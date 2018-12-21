Cim Investment Mangement Inc increased American Int’l Grp Inc (AIG) stake by 185.02% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Cim Investment Mangement Inc acquired 11,612 shares as American Int’l Grp Inc (AIG)’s stock declined 28.85%. The Cim Investment Mangement Inc holds 17,888 shares with $952,000 value, up from 6,276 last quarter. American Int’l Grp Inc now has $33.68B valuation. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $38.07. About 6.33 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 37.01% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.01% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 12/04/2018 – AIG: Employees of Global Tax Compliance, Technology Teams Transition to EY; 27/03/2018 – AIG paid new CEO Duperreault $43.1 mln in 2017 -filing; 14/05/2018 – Cadence Capital Adds AIG, Exits Patrick Industries: 13F; 04/04/2018 – AIG and Athene Executive Joins Denim® as CTO; 07/05/2018 – Billionaire investor Carl Icahn has sold his stake in U.S. insurer AIG, Forbes reports; 29/05/2018 – AIG Expands Presence in Pension Risk Transfer Market; 30/05/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (May 30); 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance North America Net Premiums Written $2.04 Billion; 14/05/2018 – AIG – LYONS IS REJOINING AIG FROM ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD; 14/03/2018 – Icahn representative to AIG board will not seek another term -filing

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp decreased American Airls Group Inc (Put) (AAL) stake by 16.67% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp sold 100,000 shares as American Airls Group Inc (Put) (AAL)’s stock declined 14.18%. The Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp holds 500,000 shares with $20.67 million value, down from 600,000 last quarter. American Airls Group Inc (Put) now has $14.46B valuation. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $31.4. About 4.71M shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 33.49% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Adj EPS 75c; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES SAYS CONSOLIDATED CASM EXCLUDING FUEL AND SPECIAL ITEMS IS EXPECTED TO BE UP ABOUT 2.0 PERCENT IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – Embraer, American Airlines sign aircraft deal worth $705 mln; 20/03/2018 – AAL: WASHINGTON DC, PHILADELPHIA HAVE MOST CANCELED FLIGHTS; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Airlines resolve dispute over Chicago O’Hare expansion; 15/03/2018 – Airlines resolve dispute over Chicago O’Hare expansion; 24/05/2018 – AAL ALSO CANCELS RETURN BRASILIA-MIAMI FLIGHT FRIDAY; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – CONSOLIDATED CASM EXCLUDING FUEL AND SPECIAL ITEMS IS EXPECTED TO BE UP ABOUT 2.0 PERCENT IN 2018; 04/05/2018 – SKYWEST DECLINES ON NEWS AAL WILL END DEAL WITH EXPRESSJET UNIT; 06/04/2018 – AAL: ORDER FOR 47 NEW BOEING 787 WIDEBODY AIRCRAFT

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp increased Vector Group Ltd (Prn) stake by 6.00 million shares to 27.19 million valued at $28.37M in 2018Q3. It also upped Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) stake by 15,000 shares and now owns 30,000 shares. Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr (Call) was raised too.

Analysts await American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $1.04 earnings per share, up 9.47% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.95 per share. AAL’s profit will be $479.00 million for 7.55 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by American Airlines Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.96% negative EPS growth.

Among 12 analysts covering American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. American Airlines Group had 19 analyst reports since July 3, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, July 12. Susquehanna initiated American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) on Wednesday, November 28 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, July 17 by Buckingham Research. On Tuesday, July 3 the stock rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Hold”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, October 10. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, July 16 by Barclays Capital. Imperial Capital maintained American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) on Tuesday, October 16 with “Outperform” rating. Imperial Capital maintained American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) on Thursday, September 27 with “Outperform” rating. On Wednesday, October 17 the stock rating was upgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Buy”. Buckingham Research maintained American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) rating on Wednesday, October 10. Buckingham Research has “Buy” rating and $47 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold AAL shares while 154 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 362.38 million shares or 1.18% less from 366.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Ameriprise Finance has 0% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 229,264 shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 12,345 shares stake. Hudock Cap Limited Liability Com has 934 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cubic Asset Management Ltd Llc has 0.22% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Cambridge Investment Research Advsr stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Andra Ap, a Alabama-based fund reported 80,600 shares. Earnest Prns invested in 206 shares. Highbridge Limited Co owns 0.03% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 28,305 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And accumulated 0.01% or 101,562 shares. United Kingdom-based Gulf International Bancorporation (Uk) Ltd has invested 0.02% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Pictet Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky invested 0.02% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Moreover, M&R Management Incorporated has 0.09% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). First Dallas Secs invested in 1.56% or 60,526 shares. Moreover, Pnc Financial Gru Inc has 0% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 87,336 shares.

Since October 29, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.37 million activity. The insider BENJAMIN JEFFREY D bought $535,301. CAHILL JOHN T also bought $836,763 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares.

Among 5 analysts covering American International Gr (NYSE:AIG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. American International Gr had 6 analyst reports since August 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) rating on Tuesday, November 6. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $53 target. As per Thursday, December 6, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The stock of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 10 by Argus Research. Argus Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, November 2 report. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, November 12 report. Evercore downgraded it to “In-Line” rating and $51 target in Wednesday, November 7 report.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc decreased Palo Alto Networksinc. (NYSE:PANW) stake by 2,558 shares to 2,565 valued at $578,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 4,250 shares and now owns 4,253 shares. Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) was reduced too.

