rating; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns P-2 Short-term Rating To Northrop Grumman’s New Commercial Paper Program; 09/04/2018 – Two independent investigations point to the Northrop’s payload adapter as the cause of the satellite’s loss, the report said; 28/03/2018 – Poland Signs Agreement to Purchase Northrop Grumman Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System; 15/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman Increases Quarterly Dividend 9 Percent to $1.20 per Share; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman 1Q Segment Operating Income $762M; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman 1Q Net $739M; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman 1Q Cash Used in Operating Activities $237M

Macquarie Group Ltd increased Chuys Hldgs Inc (CHUY) stake by 4.42% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Macquarie Group Ltd acquired 42,099 shares as Chuys Hldgs Inc (CHUY)’s stock declined 28.42%. The Macquarie Group Ltd holds 995,154 shares with $26.12 million value, up from 953,055 last quarter. Chuys Hldgs Inc now has $305.62 million valuation. The stock decreased 2.22% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $18.03. About 114,669 shares traded. Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) has declined 17.23% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CHUY News: 08/03/2018 – CHUY’S HOLDINGS INC SEES FISCAL YEAR 2018 COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES GROWTH OF 1.0% TO 1.5%; 08/03/2018 – Chuy’s Holdings: Sharon Russell Resigns as Chief Administrative Officer and Secretary, Will Retire From Company in August; 08/03/2018 – Chuy’s Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – CHUY’S HOLDINGS INC – ON A FISCAL BASIS, QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES DECREASED 1.5%; 10/05/2018 – Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Buys 1.4% of Chuy’s Holdings; 08/03/2018 – CHUY’S HOLDINGS SEES FY EPS $1.12 TO $1.16, EST. $1.22; 08/03/2018 – Chuy’s Holdings 4Q Rev $96M; 10/05/2018 – Chuy’s Appoints Steve Hislop as Chairman and Jon Howie as a Director; 08/05/2018 – Chuy’s Holdings 1Q EPS 19c; 08/05/2018 – CHUY’S HOLDINGS 1Q EPS 19C, EST. 23C

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 62 investors sold NOC shares while 271 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 139.01 million shares or 1.40% more from 137.09 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Horizon Kinetics Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1,052 shares. 10,306 are owned by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. Intrust Retail Bank Na owns 832 shares. Davis R M Inc invested in 56,675 shares or 0.65% of the stock. Rothschild Asset Mgmt Us invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia has 35,390 shares. Landscape Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.14% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) or 6,045 shares. Griffin Asset Mngmt holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 5,656 shares. Rockland Communication owns 722 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Community Bancshares Na has invested 0.03% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Coastline Com, Rhode Island-based fund reported 750 shares. Oakworth Capital has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Farmers Merchants Investments Incorporated invested in 64 shares or 0% of the stock. Cap Fund Sa holds 17,604 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Haverford Co reported 5,750 shares.

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased Interpublic Group Cos Inc Com (NYSE:IPG) stake by 38,674 shares to 50,578 valued at $1.16 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Telephone & Data Sys Inc (NYSE:TDS) stake by 42,600 shares and now owns 39,400 shares. Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) was reduced too.

Among 9 analysts covering Northrop (NYSE:NOC), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Northrop had 10 analyst reports since June 22, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) rating on Wednesday, June 27. Credit Suisse has “Neutral” rating and $341 target. The stock of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, December 4. As per Friday, June 22, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. As per Wednesday, November 14, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Buckingham Research upgraded Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) rating on Tuesday, July 31. Buckingham Research has “Buy” rating and $371 target. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $326 target in Friday, July 27 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Thursday, October 25 with “Buy”. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $360 target in Friday, July 27 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, October 30 by Jefferies.

More notable recent Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Lockheed/Northrop venture, other defense firms get $165M in military contracts in Orlando – Orlando Business Journal” on December 04, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Here’s Why Investors Should Ignore Trump’s Latest Pentagon Budget Talk – The Motley Fool” published on December 11, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Holding Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC)? – Yahoo News” on November 17, 2018. More interesting news about Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “7 things to know today and Disney’s limited-time foodie experiences for December – Orlando Business Journal” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “The 5 Best Investment Strategies for a Volatile Market – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Since July 30, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $11.33 million activity. Kalan Lesley A sold $319,521 worth of stock or 1,065 shares. 1,565 shares were sold by Purvis Shawn N, worth $427,855. Perry David T sold 4,425 shares worth $1.33 million. $2.75M worth of stock was sold by BUSH WESLEY G on Friday, November 2. Another trade for 10,440 shares valued at $3.34 million was sold by CHESTON SHEILA C.. Antkowiak Patrick M. sold $1.59M worth of stock or 5,137 shares. Caylor Mark A also sold $1.35M worth of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) shares.

Since August 17, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $41,301 activity. $41,301 worth of stock was sold by Zecher Ira L. on Friday, August 17.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.55, from 1.73 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 23 investors sold CHUY shares while 27 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 17.09 million shares or 2.35% less from 17.50 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Deutsche State Bank Ag reported 34,379 shares. Stephens Ar invested in 10,689 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 10,663 shares. Oakworth reported 0% of its portfolio in Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY). Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY). Moreover, Lpl Ltd Com has 0% invested in Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY). Morgan Stanley invested 0% of its portfolio in Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY). Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY). Price T Rowe Md invested in 0.01% or 1.57 million shares. Spark Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.05% invested in Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) for 36,400 shares. Moreover, Cortina Asset Mngmt Limited Company has 0.26% invested in Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) for 213,789 shares. Prudential Inc stated it has 0% in Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY). Emerald Advisers Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 442,467 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 27,518 shares. Penn Mgmt reported 160,695 shares.