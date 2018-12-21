Stanley-Laman Group Ltd decreased its stake in Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) by 11.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd sold 40,307 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.91% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 301,182 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.66 million, down from 341,489 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd who had been investing in Akebia Therapeutics for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $639.16 million market cap company. The stock decreased 6.61% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $5.51. About 1.28M shares traded or 55.60% up from the average. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) has declined 42.65% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.65% the S&P500. Some Historical AKBA News: 09/05/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics 1Q Rev $45.9M; 16/05/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 15/05/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics at UBS Global Healthcare Conference May 22; 15/05/2018 – Ecor1 Capital Buys New 2.5% Position in Akebia Therapeutics; 03/04/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 30/05/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Laurion Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Akebia Therapeutics; 22/03/2018 – AKEBIA – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING FOR CONTINUED CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT, OPTIMIZATION OF VADADUSTAT PROGRAM; 26/03/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – AKEBIA THERAPEUTICS TO OFFER ABOUT $85M OF SHRS

Cibc World Markets Inc decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 20.76% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Inc sold 107,010 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 408,501 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $19.02 million, down from 515,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Inc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.52% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $37.93. About 12.32M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 22.23% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.23% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 11/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Is Said to Seek Buyer for Falling Kloeckner Bonds; 11/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY IS SAID TO SEEK BUYER FOR KLOECKNER BONDS; 21/03/2018 – SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC SRPT.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $64; 24/05/2018 – COLUMN-Song remains the same as bond traders, European banks struggle: McGeever; 09/04/2018 – SEC ends probe into Puerto Rico’s $3.5 bln 2014 bond issuance; 08/05/2018 – NATIONAL GENERAL HOLDINGS CORP NGHC.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; 09/04/2018 – SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC STX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES RATING TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT ; RATING RAISED TO $72.00 FROM $51.00; 07/03/2018 – DAIMLER: MORGAN STANLEY VOTING RIGHTS FELL TO 9.68% ON FEB. 28; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Capital Services Exits Position in WageWorks; 09/05/2018 – NEW RELIC INC NEWR.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $61

Cibc World Markets Inc, which manages about $23.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 13,926 shares to 33,330 shares, valued at $1.89 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (Put) (NYSE:CNQ) by 22,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,000 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Among 30 analysts covering Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), 19 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Morgan Stanley had 107 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, October 9 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy” on Friday, September 4. The rating was upgraded by JMP Securities on Thursday, October 8 to “Outperform”. Barclays Capital maintained Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) on Tuesday, January 2 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 19 by BMO Capital Markets. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $48 target in Thursday, August 10 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) rating on Friday, October 6. BMO Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $61.0 target. The stock of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 4 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The stock of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 17 by Argus Research. As per Wednesday, July 13, the company rating was initiated by Berenberg.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.07, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 45 investors sold MS shares while 302 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 262 raised stakes. 1.43 billion shares or 0.80% less from 1.44 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fincl Counselors holds 6,628 shares. Woodmont Investment Counsel Lc owns 7,234 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. First Mercantile accumulated 0.02% or 2,010 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 121,495 shares. Arrow has invested 0.85% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Ww has invested 0.08% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Raab And Moskowitz Asset Management Ltd Liability Co has 0.05% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 2,818 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd accumulated 920 shares. Emory University holds 1.36% or 44,731 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw & reported 2.38 million shares. Piedmont Advsr has 0.03% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Aspiriant Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 6,222 shares. Tudor Et Al accumulated 0.14% or 118,172 shares. Private Na owns 14,019 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Communications holds 69,690 shares.

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on January, 17. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, up 19.05% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.84 per share. MS’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 9.48 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.17 actual earnings per share reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.46, from 1.35 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 19 investors sold AKBA shares while 36 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 38.94 million shares or 2.43% less from 39.91 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada invested in 0% or 1,887 shares. Perceptive Ltd Liability has 0.58% invested in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) for 2.45 million shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 73,516 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 1.89M shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The has 0% invested in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) for 35,024 shares. Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA). 18,360 are held by Prudential Fincl. 37,800 were accumulated by Tocqueville Asset Management Lp. Northern Tru Corp owns 634,396 shares. Bogle Inv Mngmt Ltd Partnership De invested in 68,076 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Millennium Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 257,452 shares in its portfolio. Assetmark reported 45 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Americas Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA). Pennsylvania-based Hudock Cap Ltd has invested 0% in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA). Sg Americas Ltd Com owns 79,629 shares.

Among 12 analysts covering Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Akebia Therapeutics Inc had 27 analyst reports since August 13, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, November 15 by Aegis Capital. The rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright on Tuesday, March 15 with “Buy”. As per Thursday, November 2, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. Credit Suisse initiated Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) on Thursday, January 21 with “Neutral” rating. On Monday, December 18 the stock rating was initiated by Piper Jaffray with “Buy”. The stock of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) earned “Buy” rating by BTIG Research on Thursday, December 7. As per Wednesday, August 9, the company rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright. H.C. Wainwright maintained it with “Buy” rating and $2400 target in Monday, July 10 report. As per Wednesday, October 4, the company rating was initiated by Mizuho. The firm has “Market Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, March 9 by JMP Securities.

Stanley-Laman Group Ltd, which manages about $747.00 million and $406.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell Automation India Inr 10.0 by 1,872 shares to 6,346 shares, valued at $1.81M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Analysts await Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) to report earnings on March, 11. They expect $-0.80 earnings per share, down 420.00% or $1.05 from last year’s $0.25 per share. After $-0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 73.91% negative EPS growth.

